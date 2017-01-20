Discussione: problema lettere accentate da file xml a php

<html> <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=iso-8859-1" /> <?PHP header('Content-type: text/html; charset=iso-8859-1'); ?> <head> <style> body { font-family: "Times New Roman OS"; font-weight: 100; font-size:24px; background-color:#333; text-align:center; } input { padding:5px; background-color:#222; color:#bbb; border:0; font-style: italic; margin:6px 0; height:30px; } </style> </head> <body> <?PHP $documento = new DOMDocument(); $documento->load( 'file.xml' ); $elementi = $documento->getElementsByTagName( "word" ); $num=0; $wordit = array();

foreach( $elementi as $elemento ){ $num=$num+1; $nomelemento = $elemento->getElementsByTagName( "it" ); $wordit[$num] = $nomelemento->item(0)->nodeValue;

<div style="border:2px dashed #999; padding:10px; width:400px; margin:200px auto 0 auto;"> <?PHP if ($randomlingua == 1) { ?> <span style="color:#fff; font-style: italic;"><?PHP echo $wordit[$randomword];?> (ita)</span><br><input type="text" size="50" placeholder="write text"> <span style="color:#333;"><?PHP echo $worden[$randomword];?></span><br> <?PHP } else { ?> <span style="color:#007bba; font-style: italic;"><?PHP echo $worden[$randomword];?> (eng)</span><br><input type="text" size="50" placeholder="write text"> <span style="color:#333;"><?PHP echo $wordit[$randomword];?></span><br> <?PHP } ?> </div> </body> </html>

Ma mi interpreta male gli accenti. Come posso fare? Ho provato anche in UTF8 ma la situazione non migliora.