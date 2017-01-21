Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 3 su 3

Discussione: Chiamata soap

  Ieri, 19:31 #1
    centurioneagri
    Chiamata soap

    Salve ragazzi, come faccio ad inserire dei parametri php in una chiamata soap?
    I parametri che devo inserire vengono letti da un form e acquisiti tramite un post in questo modo: $utente=$_POST['user']; e vorrei passarli nella richiesta soap che ï¿½ la seguente:

    $post_string = '<soapenv:Envelope xmlns:soapenv="http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/soap/envelope/" xmlns:ser="http://service.ws.um.carbon.wso2.org">
    <soapenv:Header/>
    <soapenv:Body>
    <ser:authenticate>
    <ser:userName>nome_utente</ser:userName>
    <ser:credential>pass_utente</ser:credential>
    </ser:authenticate>
    </soapenv:Body>
    </soapenv:Envelope>';
  Oggi, 12:45 #2
    Alhazred
    Il servizio verso il quale ti interfacci non ha della documentazione dove ti dice come vanno costruite le richieste? Consulta quella, o chiedi al loro supporto se e come si possa fare a passare dei parametri.

    La richiesta non è strettamente legata a PHP, ma a come ci si interfacci al servizio specifico.
  Oggi, 17:23 #3
    centurioneagri
    Problema risolto, ho usato apice punto per concatenare la variabile php,in questo modo:

    <ser:userName>'.$utente.'</ser:userName>
    <ser:credential>'.$pass.'</ser:credential>
