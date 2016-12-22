Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 9 su 9

Discussione: Utilizzo parseInt

  1. Oggi, 14:00 #1
    cicciozza
    cicciozza non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Oct 2016
    Messaggi
    18

    Utilizzo parseInt

    Ciao ragazzi, ho scritto questo piccolo programmino per un testo d'esame che sto cercando di risolvere
    In pratica il programma legge da file, degli studenti formattati in un certo modo.
    Inizialmente dichiaro tutti gli attributi come String (Sto usando readLine() di bufferedReader) e glieli faccio leggere.
    Il programma stampa tutti gli attributi tranquillamente.

    Ora però, ad un passo successivo, il testo mi chiede di calcolare la media dei voti (votoPI sta per programmazione internet, votoLPI sta per lab.progr.internet) e quindi devo fare la media dei due voti per ottenere il voto complessivo di questo esame.

    Avevo letto che si può usare il metodo parseInt per fargli leggere le mie attuali strighe come interi ma non saprei dove mettere il codice.
    A naso ho scritto questo codice che vorrei inserire
    __________________________________________________ ____________________
    //SECONDA PARTE, CALCOLO MEDIA
    try
    {
    int pi = Integer.parseInt(votoPI);
    int lpi=Integer.parseInt(votoLPI);
    float media=(pi+lpi)/2;

    System.out.println (media);
    }
    catch (NumberFormatException e)
    {
    System.out.println ("La stringa NON contiene un intero valido");
    }
    __________________________________________________ ______________________

    Questo invece è il programmino:

    codice:
    import java.io.BufferedReader;
import java.io.FileNotFoundException;
import java.io.FileReader;
import java.io.IOException;
import java.util.ArrayList;
import java.util.StringTokenizer;
public class GestioneVotiPI {


    public static void main(String[] args) throws IOException {
        //FileNotFOund?
        try{
            FileReader fr=new FileReader("DatabaseVoti.txt");
            BufferedReader br=new BufferedReader(fr);
            ArrayList<Studente> listaStudenti=new ArrayList<Studente>();


            System.out.println("**********");


            String rigaLetta=br.readLine();
            while(rigaLetta!=null){
                StringTokenizer st=new StringTokenizer(rigaLetta, "-");
                String nome=st.nextToken();
                String cognome=st.nextToken();
                String matricola=st.nextToken();
                String votoPI=st.nextToken();    // Integer.parseInt
                String votoLPI=st.nextToken();   // Integer.parseInt


                try{
                    Studente temp=new Studente(nome, cognome, matricola, votoPI,votoLPI);
                    listaStudenti.add(temp);


                }
                catch( NumberFormatException e )
                {
                    System.out.println( "Errore DA DECIFRARE NEL CODICE: " + rigaLetta + "; record" );
                }




                rigaLetta = br.readLine( );


            }
            br.close( );


            for(Studente elementi:listaStudenti)
                System.out.println(elementi.nome + " " + elementi.cognome+" "+elementi.matricola+" "+elementi.votoPI+" "+elementi.votoLPI);
            System.out.println("");
            System.out.println("**********");


        }catch(IOException e){
            System.out.println("Errore nella lettura file(corrotto)");


        }
    }
}
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  2. Oggi, 16:59 #2
    andbin
    andbin non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it L'avatar di andbin
    Registrato dal
    Jan 2006
    Messaggi
    16,981
    Quote Originariamente inviata da cicciozza Visualizza il messaggio
    Avevo letto che si può usare il metodo parseInt per fargli leggere le mie attuali strighe come interi ma non saprei dove mettere il codice.
    Lo inserisci appunto dove ti serve. Quale è il dubbio esattamente?
    Andrea, www.andbin.net  Senior Java developer  SCJP 5 (91%)  SCWCD 5 (94%)
    Java Examples | Esercizi Java
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  3. Oggi, 17:18 #3
    cicciozza
    cicciozza non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Oct 2016
    Messaggi
    18
    Se lo inserisco tra alcune parti di codice, votoPI e votoLPI non vengono riconosciuti come variabili.
    In altre parti mi da errori vari

    Ho più o meno intuito il funzionamento del parseInt ma non dove inserirlo esattamente per farlo funzionare.
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  4. Oggi, 17:37 #4
    andbin
    andbin non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it L'avatar di andbin
    Registrato dal
    Jan 2006
    Messaggi
    16,981
    Quote Originariamente inviata da cicciozza Visualizza il messaggio
    votoPI e votoLPI non vengono riconosciuti come variabili.
    votoPI e votoLPI sono due variabili LOCALI nel blocco del while ed esistono e sono "visibili" appunto solo nel blocco del white. Pertanto i due parseInt andrebbero messi appunto nel while e chiaramente dopo la dichiarazione di queste due variabili.

    E inoltre, non so come è fatta la classe Studente ma non ha granché senso che debba tenere i due voti come String.

    Quindi: i due nextToken(), ok.
    POI fai i due parseInt. Se sbuca fuori NumberFormatException è perché non sono numeri validi e quindi la riga è "malformata". Puoi segnalare l'errore all'utente e/o abortire il ciclo.
    POI a quel punto puoi creare un oggetto Studente.
    Andrea, www.andbin.net  Senior Java developer  SCJP 5 (91%)  SCWCD 5 (94%)
    Java Examples | Esercizi Java
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  5. Oggi, 19:09 #5
    cicciozza
    cicciozza non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Oct 2016
    Messaggi
    18
    ok, allora se decido di dichiararli come interi, come faccio a farli leggere al BufferedReader?
    Se modifico la classe Studente e do come metodo readLine al BR( String rigaLetta=br.readLine(); ) mi va in errore perchè non ha metodi di lettura interi
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  6. Oggi, 19:29 #6
    Ansharja
    Ansharja non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Oct 2014
    Messaggi
    280
    Ma la lettura non devi cambiarla, così va bene. Una volta che hai la tua String votoPI, restuituita da nextToken(), applichi il parseInt a quella stringa, e poi al costruttore di Studente passerai l'intero ricevuto. Scegliendo se e come gestire l'errore ovviamente, come ti è stato consigliato
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  7. Oggi, 19:38 #7
    andbin
    andbin non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it L'avatar di andbin
    Registrato dal
    Jan 2006
    Messaggi
    16,981
    Quote Originariamente inviata da cicciozza Visualizza il messaggio
    ok, allora se decido di dichiararli come interi, come faccio a farli leggere al BufferedReader?
    Con BufferedReader leggi "a righe" (String) e basta.
    Con StringTokenizer spezzi la riga in token (che sono sempre String!) e basta.
    E i token che ti aspetti siano interi li devi parsare TU nel modo che ritieni opportuno (es. parseInt di Integer).

    Tutto qui. Non cercare problemi dove non ce ne sono.
    Andrea, www.andbin.net  Senior Java developer  SCJP 5 (91%)  SCWCD 5 (94%)
    Java Examples | Esercizi Java
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  8. Oggi, 20:50 #8
    cicciozza
    cicciozza non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Oct 2016
    Messaggi
    18
    Quote Originariamente inviata da Ansharja Visualizza il messaggio
    Ma la lettura non devi cambiarla, così va bene. Una volta che hai la tua String votoPI, restuituita da nextToken(), applichi il parseInt a quella stringa, e poi al costruttore di Studente passerai l'intero ricevuto. Scegliendo se e come gestire l'errore ovviamente, come ti è stato consigliato


    La classe Studente, accetta votoPI e votoLPI come Stringhe!
    mi spiegate come faccio a "trattarli" come interi e ridarli al costruttore come interi, visto che accetta String?
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  9. Oggi, 20:57 #9
    cicciozza
    cicciozza non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Oct 2016
    Messaggi
    18
    Quote Originariamente inviata da andbin Visualizza il messaggio
    Con BufferedReader leggi "a righe" (String) e basta.
    Con StringTokenizer spezzi la riga in token (che sono sempre String!) e basta.
    E i token che ti aspetti siano interi li devi parsare TU nel modo che ritieni opportuno (es. parseInt di Integer).

    Tutto qui. Non cercare problemi dove non ce ne sono.


    "nel modo che ritieni opportuno"...
    Sono ore che chiedo come diavolo si usa perchè mi sto scervellando da stamattina e non riesco a capire e piuttosto che darmi una BANALE (credo per voi ) soluzione,un esempio, perdete tempo con righe e righe di cose già dette
    boh.

    nell'altro post scrivo che non so dove inserire il codice e mi rispondi "inseriscilo dove ti serve" ,

    Mi dici di non tenere i voti come string e poi riparli di usare il parseInt nel post dopo.

    Ragà, ho bisogno d'aiuto, se potete darmelo bene altrimenti amici come prima ma non mi incasinate la testa con idee poco chiare per piacere
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
« Discussione precedente | Prossima discussione »

Permessi di invio

  • Non puoi inserire discussioni
  • Non puoi inserire repliche
  • Non puoi inserire allegati
  • Non puoi modificare i tuoi messaggi
  •  

Regole del Forum

Powered by vBulletin® Version 4.2.1
Copyright © 2016 vBulletin Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.