Discussione: socket testo e oggetti

    Nio74
    socket testo e oggetti

    Buon Giorno e buon anno a tutti,sto facendo delle prove con i socket,lo so che mi massacrerete,volevo far si che quando al server arriva la parola tutto mi restituisca un oggetto.

    Server:
    codice:
    private void button1ActionPerformed(java.awt.event.ActionEvent evt) {                                               
        Thread t= new Thread(new startServer());
        t.start();
    }                                       


    /**
     * @param args the command line arguments
     */
    public static void main(String args[]) {
        /* Set the Nimbus look and feel */
        //<editor-fold defaultstate="collapsed" desc=" Look and feel setting code (optional) ">
        /* If Nimbus (introduced in Java SE 6) is not available, stay with the default look and feel.
         * For details see http://download.oracle.com/javase/tutorial/uiswing/lookandfeel/plaf.html 
         */
        try {
            for (javax.swing.UIManager.LookAndFeelInfo info : javax.swing.UIManager.getInstalledLookAndFeels()) {
                if ("Nimbus".equals(info.getName())) {
                    javax.swing.UIManager.setLookAndFeel(info.getClassName());
                    break;
                }
            }
        } catch (ClassNotFoundException ex) {
            java.util.logging.Logger.getLogger(Server.class.getName()).log(java.util.logging.Level.SEVERE, null, ex);
        } catch (InstantiationException ex) {
            java.util.logging.Logger.getLogger(Server.class.getName()).log(java.util.logging.Level.SEVERE, null, ex);
        } catch (IllegalAccessException ex) {
            java.util.logging.Logger.getLogger(Server.class.getName()).log(java.util.logging.Level.SEVERE, null, ex);
        } catch (javax.swing.UnsupportedLookAndFeelException ex) {
            java.util.logging.Logger.getLogger(Server.class.getName()).log(java.util.logging.Level.SEVERE, null, ex);
        }
        //</editor-fold>


        /* Create and display the form */
        java.awt.EventQueue.invokeLater(new Runnable() {
            public void run() {
                new Server().setVisible(true);
                
            }
        });
    }
    
    public class startServer implements Runnable
    {


        @Override
        public void run() {
            connessione();
            comunica();
           
            
            
            
        }
       
        public void comunica()
    {
        try {
            
//            do
//            {
                System.out.println("[3] - Aspetto un messaggio");
                jTextArea2.append("[3] - Aspetto un messaggio \n");
                letto = in.readLine();
                System.out.println("[4] - Messaggio ricevuto "+letto);
                jTextArea2.append("[4] - Messaggio ricevuto \n"+letto);
                if (letto.equals("tutto")) {
                    inviaArray();
                }else{
                
                String risposta = letto.toUpperCase();
                System.out.println("[5] - Rispondo con:  "+risposta);


                out.writeBytes(risposta+ "\n");
                
                }
                
//            }while (!letto.toLowerCase().equals("esci")); { 
//                System.out.println("[6] - Chiudo la connessione. ");
//                socketClient.close();//chiudo l aconnesione con 
//            }
            
            
        } catch (IOException ex) {
            Logger.getLogger(Server.class.getName()).log(Level.SEVERE, null, ex);
        }
    }     
    
    public Socket connessione()
    {
        try {
            jTextArea2.append("[0] - Inizializzo il server \n");
            //inizialaiziamo il servizio
            server =  new ServerSocket(porta);
            jTextArea2.append("[1] - in ascolto sulla porta "+porta+"\n");
           
            //mi metto in ascolto sulla porta che ho aperto
                     
            socketClient = server.accept();
            jTextArea2.append("[2] - Connesione stabilita con client! \n");
            //server.close();
            
            in= new DataInputStream(socketClient.getInputStream());
            out = new DataOutputStream(socketClient.getOutputStream());
            
          
                    
                    } catch (IOException ex) {
            Logger.getLogger(Server.class.getName()).log(Level.SEVERE, null, ex);
        }
                
              return socketClient;    
        
    }
    public void inviaArray()
    {
        
      ArrayList<String> prova = new ArrayList<String>();;
      
         
        try
        {
            
            String DATABASE_URL = "jdbc:ucanaccess:///OneDrive//Programmazione//Android//dati.mdb;password=gmpa;memory=false";
            
            Class.forName("net.ucanaccess.jdbc.UcanaccessDriver");
            Connection conn = DriverManager.getConnection(DATABASE_URL);
            System.out.println(conn);
            Statement s = conn.createStatement();
           
            ResultSet rs = s.executeQuery("SELECT * FROM [tabripa]");
            while (rs.next()) {
                
                
                prova.add(rs.getString("Nbusta"));
                prova.add(rs.getString("Nome"));
                
       
            }
            
           try 
            {
                server.accept();
                ObjectOutputStream objectOutput = new ObjectOutputStream(socketClient.getOutputStream());
                objectOutput.writeObject(prova);               
            } 
            catch (IOException e) 
            {
                e.printStackTrace();
            } 
            
//            System.out.println(arraydatiList.size());
//            System.out.println(arraydatiList.get(1).getNbusta());
//            System.out.println(arraydatiList.get(1).getNome());
            
            
    


            /*
            
            // create a table
            String tableName = "myTable" + String.valueOf((int)(Math.random() * 1000.0));
            String createTable = "CREATE TABLE " + tableName + 
                                 " (id Integer, name Text(32))";
            s.execute(createTable); 


            // enter value into table
            
            for(int i=0; i<25; i++)
            {
              String addRow = "INSERT INTO " + tableName + " VALUES ( " + 
                     String.valueOf((int) (Math.random() * 32767)) + ", 'Text Value " + 
                     String.valueOf(Math.random()) + "')";
              s.execute(addRow);
            }


*/
            // Fetch table
         
            // drop the table
           // String dropTable = "DROP TABLE " + tableName;
            //s.execute(dropTable);


            // close and cleanup
            s.close();
            conn.close();
        }
        catch(Exception ex)
        {
            ex.printStackTrace();
        }
        
        
    }
    }


    
    
    // Variables declaration - do not modify                     
    private java.awt.Button button1;
    private javax.swing.JScrollPane jScrollPane2;
    private javax.swing.JTextArea jTextArea2;
    // End of variables declaration                   
}
    e questo è il client:

    codice:
    public class Client {    
    
    Socket mioSocket = null;
    int porta = 6789;//porta server
    
    DataInputStream in;
    DataOutputStream out;
    
    BufferedReader tastiera;
    
    String messaggio;
    
    public void comunica()
    {
        try {
            do
            {
                
                tastiera = new BufferedReader(new InputStreamReader(System.in));
                System.out.print("[2] - Messaggio da inviare al server: ");
                messaggio = tastiera.readLine();
                    if (messaggio.equals("tutto")) {
                        out.writeBytes(messaggio+"\n");
                        ArrayList<String> arrayBusta = new ArrayList<String>();
                        try {
                            
                            ObjectInputStream objectInput = new ObjectInputStream(mioSocket.getInputStream()); //Error Line!
                            try {
                                Object object = objectInput.readObject();
                                arrayBusta =  (ArrayList<String>) object;


                                for (int i = 0; i < arrayBusta.size(); i++) {
                                   // String get = arrayBusta.get(i);
                                    System.out.println(arrayBusta.get(i));
                                }




                            } catch (ClassNotFoundException e) {
                                System.out.println("The title list has not come from the server");
                                e.printStackTrace();
                            }
                            } catch (IOException e) {
                                System.out.println("The socket for reading the object has problem");
                                e.printStackTrace();
                            }           


                    }else{
                        System.out.println("[3] - Invio del"+messaggio);
                        out.writeBytes(messaggio+"\n");
                        System.out.println("[4] - In attesa di una risposta...!");


                        String ricevuta = in.readLine();
                        System.out.println("[5] - Risposta del server: "+ricevuta);
                    }
                    }while (!messaggio.toLowerCase().equals("esci")); {
                
                
            }
        } catch (IOException ex) {
            Logger.getLogger(Client.class.getName()).log(Level.SEVERE, null, ex);
        }
    }
    public Socket connetti()
    {
        try {
            try {
                System.out.println("[0] - Provo a connettermi al server");
                Socket mioSocket = new Socket(InetAddress.getLocalHost(),porta);
                
                System.out.println("[1] - Connesso!");
                in = new DataInputStream(mioSocket.getInputStream());
                out =  new DataOutputStream(mioSocket.getOutputStream());
                
            } catch (UnknownHostException ex) {
                System.err.println("Host Sconosciuto");
            }
        } catch (Exception ex) {
            
            System.err.println("Impossibile stabilire connessione");
        }
        return mioSocket;
                
    }
    
    public static void main(String[] args) {
        Client c = new Client();
        c.connetti();
        c.comunica();
            
    }
    
}
    Quando invio tutto il client mi restituisce:

    codice:
    Exception in thread "main" java.lang.NullPointerException
    at ProvaServerClient2.Client.comunica(Client.java:56)
    at ProvaServerClient2.Client.main(Client.java:117)
C:\Users\Paolo\AppData\Local\NetBeans\Cache\8.2\executor-snippets\run.xml:53: Java returned: 1
BUILD FAILED (total time: 3 seconds)
    schumy2000
    Ciao,
    E' la stessa jvm ad indicarti l'errore
    Exception in thread "main" java.lang.NullPointerException
    at ProvaServerClient2.Client.comunica(Client.java:56)

    Qual è riga 56?

    Ciao.
    Nio74
    Grazie ho questa riga che ho sbagliato a inizializzare:
    codice:
    Socket mioSocket =newSocket(InetAddress.getLocalHost(),porta);
    mioSocket era gia inizializzato a Null.

    ora devo risolvere altri problemi.
