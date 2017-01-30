codice:

<?php /* == PHP FILE TREE == Let's call it...oh, say...version 1? == AUTHOR == Cory S.N. LaViska http://abeautifulsite.net/ == DOCUMENTATION == For documentation and updates, visit http://abeautifulsite.net/notebook.php?article=21 */ function php_file_tree($directory, $return_link, $extensions = array()) { // Generates a valid XHTML list of all directories, sub-directories, and files in $directory // Remove trailing slash if( substr($directory, -1) == "/" ) $directory = substr($directory, 0, strlen($directory) - 1); $code .= php_file_tree_dir($directory, $return_link, $extensions); return $code; } function php_file_tree_dir($directory, $return_link, $extensions = array(), $first_call = true) { // Recursive function called by php_file_tree() to list directories/files // Get and sort directories/files if( function_exists("scandir") ) $file = scandir($directory); else $file = php4_scandir($directory); natcasesort($file); // Make directories first $files = $dirs = array(); foreach($file as $this_file) { if( is_dir("$directory/$this_file" ) ) $dirs[] = $this_file; else $files[] = $this_file; } $file = array_merge($dirs, $files); // Filter unwanted extensions if( !empty($extensions) ) { foreach( array_keys($file) as $key ) { if( !is_dir("$directory/$file[$key]") ) { $ext = substr($file[$key], strrpos($file[$key], ".") + 1); if( !in_array($ext, $extensions) ) unset($file[$key]); } } } if( count($file) > 2 ) { // Use 2 instead of 0 to account for . and .. "directories" $php_file_tree = "<ul"; if( $first_call ) { $php_file_tree .= " class=\"php-file-tree\""; $first_call = false; } $php_file_tree .= ">"; foreach( $file as $this_file ) { if( $this_file != "." && $this_file != ".." ) { if( is_dir("$directory/$this_file") ) { // Directory $php_file_tree .= "<li class=\"pft-directory\"><a href=\"#\">" . htmlspecialchars($this_file) . "</a>"; $php_file_tree .= php_file_tree_dir("$directory/$this_file", $return_link ,$extensions, false); $php_file_tree .= "</li>"; } else { // File // Get extension (prepend 'ext-' to prevent invalid classes from extensions that begin with numbers) $ext = "ext-" . substr($this_file, strrpos($this_file, ".") + 1); $link = str_replace("[link]", "$directory/" . urlencode($this_file), $return_link); $php_file_tree .= "<li class=\"pft-file " . strtolower($ext) . "\"><a href=\"$link\">" . htmlspecialchars($this_file) . "</a></li>"; } } } $php_file_tree .= "</ul>"; } return $php_file_tree; } // For PHP4 compatibility function php4_scandir($dir) { $dh = opendir($dir); while( false !== ($filename = readdir($dh)) ) { $files[] = $filename; } sort($files); return($files); }