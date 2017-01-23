Salve, vi spiego il mio problema. 6310651fsfa.PNG
Come potrete vedere dalla barra in alto, al centro ho posizionato un piccolo loghetto che pero' mi appare sotto alla barra utente. Come posso fare per sistemare l'errore?
Vi posto il codice css usato:
questo rappresenta il piccolo logo che viene "coperto" clamorosamente dalla barra utente. Come mai? Come posso fare per farlo apparire davanti?
codice:
/*LOGHETTO*/
.log {z-index: 9; background: url("http://dumpshare.net/images/2536998hdh.png") no-repeat; width: 106px; height: 113px; position: absolute; left: 50%; top: -40px}
Qui di seguito vi posto il codice della barra utente:
Confido in un vostro aiuto, vi prego ç_ç ci sto dannando sopra da giorno... non mi prende z-index.
codice:
/* MENU principale */.menuwrap {font-weight: bold; box-shadow: 0 0 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, .2)}
@keyframes menudown {from {opacity: 0}
to {opacity: 1}}
@-webkit-keyframes menudown {from {opacity: 0}
to {opacity: 1}}
.menuwrap .right b {color: #FFF !important}
.menu > a span {background-size: 13px !important; transition: all .2s}
.menuwrap .nick {margin-left: .6em}
.menuwrap .nick {font-size: 13px !important; color: #FFF !important}
.menuwrap .left .menu > ul {margin-left: 10px !important}
.menuwrap form {padding: 0 11px 0 5px}
/* MENU PRINCIPALE VERO */
.menu > a {font-size: 13px !important; color: #FFF !important}
.menuwrap a {margin: 0; padding: 0 11px; font-size: 10pt; font-weight: bold; color: #F4F4F4}
.menuwrap a:hover {color: #C1C2C2; border: 0}
.menuwrap .icon a {padding: 0 6px}
.menuwrap li {line-height: 3.6em; color: #F4F4F4}
/* MENU contestuale(dropdown)*/
.menu:hover ul {-webkit-animation: menudown .3s; -webkit-animation-iteration-count: 1; -webkit-animation-fill-mode: forwards; -webkit-animation-timing-function: linear; animation: menudown .3s; animation-iteration-count: 1;
animation-fill-mode: forwards; animation-timing-function: linear}
.menu:hover > a span {background-size: 16px !important}
.menu ul {opacity: 0; width: 15em; background: #ADD8E6; border: 1px solid #080808; border-top: 0; box-shadow: 0 1px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, .5); z-index: 1; border-radius: 5px}
.right .menu ul {margin-left: -2em}
.menu li {padding: 3px 0; line-height: 1.4em; text-shadow: none}
.menu li strong {padding: 3px 8px; color: #373737; font-size: 10pt}
.menu li a {color: #000 !important; font-size: 10pt; padding: 3px 8px !important; margin: 0 4px; text-shadow: 0 1px 0 rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.6)}
.menu li:hover, .menu li a:hover, .menu li:hover > a {background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5); border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF !important}
.menu:first-child li b {color: #F70202}
/* TORNA SU */
#m_up a {padding: 0 11px 0 0}
#c_up {position: absolute; right: 10px; bottom: 10px; opacity: .5}
#f_up {position: fixed; bottom: 20px; right: 1%; opacity: .9}
.p_up:hover, #c_up:hover, #f_up:hover {opacity: 1; text-decoration: none; border: 0}
/* esci e news */
.menuwrap b {color: red}
/* numero msg e link REGISTRATI */
.menuwrap em {padding: 2px 5px; color: #FFF; text-shadow: none; background: #525252; border-radius: 6px}
.menuwrap .nick {margin-left: .6em}
.menuwrap form {padding: 0 11px 0 5px}
.menuwrap .avatar {transform: scale(0.8); -ms-transform: scale(0.8); -webkit-transform: scale(0.8); border: 2px solid #303030; box-shadow: 0 0 2px 0 black; line-height: normal; max-width: none; overflow: hidden; transition: all .5s; border-radius: 100%; background: #303030; width: 30px; height: 30px}
.menuwrap .menu:hover .avatar:hover {transform: scale(1); -ms-transform: scale(1); -webkit-transform: scale(1); border: 2px solid #303030; box-shadow: 0 0 2px 0 black; line-height: normal; max-width: none; overflow: hidden; transition: all .5s; border-radius: 100%; background: #303030}
/* SUB MENU contestuale(dropright) */
/* Sposta msg pvt */
.submenu.alternative ul {border-top: 1px solid #080808; margin-top: -2px}
.submenu.alternative li:first-child {padding: 3px 4px; border-top: 0}
/* LOGIN VELOCE */
.menuwrap label, .menuwrap form a {padding: 0; font-size: 10px}
.menuwrap label:hover {color: #FFF}
.menuwrap input {padding: 3px; font: 11px verdana, arial, sans-serif; color: #000; background: #AAA; border: 1px solid #000; border-radius: 4px; box-shadow: 0 1px 0 #444}
.menuwrap input:hover {cursor: pointer; background: #BBB}
.menuwrap input:focus {cursor: default; background: #DDD; outline: none; box-shadow: 0 1px 5px #888}
.menuwrap input[type=submit] {padding: 2px; text-shadow: 0 -1px 0 #444; color: #DDD; border-radius: 4px;
background: #424242; border: 1px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, .5); box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0, 0, 0, .5), inset 0 1px rgba(255, 255, 255, .3), inset 0 10px rgba(255, 255, 255, .2), inset 0 10px 20px rgba(255, 255, 255, .25), inset 0 -15px 30px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3)}
.menuwrap input[type=submit]:hover {color: #FFF; background: #555}
/* CERCA */
.menuwrap .search input {color: #FFF; font-weight: bold; background: url('http://dumpshare.net/images/9261107search2.png') no-repeat scroll 90% 50% #35AEFF; height: 22px; width: 175px; border: 0 none !important}
.menuwrap .search input:hover {color: #FFF; background-color: none; background: url('http://dumpshare.net/images/9261107search2.png') no-repeat scroll 90% 50% #35AEFF; height: 22px; width: 175px}
.menuwrap .search input:focus {color: #FFF; background: url('http://dumpshare.net/images/9261107search2.png') no-repeat scroll 90% 50% #2E9CE5; height: 22px; width: 175px}
Grazie ancora