Discussione: Problema con JSONArray a JSON validato

Problema con JSONArray a JSON validato

    fermat
    Problema con JSONArray a JSON validato

    ciao!

    sto facendo qualche test con le librerie apache.
    volevo interrogare un servizio rest, e fare il parsin del json.
    il servizio è questo qui https://httpbin.org/get, che restituisce questo:
    codice:
    {
  "args": {}, 
  "headers": {
    "Accept": "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8", 
    "Accept-Encoding": "gzip, deflate, br", 
    "Accept-Language": "en-US,en;q=0.5", 
    "Cookie": "_ga=GA1.2.593513573.1485521352; _gat=1", 
    "Dnt": "1", 
    "Host": "httpbin.org", 
    "Referer": "https://httpbin.org/", 
    "Upgrade-Insecure-Requests": "1", 
    "User-Agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64; rv:50.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/50.0"
  }, 
  "origin": "IP_ADDRESS", 
  "url": "https://httpbin.org/get"
}
    l'ho anche validato su jsonlint.

    con questo codice:
    codice:
    public class Main {

    public static void main(String[] args) {
        try {
            String strUrl = "https://httpbin.org/get";
            HttpClient client = HttpClientBuilder.create().build();
            HttpGet request = new HttpGet(strUrl);
            HttpResponse response = client.execute(request);
            JSONArray array = new JSONArray(new JSONTokener(response.getEntity().getContent()));
            System.out.println(array.toString());
//            for (int i = 0; i < array.length(); i++) {
//                JSONObject object = array.getJSONObject(i);
//                System.out.println(object.getString("url"));
//            }
        } catch (IOException ex) {
            System.out.println(ex.getMessage());
        }
    }

}
    ottengo questo errore:
    codice:
    Exception in thread "main" org.json.JSONException: A JSONArray text must start with '[' at 1 [character 2 line 1]
    at org.json.JSONTokener.syntaxError(JSONTokener.java:451)
    at org.json.JSONArray.<init>(JSONArray.java:108)
    at com.mp.testmaven.Main.main(Main.java:23)
    qualche idea??
    andbin
    Quote Originariamente inviata da fermat Visualizza il messaggio
    Exception in thread "main" org.json.JSONException: A JSONArray text must start with '[' at 1 [character 2 line 1]
    Il punto è che quella response non è un "array" JSON .... è un "object".
    fermat
    Il punto è che quella response non è un "array" JSON .... è un "object".
    Il punto è che quella response non è un "array" JSON .... è un "object".
    ciao andbin!

    ok, immaginavo.
    però se faccio così:
    codice:
    public class Main {

    public static void main(String[] args) {
        try {
            String strUrl = "https://httpbin.org/get";
            HttpClient client = HttpClientBuilder.create().build();
            HttpGet request = new HttpGet(strUrl);
            HttpResponse response = client.execute(request);
            JSONObject obj = new JSONObject(response.getEntity().getContent().toString());
            System.out.println(obj.toString());           
        } catch (IOException ex) {
            System.out.println(ex.getMessage());
        }
    }

}
    ottengo:
    codice:
    Exception in thread "main" org.json.JSONException: A JSONObject text must begin with '{' at 1 [character 2 line 1]
    at org.json.JSONTokener.syntaxError(JSONTokener.java:451)
    at org.json.JSONObject.<init>(JSONObject.java:195)
    at org.json.JSONObject.<init>(JSONObject.java:319)
    at com.mp.testmaven.Main.main(Main.java:21)
-----------------------------------------------------------
    fermat
    ok, così funziona:
    codice:
    public class Main {

    public static void main(String[] args) {
        try {
            String strUrl = "https://httpbin.org/get";
            HttpClient client = HttpClientBuilder.create().build();
            HttpGet request = new HttpGet(strUrl);
            HttpResponse response = client.execute(request);
            String json = IOUtils.toString(response.getEntity().getContent(), "UTf-8");
            JSONObject obj = new JSONObject(json);
            System.out.println(obj.get("url"));
        } catch (IOException ex) {
            System.out.println(ex.getMessage());
        }
    }

}
    garzie!
    andbin
    Quote Originariamente inviata da fermat Visualizza il messaggio
    codice:
    String json = IOUtils.toString(response.getEntity().getContent(), "UTf-8");
    Sì, il charset va ovviamente considerato.

    Nota che la HttpCore ha la EntityUtils che offre dei toString:
    static String toString(HttpEntity entity)
    static String toString(HttpEntity entity, Charset defaultCharset)
    static String toString(HttpEntity entity, String defaultCharset)

    Questi sono "furbi", esaminano prima l'header in response per il charset.
