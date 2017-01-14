Discussione: Array di Char [i] e corrispondenza con ciclo for(int i;...)

Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 2 su 2

Array di Char [i] e corrispondenza con ciclo for(int i;...)

    Sevenis
    Aug 2016
    57

    Array di Char [i] e corrispondenza con ciclo for(int i;...)

    Ciao,
    sto svolgendo un esercizio in cui mi si chiede di creare un cifrario per sostituzione.
    Nello specifico:

    Scrivere un'applicazione che implementi una codifica per sostituzione. Occorerà un'area di testo, al centro della finestra, che non possa essere modificata. Quest'area di testo mostrerà la codifica, in un formato come A->C, B->Q, C->F etc. Ciò significa che A verrebbe sostituita da C, B da Q, C da F etc. Il codice sarà generato una lettera alla volta dalla A alla Z. Dovranno essere presenti 26 pulsanti. Il primo specificherà la lettera da sostituire alla A, il secondo alla B etc etc.
    Dopo la pressione del pulsante, si aggiunga la sostituzione corrispondente e si nasconda il pulsante premuto.
    Ora, io ho un problema nella creazione dell'actionPerformed perché, dato un array char[] alfabeto contenente tutte le lettere e un ciclo for per scandagliare tale array, quando digito il tasto A, invece di farmi apparire "a -->A" mi fa apparire "z-->A".
    Cosa sbaglio? Grazie

    Ecco il codice (e in rosso la parte in questione)

    codice:
    package interfacceutentegrafiche;


import java.awt.Color;
import java.awt.Container;
import java.awt.FlowLayout;
import java.awt.event.ActionEvent;
import java.awt.event.ActionListener;


import javax.swing.JButton;
import javax.swing.JFrame;
import javax.swing.JPanel;
import javax.swing.JTextArea;


public class CodificaSostituzione extends JFrame implements ActionListener {


	public static final int LARGHEZZA = 500;
	public static final int ALTEZZA = 300;
	public static final int RIGHE = 2;
	public static final int CARATTERI_PER_RIGA = 40;
	
	private JTextArea testo;
	private char[] alfabeto = "abcdefghilmnopqrstuvz".toCharArray();
	
	public CodificaSostituzione(){
		super();
		
		setTitle("Codifica per sostituzione!");
		setSize(LARGHEZZA,ALTEZZA);
		
		Container pannelloGrande = getContentPane();
		pannelloGrande.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		
		JPanel pannelloLettere = new JPanel();
		pannelloLettere.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		setLayout(new FlowLayout());
		add(pannelloLettere,"North");
		
		JButton A = new JButton("A");
		A.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		A.addActionListener(this);
		add(A);
		
		JButton B = new JButton("B");
		B.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		B.addActionListener(this);
		add(B);
		
		JButton C = new JButton("C");
		C.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		C.addActionListener(this);
		add(C);
		
		JButton D = new JButton("D");
		D.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		D.addActionListener(this);
		add(D);
		
		JButton E = new JButton("E");
		E.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		E.addActionListener(this);
		add(E);
		
		JButton F = new JButton("F");
		F.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		F.addActionListener(this);
		add(F);
		
		JButton G = new JButton("G");
		G.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		G.addActionListener(this);
		add(G);
		
		JButton H = new JButton("H");
		H.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		H.addActionListener(this);
		add(H);
		
		JButton I = new JButton("I");
		I.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		I.addActionListener(this);
		add(I);
		
		JButton L = new JButton("L");
		L.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		L.addActionListener(this);
		add(L);
		
		JButton M = new JButton("M");
		M.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		M.addActionListener(this);
		add(M);
		
		JButton N = new JButton("N");
		N.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		N.addActionListener(this);
		add(N);
		
		JButton O = new JButton("O");
		O.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		O.addActionListener(this);
		add(O);
		
		JButton P = new JButton("P");
		P.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		P.addActionListener(this);
		add(P);
		
		JButton Q = new JButton("Q");
		Q.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		Q.addActionListener(this);
		add(Q);
		
		JButton R = new JButton("R");
		R.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		R.addActionListener(this);
		add(R);
		
		JButton S = new JButton("S");
		S.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		S.addActionListener(this);
		add(S);
		
		JButton T = new JButton("T");
		T.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		T.addActionListener(this);
		add(T);
		
		JButton U = new JButton("U");
		U.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		U.addActionListener(this);
		add(U);
		
		JButton V = new JButton("V");
		V.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		V.addActionListener(this);
		add(V);
		
		JButton Z = new JButton("Z");
		Z.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		Z.addActionListener(this);
		add(Z);
		
		JPanel pannelloTesto = new JPanel();
		pannelloTesto.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY);
		testo = new JTextArea(RIGHE, CARATTERI_PER_RIGA);
		testo.setBackground(Color.WHITE);
		pannelloTesto.add(testo);
		add(pannelloTesto,"South");
	}
	
	
	public void actionPerformed(ActionEvent e){
		for(int i=0; i<21;i++){
			if(e.getActionCommand()=="A"){	
			testo.setText(alfabeto[i] + "--> A");
			}
		}
	}
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	public static void main(String[] args) {
		// TODO Auto-generated method stub
		
		CodificaSostituzione sostituzione = new CodificaSostituzione();
		sostituzione.setVisible(true);
		


	}


}
    andbin
    Jan 2006
    17,078
    Quote Originariamente inviata da Sevenis Visualizza il messaggio
    quando digito il tasto A, invece di farmi apparire "a -->A" mi fa apparire "z-->A".
    Cosa sbaglio?
    Questo è abbastanza ovvio: il if(e.getActionCommand()=="A") lo fai dentro il ciclo. Se premi "A" quindi la condizione è true e la ripeti per 21 volte. Solo che il setText effettivo è quello dell'ultimo ciclo, dove alfabeto[i] è chiaramente la "z".
    Rivedi la logica (non so bene cosa volevi fare ...).


    Comunque, in generale:

    1) La ripetizione per 21 volte della impostazione dei pulsanti non va granché bene, si può (e deve) ridurre! Immagina come .... hai un array di lettere ...

    2) Non usare costanti letterali per i constraint di BorderLayout. Usa le sue costanti in BorderLayout:

    add(pannelloLettere,"North"); // No

    add(pannelloLettere, BorderLayout.NORTH); // Sì

    3) e.getActionCommand()=="A" è corretto (con == ) in questo momento ma solo "per caso" perché hai le stesse stringhe letterali usate per dare il testo ai JButton. In generale, usa equals()
    Andrea, www.andbin.net  Senior Java developer  SCJP 5 (91%)  SCWCD 5 (94%)
    Java Examples  Java 8 Streams Demos
