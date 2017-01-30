Salve a tutti,
ho trovato in rete uno script che fa al caso mio, ma ho un problema
nello script una volta scelte le 3 combobox mi appare un messaggio sulle mie scelte,
ma io non voglio questo, ma bensï che posso mettere un risultato in base a l'ultima scelta fatta,
spero mi possiate dare una mano non ne capisco nulla di programmazione
codice:
<script type="text/javascript">
/*
Triple Combo Script Credit
By Philip M: http://www.codingforums.com/member.php?u=186
Visit http://javascriptkit.com for this and over 400+ other scripts
*/
var categories = [];
categories["startList"] = ["Wearing Apparel","Books"]
categories["Wearing Apparel"] = ["Men","Women","Children"];
categories["Books"] = ["Biography","Fiction","Nonfiction"];
categories["Men"] = ["Shirts","Ties","Belts","Hats"];
categories["Women"] = ["Blouses","Skirts","Scarves", "Hats"];
categories["Children"] = ["Shorts", "Socks", "Coats", "Nightwear"];
categories["Biography"] = ["Contemporay","Historical","Other"];
categories["Fiction"] = ["Science Fiction","Romance", "Thrillers", "Crime"];
categories["Nonfiction"] = ["How-To","Travel","Cookbooks", "Old Churches"];
var nLists = 3; // number of select lists in the set
function fillSelect(currCat,currList){
var step = Number(currList.name.replace(/\D/g,""));
for (i=step; i<nLists+1; i++) {
document.forms['tripleplay']['List'+i].length = 1;
document.forms['tripleplay']['List'+i].selectedIndex = 0;
}
var nCat = categories[currCat];
for (each in nCat) {
var nOption = document.createElement('option');
var nData = document.createTextNode(nCat[each]);
nOption.setAttribute('value',nCat[each]);
nOption.appendChild(nData);
currList.appendChild(nOption);
}
}
function getValue(L3, L2, L1) {
alert("Your selection was:- \n" + L1 + "\n" + L2 + "\n" + L3);
}
function init() {
fillSelect('startList',document.forms['tripleplay']['List1'])
}
navigator.appName == "Microsoft Internet Explorer" ? attachEvent('onload', init, false) : addEventListener('load', init, false);
</script>