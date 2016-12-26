Discussione: Problema visualizzare form in overlay

codice:

/* ContactPop jQuery Plugin * * By Jon Raasch * http://jonraasch.com * * Copyright (c)2009 Jon Raasch. All rights reserved. * Released under FreeBSD License, see readme.txt * Do not remove the above copyright notice or text. * * For more information please visit: * http://jonraasch.com/blog/contact-pop-jquery-plugin */ ContactPop = { /************ config **************/ // make sure to keep the trailing comma after each of these variable definitions replaceHref : '/form.asp', // can be array or string of hrefs or nothing if you want to use jQuery selectors (below) formPhpLocation : '/Contact-Pop/form.asp', // relative path to the backend contact form pathToContactPop : '/Contact-Pop', // relative path to the Contact-Pop directory contactHeadline : 'Contact Us', headerBgColor : '#777777', // background color of overlay panel header overlayFadeIn : 600, // overlay fade in speed (milliseconds) overlayFadeOut : 500, // overlay fade out speed (milliseconds) overlayEasing : '', // if you install the easing plugin (http://gsgd.co.uk/sandbox/jquery/easing/), the info goes here, example: 'easeInOutQuad' openButtonSelector : '', // set this to use jQuery selectors in addition to the hrefs - string (ex: '.contact, #contact-link') closeButtonSelector : '.close-overlay', // this works with any jQuery selector - string (ex: '#close-button, .close') resetFormEachTime : 0, // resets the form if the overlay is hidden and shown again fadeOverlayIE : 0, // default off - in IE 7/8 alpha transparency flashes black when ffaded fadeOverlayIE6 : 0, // default off - for performance /********** end config ************/ obj : {}, formFields : {}, submitEvent : 0, overlayFade : 1, appendOverlay : function() { // append overlay and panel divs ContactPop.obj.overlay = jQuery('<div id="contact-pop-overlay"></div>').appendTo( jQuery('BODY') ); ContactPop.obj.panelWrapper = jQuery('<div id="contact-pop-panel-wrapper"></div>').appendTo( ContactPop.obj.overlay ); ContactPop.obj.panel = jQuery('<div id="contact-pop-panel"></div>').appendTo( ContactPop.obj.panelWrapper ); // append panel headline ContactPop.obj.panelHeadline = $( '<h2 id="contact-pop-header">' + ContactPop.contactHeadline + '</h2>') . appendTo( ContactPop.obj.panel ); // set panel headline background color if ( ContactPop.headerBgColor != '#777777' ) ContactPop.obj.panelHeadline.css( 'backgroundColor', ContactPop.headerBgColor ); // append panel header close button ContactPop.obj.panelHeadline.append( '<a href="#" class="close-overlay">X</a></h2>' ); // append form ContactPop.obj.form = jQuery('<form action="' + ContactPop.formPhpLocation + '" method="get" id="contact-pop-form"></div>').appendTo( ContactPop.obj.panel ); // append loading graphic ContactPop.obj.loading = jQuery('<div id="contact-pop-loading-gif-wrapper"></div>').appendTo( ContactPop.obj.panel ); ContactPop.obj.loading.append('<img src="' + ContactPop.pathToContactPop + '/contact-pop/img/ajax-loader.gif" alt="" id="contact-pop-loading-gif" />'); }, getFormContent : function() { // grab form html using jQuery's AJAX API jQuery.get( ContactPop.formPhpLocation, { 'ajaxForm' : 1 }, function(html) { if ( html ) { ContactPop.obj.loading.fadeOut(200); ContactPop.obj.form.html( html ); ContactPop.attachFormEvents(); } }); }, attachFormEvents : function() { // close buttons jQuery( ContactPop.closeButtonSelector, ContactPop.obj.panel).click( function(ev) { ev.preventDefault(); ContactPop.hideOverlay(); }); // attach submit event each time for IE if ( jQuery.browser.msie ) { jQuery('input.submit', ContactPop.obj.form).click( function(ev) { ev.preventDefault(); ContactPop.submitForm(); }); } // only attach submit event once for other browsers else if ( !ContactPop.submitEvent ) { ContactPop.obj.form.submit( function(ev) { ev.preventDefault(); ContactPop.submitForm(); }); ContactPop.submitEvent = 1; } }, checkOverlayFade : function() { if ( $.browser.msie && !ContactPop.fadeOverlayIE && !( $.browser.version < 7 && ContactPop.fadeOverlayIE6 ) ) return false; else return true; }, showOverlay : function() { // if first time append the overlay and get the form content if ( typeof(ContactPop.obj.overlay) == 'undefined' ) { ContactPop.appendOverlay(); ContactPop.getFormContent(); } else if ( ContactPop.resetFormEachTime ) ContactPop.getFormContent(); if ( ContactPop.overlayFade ) ContactPop.obj.overlay.fadeIn( ContactPop.overlayFadeOut, ContactPop.overlayEasing ); else ContactPop.obj.overlay.show(); }, hideOverlay : function() { if ( ContactPop.overlayFade ) ContactPop.obj.overlay.fadeOut( ContactPop.overlayFadeIn, ContactPop.overlayEasing ); else ContactPop.obj.overlay.hide(); }, submitForm : function() { // add form fields to array jQuery('input, select, textarea', ContactPop.obj.form).each( function() { ContactPop.addFormField( jQuery(this) ); }); // set the ajaxForm post value ContactPop.formFields['ajaxForm'] = 1; // fade in the loading graphic ContactPop.obj.form.fadeOut(200); ContactPop.obj.loading.fadeIn(200); // post the form with jQuery's AJAX API jQuery.post( ContactPop.formPhpLocation, ContactPop.formFields, function(html) { if ( html ) { ContactPop.obj.form.html( html ); ContactPop.obj.loading.fadeOut(200); ContactPop.obj.form.fadeIn(200); ContactPop.attachFormEvents(); } }); }, addFormField : function( $field ) { var fieldName = $field.attr('name'); if ( fieldName ) ContactPop.formFields[ fieldName ] = $field.val(); }, init : function() { var anchorSelector = ''; // force array if ( typeof( ContactPop.replaceHref ) != 'object' ) ContactPop.replaceHref = [ ContactPop.replaceHref ]; // add anchor selectors for ( var i = 0; i < ContactPop.replaceHref.length; i++ ) { if ( ContactPop.replaceHref[i] ) anchorSelector += 'a[href=' + ContactPop.replaceHref[i] + '], '; } // add additional jQuery selectors if ( ContactPop.openButtonSelector ) anchorSelector += ContactPop.openButtonSelector; else anchorSelector = anchorSelector.substr(0, anchorSelector.length - 2); // define ctas and click event ContactPop.obj.ctas = jQuery(anchorSelector); ContactPop.obj.ctas.click( function(ev) { ev.preventDefault(); ContactPop.showOverlay(); }); // determine if fading overlay or just hide/showing ContactPop.overlayFade = ContactPop.checkOverlayFade(); // preload overlay image - keep this in the init() function so the rest of the page loads first var overlayImg = new Image(); if ( jQuery.browser.msie && jQuery.browser.version < 7 ) overlayImg.src = ContactPop.pathToContactPop + '/img/overlay-ie6.png'; else overlayImg.src = ContactPop.pathToContactPop + '/img/overlay.png'; } }; jQuery(function() { // initiate ContactPop once the page loads ContactPop.init(); });