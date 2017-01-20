Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 3 su 3

Discussione: problema lettere accentate da file xml a php

  1. Ieri, 15:40 #1
    martino9
    martino9 non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Jan 2017
    Messaggi
    2

    problema lettere accentate da file xml a php

    Buongiorno a tutti, ho questo file xml:
    <?xml version="1.0" encoding="iso-8859-1"?>
    <MENU>
    <word><it>bontà </it><en>goodness</en></word>
    </MENU>
    e questo file php:
    <html>
    <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=iso-8859-1" />
    <?PHP header('Content-type: text/html; charset=iso-8859-1'); ?>
    <head>
    <style>
    body {
    font-family: "Times New Roman OS";
    font-weight: 100;
    font-size:24px;
    background-color:#333;
    text-align:center;
    }

    input {
    padding:5px;
    background-color:#222;
    color:#bbb;
    border:0;
    font-style: italic;
    margin:6px 0;
    height:30px;
    }
    </style>
    </head>

    <body>
    <?PHP
    $documento = new DOMDocument();
    $documento->load( 'file.xml' );

    $elementi = $documento->getElementsByTagName( "word" );
    $num=0;
    $wordit = array();
    foreach( $elementi as $elemento ){
    $num=$num+1;
    $nomelemento = $elemento->getElementsByTagName( "it" );
    $wordit[$num] = $nomelemento->item(0)->nodeValue;
    $nomelemento = $elemento->getElementsByTagName( "en" );
    $worden[$num] = $nomelemento->item(0)->nodeValue;
    }
    $randomlingua = rand(1,2);
    $randomword = rand(1,$num);
    ?>
    <div style="border:2px dashed #999; padding:10px; width:400px; margin:200px auto 0 auto;">
    <?PHP if ($randomlingua == 1) { ?>
    <span style="color:#fff; font-style: italic;"><?PHP echo $wordit[$randomword];?> (ita)</span><br><input type="text" size="50" placeholder="write text">
    <span style="color:#333;"><?PHP echo $worden[$randomword];?></span><br>
    <?PHP } else { ?>
    <span style="color:#007bba; font-style: italic;"><?PHP echo $worden[$randomword];?> (eng)</span><br><input type="text" size="50" placeholder="write text">
    <span style="color:#333;"><?PHP echo $wordit[$randomword];?></span><br>
    <?PHP } ?>
    </div>

    </body>
    </html>
    Ma mi interpreta male gli accenti. Come posso fare? Ho provato anche in UTF8 ma la situazione non migliora.
    Ci sono delle funzioni (tipo htmlentities) che risolvono il problema? se si, come?
    grazie
    Martino
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  2. Ieri, 15:53 #2
    Alhazred
    Alhazred non è in linea
    Moderatore di PHP L'avatar di Alhazred
    Registrato dal
    Oct 2003
    Messaggi
    10,126
    Benvenuto.
    Leggi il mio link in firma sui caratteri strani.
    Guida PHP Base - Guida PHP ad oggetti - Vedo caratteri strani nel db o sulle pagine
    Niente messaggi privati tecnici, grazie.
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  3. Ieri, 16:09 #3
    martino9
    martino9 non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Jan 2017
    Messaggi
    2
    Quote Originariamente inviata da Alhazred Visualizza il messaggio
    Benvenuto.
    Leggi il mio link in firma sui caratteri strani.
    Grazie mille,era proprio il salvataggio del file che andava fatto anch'esso in utf8, mitico!
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
« Discussione precedente | Prossima discussione »

Permessi di invio

  • Non puoi inserire discussioni
  • Non puoi inserire repliche
  • Non puoi inserire allegati
  • Non puoi modificare i tuoi messaggi
  •  

Regole del Forum

Powered by vBulletin® Version 4.2.1
Copyright © 2017 vBulletin Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.