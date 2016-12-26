Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 1 su 1

Discussione: Problema visualizzare form in overlay

    fabiodj
    Problema visualizzare form in overlay

    Ho trovato questo script che permette di caricare un form (pagina html esterna) direttamente in un overlay.
    Io sto lavorando ancora in ASP ma non capisco in base al file come fare in modo che una volta cliccato sul "submit" al di là di rielaborare i dati in ASP (nessun problema) il messaggio di risposta venga visualizzato nel medesimo overlay.
    Lo script originale è in PHP - http://dev.jonraasch.com/contact-pop/examples/
    Pagina ASP

    codice:
    <%
formHtml = ""
nome = "fabio"
cognome = "lantier" 
email ="fabiolantier@yahoo.it"
azione = Request("azione")


%>


<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">


<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
<head>


<body>
    <div id="contactForm"><form action ="form.asp" method="post">
<%IF azione = "ok" then
 %>
<p id="contact-pop-error" class="formItem"><%Response.write "grazie"%></p>
<%else %>


<input type="hidden" name="azione" value="ok" />
 <input type="hidden" name="httpReferer" value="<%=Request.ServerVariables ("HTTP_REFERER")%>" />
        
        <div class="formItem">
            <label>Name:</label>
            <input type="text" name="name" class="inputText" value="<%=nome &" "& cognome%>" size="35" />
        </div>
        
        <div class="formItem">
            <label>Email:</label>
            <input type="text" name="email" class="inputText" value="<%=email%>" size="35" />
        </div>
        
        <div class="formItem">
            <label>Message:</label>
            <textarea name="message" class="textarea" rows="7" cols="38">$postedMessage</textarea>
        </div>
        
        <div class="formItem">
            <input type="submit" name="submit"  value="invia" class="submit" /> $cancelLink
        </div>


    <%end if %>
    </form>    </div>
</body>
    </html>

    codice:
    /* ContactPop jQuery Plugin
 *
 * By Jon Raasch
 * http://jonraasch.com
 *
 * Copyright (c)2009 Jon Raasch. All rights reserved.
 * Released under FreeBSD License, see readme.txt
 * Do not remove the above copyright notice or text.
 *
 * For more information please visit: 
 * http://jonraasch.com/blog/contact-pop-jquery-plugin
*/




ContactPop = {
    /************ config **************/
    
    // make sure to keep the trailing comma after each of these variable definitions
    
    replaceHref : '/form.asp', // can be array or string of hrefs or nothing if you want to use jQuery selectors (below)
    
    formPhpLocation : '/Contact-Pop/form.asp', // relative path to the backend contact form
    
    pathToContactPop : '/Contact-Pop', // relative path to the Contact-Pop directory
    
    contactHeadline : 'Contact Us',
    headerBgColor : '#777777', // background color of overlay panel header
    
    overlayFadeIn : 600, // overlay fade in speed (milliseconds)
    overlayFadeOut : 500, // overlay fade out speed (milliseconds)
    
    overlayEasing : '', // if you install the easing plugin (http://gsgd.co.uk/sandbox/jquery/easing/), the info goes here, example: 'easeInOutQuad'
    
    openButtonSelector : '', // set this to use jQuery selectors in addition to the hrefs - string (ex: '.contact, #contact-link')
    closeButtonSelector : '.close-overlay', // this works with any jQuery selector - string (ex: '#close-button, .close')
    
    resetFormEachTime : 0, // resets the form if the overlay is hidden and shown again
    
    fadeOverlayIE : 0, // default off - in IE 7/8 alpha transparency flashes black when ffaded
    fadeOverlayIE6 : 0, // default off - for performance
    
    
    
    /********** end config ************/
    
    obj : {},
    formFields : {},
    submitEvent : 0,
    overlayFade : 1,
    
    appendOverlay : function() {
        // append overlay and panel divs
        ContactPop.obj.overlay = jQuery('<div id="contact-pop-overlay"></div>').appendTo( jQuery('BODY') );
        
        ContactPop.obj.panelWrapper = jQuery('<div id="contact-pop-panel-wrapper"></div>').appendTo( ContactPop.obj.overlay );
        
        ContactPop.obj.panel = jQuery('<div id="contact-pop-panel"></div>').appendTo( ContactPop.obj.panelWrapper );
        
        // append panel headline
        ContactPop.obj.panelHeadline = $( '<h2 id="contact-pop-header">' + ContactPop.contactHeadline + '</h2>') . appendTo( ContactPop.obj.panel );
        
        // set panel headline background color
        if ( ContactPop.headerBgColor != '#777777' ) ContactPop.obj.panelHeadline.css( 'backgroundColor', ContactPop.headerBgColor );
        
        // append panel header close button
        ContactPop.obj.panelHeadline.append( '<a href="#" class="close-overlay">X</a></h2>' );
        
        // append form
        ContactPop.obj.form = jQuery('<form action="' + ContactPop.formPhpLocation + '" method="get" id="contact-pop-form"></div>').appendTo( ContactPop.obj.panel );
        
        // append loading graphic
        ContactPop.obj.loading = jQuery('<div id="contact-pop-loading-gif-wrapper"></div>').appendTo( ContactPop.obj.panel );
        
        ContactPop.obj.loading.append('<img src="' + ContactPop.pathToContactPop + '/contact-pop/img/ajax-loader.gif" alt="" id="contact-pop-loading-gif" />');
    },


    getFormContent : function() {
        // grab form html using jQuery's AJAX API
        jQuery.get( ContactPop.formPhpLocation, { 'ajaxForm' : 1 },  function(html) {                
            if ( html ) {
                ContactPop.obj.loading.fadeOut(200);
                ContactPop.obj.form.html( html );
                ContactPop.attachFormEvents();
            }
        });
    },
    
    attachFormEvents : function() {
        // close buttons
        jQuery( ContactPop.closeButtonSelector, ContactPop.obj.panel).click( function(ev) {
            ev.preventDefault();
            ContactPop.hideOverlay();
        });
        
        // attach submit event each time for IE
        if ( jQuery.browser.msie ) {
            jQuery('input.submit', ContactPop.obj.form).click( function(ev) {
                ev.preventDefault();                
                ContactPop.submitForm();
            });
        }
        // only attach submit event once for other browsers
        else if ( !ContactPop.submitEvent ) {            
            ContactPop.obj.form.submit( function(ev) {
                ev.preventDefault();                
                ContactPop.submitForm();
            });
            
            ContactPop.submitEvent = 1;
        }
    },
    
    checkOverlayFade : function() {
        if ( $.browser.msie && !ContactPop.fadeOverlayIE && !( $.browser.version < 7 && ContactPop.fadeOverlayIE6 ) ) return false;
        else return true;
    },
    
    showOverlay : function() {
        // if first time append the overlay and get the form content
        if ( typeof(ContactPop.obj.overlay) == 'undefined' ) {         
            ContactPop.appendOverlay();
            ContactPop.getFormContent();
        }
        else if ( ContactPop.resetFormEachTime ) ContactPop.getFormContent();
        
        if ( ContactPop.overlayFade ) ContactPop.obj.overlay.fadeIn( ContactPop.overlayFadeOut, ContactPop.overlayEasing );
        else ContactPop.obj.overlay.show();
    },
    
    hideOverlay : function() {
        if ( ContactPop.overlayFade ) ContactPop.obj.overlay.fadeOut( ContactPop.overlayFadeIn, ContactPop.overlayEasing );
        else ContactPop.obj.overlay.hide();
    },
    
    submitForm : function() {
        // add form fields to array
         jQuery('input, select, textarea', ContactPop.obj.form).each( function() {
            ContactPop.addFormField( jQuery(this) );
         });
         
         // set the ajaxForm post value
         ContactPop.formFields['ajaxForm'] = 1;
         
         // fade in the loading graphic
         ContactPop.obj.form.fadeOut(200);
         ContactPop.obj.loading.fadeIn(200);
         
         // post the form with jQuery's AJAX API
        jQuery.post( ContactPop.formPhpLocation, ContactPop.formFields, function(html) {                
            if ( html ) {
                ContactPop.obj.form.html( html );
                ContactPop.obj.loading.fadeOut(200);
                ContactPop.obj.form.fadeIn(200);      
                ContactPop.attachFormEvents();
            }
          });
    },
    
    addFormField : function( $field ) {
        var fieldName = $field.attr('name');
        if ( fieldName ) ContactPop.formFields[ fieldName ] = $field.val();
    },
    
    init : function() {
        var anchorSelector = '';
        // force array
        if ( typeof( ContactPop.replaceHref ) != 'object' ) ContactPop.replaceHref = [ ContactPop.replaceHref ];
        
        // add anchor selectors
        for ( var i = 0; i < ContactPop.replaceHref.length; i++ ) {
            if ( ContactPop.replaceHref[i] ) anchorSelector += 'a[href=' + ContactPop.replaceHref[i] + '], ';
        }
        
        // add  additional jQuery selectors
        if ( ContactPop.openButtonSelector ) anchorSelector += ContactPop.openButtonSelector;
        else anchorSelector = anchorSelector.substr(0, anchorSelector.length - 2);


        // define ctas and click event
        ContactPop.obj.ctas = jQuery(anchorSelector);
        
        ContactPop.obj.ctas.click( function(ev) {
            ev.preventDefault();
            ContactPop.showOverlay();
        });
        
        // determine if fading overlay or just hide/showing
        ContactPop.overlayFade = ContactPop.checkOverlayFade();
        
        // preload overlay image - keep this in the init() function so the rest of the page loads first
        
        var overlayImg = new Image();
        if ( jQuery.browser.msie && jQuery.browser.version < 7 ) overlayImg.src = ContactPop.pathToContactPop + '/img/overlay-ie6.png';
        
        else overlayImg.src = ContactPop.pathToContactPop + '/img/overlay.png';
    }
};


jQuery(function() {
    // initiate ContactPop once the page loads
    ContactPop.init();
});
