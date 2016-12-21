Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 6 su 6

Discussione: vibrazione notifica android

  1. Ieri, 16:22 #1
    signfra
    signfra non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Mar 2013
    Messaggi
    230

    vibrazione notifica android

    Salve, come si può aggiungere oltre al suono la vibrazione alla notifica?
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  2. Ieri, 16:59 #2
    fermat
    fermat non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Mar 2009
    Messaggi
    4,917
    Quote Originariamente inviata da signfra Visualizza il messaggio
    Salve, come si può aggiungere oltre al suono la vibrazione alla notifica?
    ma in una tua app, o come impostazione sul cellulare??

    nel primo caso, devi impostare i permessi nel MANIFEST, e poi puoi usare la classe Vibrator.

    nel secondo caso, hai sbagliato sezione....
    Blog
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  3. Ieri, 17:25 #3
    signfra
    signfra non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Mar 2013
    Messaggi
    230
    Quote Originariamente inviata da fermat Visualizza il messaggio
    ma in una tua app, o come impostazione sul cellulare??

    nel primo caso, devi impostare i permessi nel MANIFEST, e poi puoi usare la classe Vibrator.

    nel secondo caso, hai sbagliato sezione....
    dico in questo caso
    Ultima modifica di signfra; Ieri a 17:34
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  4. Ieri, 17:25 #4
    signfra
    signfra non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Mar 2013
    Messaggi
    230
    Quote Originariamente inviata da fermat Visualizza il messaggio
    ma in una tua app, o come impostazione sul cellulare??

    nel primo caso, devi impostare i permessi nel MANIFEST, e poi puoi usare la classe Vibrator.

    nel secondo caso, hai sbagliato sezione....
    dico in questo caso:

    codice:
    NotificationCompat.Builder n = (NotificationCompat.Builder) new NotificationCompat.Builder(Main2Activity.this)
        .setContentTitle("Attenzione")
        .setContentText("OK")
        .setSmallIcon(android.R.drawable.ic_dialog_email)
        .setSound(sound);
    .setVibrate cosa devo impostare?
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  5. Ieri, 17:34 #5
    andbin
    andbin ora è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it L'avatar di andbin
    Registrato dal
    Jan 2006
    Messaggi
    16,981
    Quote Originariamente inviata da signfra Visualizza il messaggio
    .setVibrate cosa devo impostare?
    Non me ne intendo di Android. Ma basta leggere il javadoc di setVibrate:

    NotificationCompat.Builder setVibrate (long[] pattern)
    Set the vibration pattern to use.

    e poi c'è il link for a discussion of the pattern parameter.

    Dove per i vibrate() spiega:

    Pass in an array of ints that are the durations for which to turn on or off the vibrator in milliseconds. The first value indicates the number of milliseconds to wait before turning the vibrator on. The next value indicates the number of milliseconds for which to keep the vibrator on before turning it off. Subsequent values alternate between durations in milliseconds to turn the vibrator off or to turn the vibrator on.


    Quindi quale è il dubbio ora?
    Andrea, www.andbin.net  Senior Java developer  SCJP 5 (91%)  SCWCD 5 (94%)
    Java Examples | Esercizi Java
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  6. Ieri, 17:40 #6
    signfra
    signfra non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Mar 2013
    Messaggi
    230
    Quote Originariamente inviata da andbin Visualizza il messaggio
    Non me ne intendo di Android. Ma basta leggere il javadoc di setVibrate:

    NotificationCompat.Builder setVibrate (long[] pattern)
    Set the vibration pattern to use.

    e poi c'è il link for a discussion of the pattern parameter.

    Dove per i vibrate() spiega:

    Pass in an array of ints that are the durations for which to turn on or off the vibrator in milliseconds. The first value indicates the number of milliseconds to wait before turning the vibrator on. The next value indicates the number of milliseconds for which to keep the vibrator on before turning it off. Subsequent values alternate between durations in milliseconds to turn the vibrator off or to turn the vibrator on.


    Quindi quale è il dubbio ora?
    risolto
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
« Discussione precedente | Prossima discussione »

Permessi di invio

  • Non puoi inserire discussioni
  • Non puoi inserire repliche
  • Non puoi inserire allegati
  • Non puoi modificare i tuoi messaggi
  •  

Regole del Forum

Powered by vBulletin® Version 4.2.1
Copyright © 2016 vBulletin Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.