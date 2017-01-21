Discussione: JtextArea & Mysql

codice:

import java.awt.Color; import java.awt.event.ActionEvent; import java.awt.event.ActionListener; import java.sql.Connection; import java.sql.DriverManager; import java.sql.ResultSet; import java.sql.SQLException; import java.sql.Statement; import javax.swing.JButton; import javax.swing.JFrame; import javax.swing.JLabel; import javax.swing.JPanel; import javax.swing.JTextArea; import javax.swing.JTextField; public class ProdottoInserisci extends JFrame implements ActionListener { private static final int LARGHEZZA = 430; private static final int ALTEZZA = 400; String JDBC_DRIVER = "com.mysql.jdbc.Driver"; String DB_URL = "jdbc:mysql://localhost/magazzino?user=root&password=xyz"; Connection con; Statement st; ResultSet rs; JTextField nomeprodottoText, categoriaText, prezzoText, disponibilitaText, maxordinabileText, produttoreText, fornitoreText; JTextArea descrizioneText; public ProdottoInserisci(){ setTitle("Inserisci prodotto:"); setSize(LARGHEZZA,ALTEZZA); JPanel pannello = new JPanel(); pannello.setLayout(null); JLabel nomeprodottoLabel = new JLabel("Nome Prodotto: "); nomeprodottoLabel.setBounds(10,10,125,25); pannello.add(nomeprodottoLabel); nomeprodottoText = new JTextField(20); nomeprodottoText.setBounds(120,10,160,25); pannello.add(nomeprodottoText); JLabel categoriaLabel = new JLabel("Categoria: "); categoriaLabel.setBounds(10,50,80,25); pannello.add(categoriaLabel); categoriaText = new JTextField(20); categoriaText.setBounds(120,50,160,25); pannello.add(categoriaText); JLabel prezzoLabel = new JLabel("Prezzo: "); prezzoLabel.setBounds(10,90,80,25); pannello.add(prezzoLabel); prezzoText = new JTextField(20); prezzoText.setBounds(120,90,160,25); pannello.add(prezzoText); JLabel descrizioneLabel = new JLabel("Descrizione: "); descrizioneLabel.setBounds(10,130,80,25); pannello.add(descrizioneLabel); descrizioneText = new JTextArea(8,20); descrizioneText.setBounds(120,130,160,40); pannello.add(descrizioneText); JLabel disponibilitaLabel = new JLabel("Disponibilita: "); disponibilitaLabel.setBounds(10,190,80,25); pannello.add(disponibilitaLabel); disponibilitaText = new JTextField(20); disponibilitaText.setBounds(120,190,160,25); pannello.add(disponibilitaText); JLabel maxordinabileLabel = new JLabel("Da poter ordinare: "); maxordinabileLabel.setBounds(10,230,130,25); pannello.add(maxordinabileLabel); maxordinabileText = new JTextField(20); maxordinabileText.setBounds(120,230,160,25); pannello.add(maxordinabileText); JLabel produttoreLabel = new JLabel("Produttore: "); produttoreLabel.setBounds(10,270,80,25); pannello.add(produttoreLabel); produttoreText = new JTextField(20); produttoreText.setBounds(120,270,160,25); pannello.add(produttoreText); JLabel fornitoreLabel = new JLabel("Fornitore: "); fornitoreLabel.setBounds(10,310,80,25); pannello.add(fornitoreLabel); fornitoreText = new JTextField(20); fornitoreText.setBounds(120,310,160,25); pannello.add(fornitoreText); JButton signup = new JButton("Sign Up!"); signup.setBackground(Color.LIGHT_GRAY); signup.addActionListener(this); signup.setBounds(300,30, 80,25); pannello.add(signup); add(pannello); } public void connetti(Prodotto prodotto){ try { Class.forName(JDBC_DRIVER); System.out.println("Connecting to a selected database..."); con = DriverManager.getConnection(DB_URL); System.out.println("Connected database successfully..."); st = con.createStatement(); String sql = "INSERT INTO listaprodotti(nomeprodotto, categoria, descrizione, prezzo, disponibilita, maxordinabile, produttore, fornitore) VALUES ('"+ prodotto.getNomeProdotto() + "','" + prodotto.getCategoria() + "','" + prodotto.getDescrizione() + "','" + prodotto.getPrezzo() + "','" + prodotto.getDisponibilita() + "','" + prodotto.getMaxOrdinabile() + "','" + prodotto.getProduttore() +"','" + prodotto.getFornitore() + "')" ; st.executeUpdate(sql); } catch(SQLException se) //catch block { //Handle errors for JDBC se.printStackTrace(); } catch(Exception e) //catch block { //Handle errors for Class.forName e.printStackTrace(); } finally { //finally block used to close resources try //try block { if(con!=null)//condition con.close(); //close connection System.out.println("Close database successfully..."); } catch(SQLException se)//Handle errors { se.printStackTrace(); }//end finally try }//end try*/ } public void actionPerformed(ActionEvent e){ Prodotto prodotto = new Prodotto(); prodotto.setNomeProdotto(nomeprodottoText.getText()); prodotto.setCategoria(categoriaText.getText()); prodotto.setDescrizione(descrizioneText.getText()); prodotto.setPrezzo(Double.parseDouble(prezzoText.getText())); prodotto.setDisponibilita(Integer.parseInt(disponibilitaText.getText())); prodotto.setMaxOrdinabile(Integer.parseInt(maxordinabileText.getText())); prodotto.setProduttore(produttoreText.getText()); prodotto.setFornitore(fornitoreText.getText()); connetti(prodotto); } public static void main(String[] args) { // TODO Auto-generated method stub ProdottoInserisci prodottoinserisci = new ProdottoInserisci(); prodottoinserisci.setVisible(true); } }