Ciao a tutti
ho creato nella mia applicazioni una serie di textbox inclusi in un foreach:
codice:
 List<string> pippo = entita.cisterneSP("21").ToList();


            foreach (var item in pippo)
            {
                TextBox txtNomeCisterna = new TextBox();
                txtNomeCisterna.Text = item;
                txtNomeCisterna.Name = item;
                txtNomeCisterna.Font = new Font("Microsoft Sans Serif", 8, FontStyle.Bold);
                txtNomeCisterna.Width = 32;


                flowLayoutPanel1.Controls.Add(txtNomeCisterna);


                TextBox txtSondaCisterne = new TextBox();
                txtSondaCisterne.Font = new Font("Microsoft Sans Serif", 8, FontStyle.Regular);
                txtSondaCisterne.Width = 32;
                txtSondaCisterne.TextChanged += new EventHandler(txtSondaCisterne_TextChanged);


                flowLayoutPanel2.Controls.Add(txtSondaCisterne);


                TextBox txtMetriCubiCisterne = new TextBox();
                txtMetriCubiCisterne.Font = new Font("Microsoft Sans Serif", 8, FontStyle.Regular);
                txtMetriCubiCisterne.Width = 70;                
                
                flowLayoutPanel3.Controls.Add(txtMetriCubiCisterne);
            }
come vedete il txtSondaCisterne ha un evento TextChanged:
in questo evento ottengo una stringa che vorrei visualizzare nel txtMetriCubiCisterne.

praticamente qoello che sto cercando di fare è:

txtMetriCubiCisterne.Text = stringa risultato dell'evento txtSondaCisterne.TextChanged