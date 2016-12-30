Ho un problema con il caricamento di immagini
Qui c'è il codice
codice:
public static BufferedImage getSprite(String file,Object obj)
    {
        BufferedImage sprite = null;
        try
        {
            sprite=ImageIO.read(obj.getClass().getResource(file));
        }
        catch(Exception e)
        {
            System.out.println("File doesn't exist");
        }
        return sprite;
    }
Questo è il codice che da problemi
codice:
public class Grass
{
    
    BufferedImage grass=SpriteHandler.getSprite("/Resources/grass_tile.gif",this);
    
        
    
    public void render(Graphics g)
    {
        
        g.drawImage(grass, 0, 0, null);
    }
}
Poi tutto questo l'ho aggiunto alla classe "principale" con Grass grass=new Grass();

Quando avvio il programma dice
codice:
Exception in thread "Thread-2" java.lang.NullPointerException
    at Game.render(Game.java:99)
    at Game.run(Game.java:75)
    at java.lang.Thread.run(Unknown Source)
Qualcuno può spiegarmi perchè?, Anche perchè utilizzando lo stesso metodo getSprite in altre classi non da problemi
Grazie in anticipo