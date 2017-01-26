Discussione: mail in formato html e con allegati non viene inviata

codice:

$recipient_email = $destinatario; //recepient $noreply = "Noreply bla bla bla"; $subject = $motivo; $attachments = $_FILES['file']; $mail_corpo = <<<HTML <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <title></title> </head> <body> <center><img src="http://immagine.blablabla"></center><br><br><br><br> Oggetto: $titolo<br><br> $testo <br><br><br><br> <br><br><br>L'amministratore. bla bla bla<br><br><br><br><br> Si prega di non rispondere a questa mail.<br><br> </body> </html> HTML; $file_count = count($attachments['name']); //count total files attached $boundary = md5(time()); if($file_count > 0){ //if attachment exists //header $headers = "MIME-Version: 1.0\r

"; $headers .= "From:".$noreply." <" . $noreply . ">\r

"; $headers .= "Reply-To: ".$noreply."" . "\r

"; $headers .= "Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary = $boundary\r

\r

"; //message text $body = "--$boundary\r

"; $body .= "Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1\r

"; $body .= "Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64\r

\r

"; $body .= chunk_split(base64_encode($mail_corpo)); //attachments for ($x = 0; $x < $file_count; $x++){ if(!empty($attachments['name'][$x])){ if($attachments['error'][$x]>0) //exit script and output error if we encounter any { $mymsg = array( 1=>"The uploaded file exceeds the upload_max_filesize directive in php.ini", 2=>"The uploaded file exceeds the MAX_FILE_SIZE directive that was specified in the HTML form", 3=>"The uploaded file was only partially uploaded", 4=>"No file was uploaded", 6=>"Missing a temporary folder" ); die($mymsg[$attachments['error'][$x]]); } //get file info $file_name = $attachments['name'][$x]; $file_size = $attachments['size'][$x]; $file_type = $attachments['type'][$x]; //read file $handle = fopen($attachments['tmp_name'][$x], "r"); $content = fread($handle, $file_size); fclose($handle); $encoded_content = chunk_split(base64_encode($content)); //split into smaller chunks (RFC 2045) $body .= "--$boundary\r

"; $body .="Content-Type: $file_type; name=\"{$file_name}\"\r

"; $body .="Content-Disposition: attachment; filename=\"{$file_name}\"\r

"; $body .="Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64\r

"; $body .="X-Attachment-Id: ".rand(1000,99999)."\r

\r

"; $body .= $encoded_content; } } }else{ //send plain email otherwise $headers = "From:".$noreply."\r

". "Reply-To: ".$noreply. "

" . "X-Mailer: PHP/" . phpversion(); $body = $mail_corpo; } $sentMail = @mail($recipient_email, $subject, $body, $headers); if($sentMail) //output success or failure messages { echo 'ok';exit(); } else{ echo 'no'); }