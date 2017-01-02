Discussione: socket testo e oggetti

Buon Giorno e buon anno a tutti,sto facendo delle prove con i socket,lo so che mi massacrerete,volevo far si che quando al server arriva la parola tutto mi restituisca un oggetto.
private void button1ActionPerformed(java.awt.event.ActionEvent evt) {
Thread t= new Thread(new startServer());
t.start();
}
/**
* @param args the command line arguments
*/
public static void main(String args[]) {
/* Set the Nimbus look and feel */
//<editor-fold defaultstate="collapsed" desc=" Look and feel setting code (optional) ">
/* If Nimbus (introduced in Java SE 6) is not available, stay with the default look and feel.
* For details see http://download.oracle.com/javase/tutorial/uiswing/lookandfeel/plaf.html
*/
try {
for (javax.swing.UIManager.LookAndFeelInfo info : javax.swing.UIManager.getInstalledLookAndFeels()) {
if ("Nimbus".equals(info.getName())) {
javax.swing.UIManager.setLookAndFeel(info.getClassName());
break;
}
}
} catch (ClassNotFoundException ex) {
java.util.logging.Logger.getLogger(Server.class.getName()).log(java.util.logging.Level.SEVERE, null, ex);
} catch (InstantiationException ex) {
java.util.logging.Logger.getLogger(Server.class.getName()).log(java.util.logging.Level.SEVERE, null, ex);
} catch (IllegalAccessException ex) {
java.util.logging.Logger.getLogger(Server.class.getName()).log(java.util.logging.Level.SEVERE, null, ex);
} catch (javax.swing.UnsupportedLookAndFeelException ex) {
java.util.logging.Logger.getLogger(Server.class.getName()).log(java.util.logging.Level.SEVERE, null, ex);
}
//</editor-fold>
/* Create and display the form */
java.awt.EventQueue.invokeLater(new Runnable() {
public void run() {
new Server().setVisible(true);
}
});
}
public class startServer implements Runnable
{
@Override
public void run() {
connessione();
comunica();
}
public void comunica()
{
try {
// do
// {
System.out.println("[3] - Aspetto un messaggio");
jTextArea2.append("[3] - Aspetto un messaggio \n");
letto = in.readLine();
System.out.println("[4] - Messaggio ricevuto "+letto);
jTextArea2.append("[4] - Messaggio ricevuto \n"+letto);
if (letto.equals("tutto")) {
inviaArray();
}else{
String risposta = letto.toUpperCase();
System.out.println("[5] - Rispondo con: "+risposta);
out.writeBytes(risposta+ "\n");
}
// }while (!letto.toLowerCase().equals("esci")); {
// System.out.println("[6] - Chiudo la connessione. ");
// socketClient.close();//chiudo l aconnesione con
// }
} catch (IOException ex) {
Logger.getLogger(Server.class.getName()).log(Level.SEVERE, null, ex);
}
}
public Socket connessione()
{
try {
jTextArea2.append("[0] - Inizializzo il server \n");
//inizialaiziamo il servizio
server = new ServerSocket(porta);
jTextArea2.append("[1] - in ascolto sulla porta "+porta+"\n");
//mi metto in ascolto sulla porta che ho aperto
socketClient = server.accept();
jTextArea2.append("[2] - Connesione stabilita con client! \n");
//server.close();
in= new DataInputStream(socketClient.getInputStream());
out = new DataOutputStream(socketClient.getOutputStream());
} catch (IOException ex) {
Logger.getLogger(Server.class.getName()).log(Level.SEVERE, null, ex);
}
return socketClient;
}
public void inviaArray()
{
ArrayList<String> prova = new ArrayList<String>();;
try
{
String DATABASE_URL = "jdbc:ucanaccess:///OneDrive//Programmazione//Android//dati.mdb;password=gmpa;memory=false";
Class.forName("net.ucanaccess.jdbc.UcanaccessDriver");
Connection conn = DriverManager.getConnection(DATABASE_URL);
System.out.println(conn);
Statement s = conn.createStatement();
ResultSet rs = s.executeQuery("SELECT * FROM [tabripa]");
while (rs.next()) {
prova.add(rs.getString("Nbusta"));
prova.add(rs.getString("Nome"));
}
try
{
server.accept();
ObjectOutputStream objectOutput = new ObjectOutputStream(socketClient.getOutputStream());
objectOutput.writeObject(prova);
}
catch (IOException e)
{
e.printStackTrace();
}
// System.out.println(arraydatiList.size());
// System.out.println(arraydatiList.get(1).getNbusta());
// System.out.println(arraydatiList.get(1).getNome());
/*
// create a table
String tableName = "myTable" + String.valueOf((int)(Math.random() * 1000.0));
String createTable = "CREATE TABLE " + tableName +
" (id Integer, name Text(32))";
s.execute(createTable);
// enter value into table
for(int i=0; i<25; i++)
{
String addRow = "INSERT INTO " + tableName + " VALUES ( " +
String.valueOf((int) (Math.random() * 32767)) + ", 'Text Value " +
String.valueOf(Math.random()) + "')";
s.execute(addRow);
}
*/
// Fetch table
// drop the table
// String dropTable = "DROP TABLE " + tableName;
//s.execute(dropTable);
// close and cleanup
s.close();
conn.close();
}
catch(Exception ex)
{
ex.printStackTrace();
}
}
}
}
Quando invio tutto il client mi restituisce:
public class Client {
Socket mioSocket = null;
int porta = 6789;//porta server
DataInputStream in;
DataOutputStream out;
BufferedReader tastiera;
String messaggio;
public void comunica()
{
try {
do
{
tastiera = new BufferedReader(new InputStreamReader(System.in));
System.out.print("[2] - Messaggio da inviare al server: ");
messaggio = tastiera.readLine();
if (messaggio.equals("tutto")) {
out.writeBytes(messaggio+"\n");
ArrayList<String> arrayBusta = new ArrayList<String>();
try {
ObjectInputStream objectInput = new ObjectInputStream(mioSocket.getInputStream()); //Error Line!
try {
Object object = objectInput.readObject();
arrayBusta = (ArrayList<String>) object;
for (int i = 0; i < arrayBusta.size(); i++) {
// String get = arrayBusta.get(i);
System.out.println(arrayBusta.get(i));
}
} catch (ClassNotFoundException e) {
System.out.println("The title list has not come from the server");
e.printStackTrace();
}
} catch (IOException e) {
System.out.println("The socket for reading the object has problem");
e.printStackTrace();
}
}else{
System.out.println("[3] - Invio del"+messaggio);
out.writeBytes(messaggio+"\n");
System.out.println("[4] - In attesa di una risposta...!");
String ricevuta = in.readLine();
System.out.println("[5] - Risposta del server: "+ricevuta);
}
}while (!messaggio.toLowerCase().equals("esci")); {
}
} catch (IOException ex) {
Logger.getLogger(Client.class.getName()).log(Level.SEVERE, null, ex);
}
}
public Socket connetti()
{
try {
try {
System.out.println("[0] - Provo a connettermi al server");
Socket mioSocket = new Socket(InetAddress.getLocalHost(),porta);
System.out.println("[1] - Connesso!");
in = new DataInputStream(mioSocket.getInputStream());
out = new DataOutputStream(mioSocket.getOutputStream());
} catch (UnknownHostException ex) {
System.err.println("Host Sconosciuto");
}
} catch (Exception ex) {
System.err.println("Impossibile stabilire connessione");
}
return mioSocket;
}
public static void main(String[] args) {
Client c = new Client();
c.connetti();
c.comunica();
}
}
Exception in thread "main" java.lang.NullPointerException
at ProvaServerClient2.Client.comunica(Client.java:56)
at ProvaServerClient2.Client.main(Client.java:117)
C:\Users\Paolo\AppData\Local\NetBeans\Cache\8.2\executor-snippets\run.xml:53: Java returned: 1
BUILD FAILED (total time: 3 seconds)