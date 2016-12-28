Ciao a tutti
ho creato nella mia applicazioni una serie di textbox inclusi in un foreach:
come vedete il txtSondaCisterne ha un evento TextChanged:
codice:
List<string> pippo = entita.cisterneSP("21").ToList();
foreach (var item in pippo)
{
TextBox txtNomeCisterna = new TextBox();
txtNomeCisterna.Text = item;
txtNomeCisterna.Name = item;
txtNomeCisterna.Font = new Font("Microsoft Sans Serif", 8, FontStyle.Bold);
txtNomeCisterna.Width = 32;
flowLayoutPanel1.Controls.Add(txtNomeCisterna);
TextBox txtSondaCisterne = new TextBox();
txtSondaCisterne.Font = new Font("Microsoft Sans Serif", 8, FontStyle.Regular);
txtSondaCisterne.Width = 32;
txtSondaCisterne.TextChanged += new EventHandler(txtSondaCisterne_TextChanged);
flowLayoutPanel2.Controls.Add(txtSondaCisterne);
TextBox txtMetriCubiCisterne = new TextBox();
txtMetriCubiCisterne.Font = new Font("Microsoft Sans Serif", 8, FontStyle.Regular);
txtMetriCubiCisterne.Width = 70;
flowLayoutPanel3.Controls.Add(txtMetriCubiCisterne);
}
in questo evento ottengo una stringa che vorrei visualizzare nel txtMetriCubiCisterne.
praticamente qoello che sto cercando di fare è:
txtMetriCubiCisterne.Text = stringa risultato dell'evento txtSondaCisterne.TextChanged