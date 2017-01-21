Discussione: Chiamata soap

Salve ragazzi, come faccio ad inserire dei parametri php in una chiamata soap?
I parametri che devo inserire vengono letti da un form e acquisiti tramite un post in questo modo: $utente=$_POST['user']; e vorrei passarli nella richiesta soap che ï¿½ la seguente:
$post_string = '<soapenv:Envelope xmlns:soapenv="http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/soap/envelope/" xmlns:ser="http://service.ws.um.carbon.wso2.org">
<soapenv:Header/>
<soapenv:Body>
<ser:authenticate>
<ser:userName>nome_utente</ser:userName>
<ser:credential>pass_utente</ser:credential>
</ser:authenticate>
</soapenv:Body>
</soapenv:Envelope>';