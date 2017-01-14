Discussione: Array di Char [i] e corrispondenza con ciclo for(int i;...)

codice:

package interfacceutentegrafiche; import java.awt.Color; import java.awt.Container; import java.awt.FlowLayout; import java.awt.event.ActionEvent; import java.awt.event.ActionListener; import javax.swing.JButton; import javax.swing.JFrame; import javax.swing.JPanel; import javax.swing.JTextArea; public class CodificaSostituzione extends JFrame implements ActionListener { public static final int LARGHEZZA = 500; public static final int ALTEZZA = 300; public static final int RIGHE = 2; public static final int CARATTERI_PER_RIGA = 40; private JTextArea testo; private char[] alfabeto = "abcdefghilmnopqrstuvz".toCharArray(); public CodificaSostituzione(){ super(); setTitle("Codifica per sostituzione!"); setSize(LARGHEZZA,ALTEZZA); Container pannelloGrande = getContentPane(); pannelloGrande.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); JPanel pannelloLettere = new JPanel(); pannelloLettere.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); setLayout(new FlowLayout()); add(pannelloLettere,"North"); JButton A = new JButton("A"); A.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); A.addActionListener(this); add(A); JButton B = new JButton("B"); B.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); B.addActionListener(this); add(B); JButton C = new JButton("C"); C.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); C.addActionListener(this); add(C); JButton D = new JButton("D"); D.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); D.addActionListener(this); add(D); JButton E = new JButton("E"); E.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); E.addActionListener(this); add(E); JButton F = new JButton("F"); F.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); F.addActionListener(this); add(F); JButton G = new JButton("G"); G.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); G.addActionListener(this); add(G); JButton H = new JButton("H"); H.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); H.addActionListener(this); add(H); JButton I = new JButton("I"); I.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); I.addActionListener(this); add(I); JButton L = new JButton("L"); L.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); L.addActionListener(this); add(L); JButton M = new JButton("M"); M.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); M.addActionListener(this); add(M); JButton N = new JButton("N"); N.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); N.addActionListener(this); add(N); JButton O = new JButton("O"); O.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); O.addActionListener(this); add(O); JButton P = new JButton("P"); P.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); P.addActionListener(this); add(P); JButton Q = new JButton("Q"); Q.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); Q.addActionListener(this); add(Q); JButton R = new JButton("R"); R.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); R.addActionListener(this); add(R); JButton S = new JButton("S"); S.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); S.addActionListener(this); add(S); JButton T = new JButton("T"); T.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); T.addActionListener(this); add(T); JButton U = new JButton("U"); U.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); U.addActionListener(this); add(U); JButton V = new JButton("V"); V.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); V.addActionListener(this); add(V); JButton Z = new JButton("Z"); Z.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); Z.addActionListener(this); add(Z); JPanel pannelloTesto = new JPanel(); pannelloTesto.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); testo = new JTextArea(RIGHE, CARATTERI_PER_RIGA); testo.setBackground(Color.WHITE); pannelloTesto.add(testo); add(pannelloTesto,"South"); } public void actionPerformed(ActionEvent e){ for(int i=0; i<21;i++){ if(e.getActionCommand()=="A"){ testo.setText(alfabeto[i] + "--> A"); } } } public static void main(String[] args) { // TODO Auto-generated method stub CodificaSostituzione sostituzione = new CodificaSostituzione(); sostituzione.setVisible(true); } }