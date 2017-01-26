Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 1 su 1

Discussione: mail in formato html e con allegati non viene inviata

  1. Oggi, 00:42 #1
    gianluis
    gianluis non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Jun 2014
    Messaggi
    62

    mail in formato html e con allegati non viene inviata

    ciao a tutti

    ho un problema con l'invio di una mail con allegati, che viene spedita dopo la compilazione di un form.

    se la mail ï¿½ in formato html,
    ovvero $body .= "Content-Type: text/html; charset=iso-8859-1\r\n";
    non viene spedita,


    se ï¿½ in formato plain,
    ovvero $body .= "Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1\r\n";
    viene spedita ma perdo la formattazione in html.

    come risolvo il compromesso?


    ecco il codice usato:

    codice:
    

    
    

    
	
    codice:
    
	
    

	
	
    $recipient_email 	= $destinatario; //recepient
	$noreply 			= "Noreply bla bla bla";
    $subject            = $motivo;
    $attachments 		= $_FILES['file'];
    
	
	
	$mail_corpo	= <<<HTML
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title></title>
</head>
<body>
<center><img src="http://immagine.blablabla"></center><br><br><br><br>  
Oggetto: $titolo<br><br>
$testo <br><br><br><br>
<br><br><br>L'amministratore. bla bla bla<br><br><br><br><br>
Si prega di non rispondere a questa mail.<br><br>
</body>
</html>
HTML;
	
    
    $file_count = count($attachments['name']); //count total files attached
    $boundary = md5(time()); 
            
    if($file_count > 0){ //if attachment exists
        //header
        $headers = "MIME-Version: 1.0\r\n"; 
        $headers .= "From:".$noreply." <" .  $noreply  . ">\r\n"; 
        $headers .= "Reply-To: ".$noreply."" . "\r\n";
        $headers .= "Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary = $boundary\r\n\r\n"; 


	
        //message text
        $body = "--$boundary\r\n";
        $body .= "Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1\r\n";
        $body .= "Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64\r\n\r\n"; 
        $body .= chunk_split(base64_encode($mail_corpo)); 


        //attachments
        for ($x = 0; $x < $file_count; $x++){       
            if(!empty($attachments['name'][$x])){
                
                if($attachments['error'][$x]>0) //exit script and output error if we encounter any
                {
                    $mymsg = array( 
                    1=>"The uploaded file exceeds the upload_max_filesize directive in php.ini", 
                    2=>"The uploaded file exceeds the MAX_FILE_SIZE directive that was specified in the HTML form", 
                    3=>"The uploaded file was only partially uploaded", 
                    4=>"No file was uploaded", 
                    6=>"Missing a temporary folder" ); 
                    die($mymsg[$attachments['error'][$x]]); 
                }
                
                //get file info
                $file_name = $attachments['name'][$x];
                $file_size = $attachments['size'][$x];
                $file_type = $attachments['type'][$x];
                
                //read file 
                $handle = fopen($attachments['tmp_name'][$x], "r");
                $content = fread($handle, $file_size);
                fclose($handle);
                $encoded_content = chunk_split(base64_encode($content)); //split into smaller chunks (RFC 2045)
                
                $body .= "--$boundary\r\n";
                $body .="Content-Type: $file_type; name=\"{$file_name}\"\r\n";
                $body .="Content-Disposition: attachment; filename=\"{$file_name}\"\r\n";
                $body .="Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64\r\n";
                $body .="X-Attachment-Id: ".rand(1000,99999)."\r\n\r\n"; 
                $body .= $encoded_content; 
            }
        }


    }else{ //send plain email otherwise
       $headers = "From:".$noreply."\r\n".
        "Reply-To: ".$noreply. "\n" .
        "X-Mailer: PHP/" . phpversion();
        $body = $mail_corpo;
    }
        
     $sentMail = @mail($recipient_email, $subject, $body, $headers);
    if($sentMail) //output success or failure messages
    {       
     		echo 'ok';exit(); }
    else{
		echo 'no'); }
    

    

    

    

    

    
grazie in anticipo.    
						
    
					
    

					
				
    
			
    
			
			
    
				
				
				
    
					
						Ultima modifica di gianluis;  Oggi a 01:12
					
					
				
    
				
				
				
				
					


				
				
				
			
    
			
			
    
		
    
	
    
		
    
			
			
    
				
					
					
					
					
						Rispondi quotando  Rispondi quotando 
					
					
					
				
				
					
						
					

					
					
					
					

					
					

					
					
					
					
					
				
			
			
    
		
    



	
    

    2. 






		

		

		






			
		


	






	
	










	
	

		
			«
			Discussione precedente
			|
			Prossima discussione
			»
		
	

	



	
	
	
	
	
	
	

		
		

			

				
				Permessi di invio
			

			

				




	
    
		
  • Non puoi inserire discussioni
    • 
		
  • Non puoi inserire repliche
    • 
		
  • Non puoi inserire allegati
    • 
		
  • Non puoi modificare i tuoi messaggi
    • 
		
  •  
    • 
	

	

		
	

	
Regole del Forum






			

		

	














  


  







 





	
	Powered by vBulletin® Version 4.2.1 
Copyright © 2017 vBulletin Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.