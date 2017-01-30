codice:

<script type="text/javascript"> /* Triple Combo Script Credit By Philip M: http://www.codingforums.com/member.php?u=186 Visit http://javascriptkit.com for this and over 400+ other scripts */ var categories = []; categories["startList"] = ["Wearing Apparel","Books"] categories["Wearing Apparel"] = ["Men","Women","Children"]; categories["Books"] = ["Biography","Fiction","Nonfiction"]; categories["Men"] = ["Shirts","Ties","Belts","Hats"]; categories["Women"] = ["Blouses","Skirts","Scarves", "Hats"]; categories["Children"] = ["Shorts", "Socks", "Coats", "Nightwear"]; categories["Biography"] = ["Contemporay","Historical","Other"]; categories["Fiction"] = ["Science Fiction","Romance", "Thrillers", "Crime"]; categories["Nonfiction"] = ["How-To","Travel","Cookbooks", "Old Churches"]; var nLists = 3; // number of select lists in the set function fillSelect(currCat,currList){ var step = Number(currList.name.replace(/\D/g,"")); for (i=step; i<nLists+1; i++) { document.forms['tripleplay']['List'+i].length = 1; document.forms['tripleplay']['List'+i].selectedIndex = 0; } var nCat = categories[currCat]; for (each in nCat) { var nOption = document.createElement('option'); var nData = document.createTextNode(nCat[each]); nOption.setAttribute('value',nCat[each]); nOption.appendChild(nData); currList.appendChild(nOption); } } function getValue(L3, L2, L1) { alert("Your selection was:-

" + L1 + "

" + L2 + "

" + L3); } function init() { fillSelect('startList',document.forms['tripleplay']['List1']) } navigator.appName == "Microsoft Internet Explorer" ? attachEvent('onload', init, false) : addEventListener('load', init, false); </script>