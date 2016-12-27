Buonasera,
premetto che sono alle prime armi con javascript e stï¿½ cercando di creare una funzione per l'invio di alcune informazioni in background derivanti dalla compilazione di un forms. il problema ï¿½ che lo script lavora correttamente ma al termine mi apre la pagina sendlike.php invice di rimanere sull'attuale pagina. i forms sono generati con il seguente php:

Codice PHP:
while ($riga mysql_fetch_array($qryMYSQL_ASSOC)) {
echo '<form method="POST" name="like'.$riga['id_photo'].'"action ="sendlike.php" onsubmit="InviaDati(); return false;">';
echo '<input type="input" name="id_user" value="'.$id_user.'">';
echo '<input type="input" name="id_photo" value="'.$riga['id_photo'].'">';
echo '<input id="'.$riga['id_photo'].'" class="like"  type="submit" name="add_like" value="'.$qry_likes.'">';
echo '</form>';
La funzione che si occupa di inviare il dato in background ï¿½ la seguente.
codice:
<script>
function dati() {
  $(document).ready(function() {
    $('.like').click(function(){
      var recupero_id = "like" + $(this).attr("id");   
      return recupero_id;
    });
 });     
}

function PreparaDati(){
  stringa = "";
    var form = document.forms[recupero_id];
    var numeroElementi = form.elements.length;


    for(var i = 0; i < numeroElementi; i++){
      if(i < numeroElementi-1){
        stringa += form.elements[i].name+"="+encodeURIComponent(form.elements[i].value)+"&";
      }else{
        stringa += form.elements[i].name+"="+encodeURIComponent(form.elements[i].value);
      }  
    }
}
      
function AJAXReq(method,url,bool){
  if(window.XMLHttpRequest){
    myReq = new XMLHttpRequest();
  } else 
    if(window.ActiveXObject){
      myReq = new ActiveXObject("Microsoft.XMLHTTP");    
        if(!myReq){
          myReq = new ActiveXObject("Msxml2.XMLHTTP");
        }
    }
    if(myReq){
      execfunc(method,url,bool);
    }else{
      alert("Impossibilitati ad usare AJAX");
    }
}

function execfunc(method,url,bool){
  myReq.onreadystatechange = handleResponse;
  myReq.open(method,url,bool);
  myReq.setRequestHeader("Content-Type","application/x-www-form-urlencoded; charset=UTF-8");
  myReq.send(stringa);
}


function InviaDati(){
  PreparaDati();
  AJAXReq("POST","sendlike.php",true);
}


function handleResponse(){
  if(myReq.readyState == 4){
    if(myReq.status == 200){
      alert(myReq.responseText);
    }else{
      alert("Niente da fare, AJAX non funziona :(");
    }
  }
}
</script>
Ringrazio anticipatamente.
ciao