codice:

function Obj( options ) { this.opz1 = options.opz1; this.opz2 = options.opz2; this.data = options.data; // this.data è un array di stringhe.. this._getString = function( val ) { return 'Value: ' +this.data[val].label; }; this.init = function () { var sliderCfg = { position: 'position!', printValue: this._getString, // la funzione che l'oggetto slider utilizzerà per la stampa delle stringhe.. width: '300px' }; var slider = new Slider( sliderCfg ); }; this.init(); } var a = new Obj( opz );