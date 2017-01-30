Salve ragazzi:
Un utente deve visualizzare in una pagina di wordpress questa struttura ad albero dei file: deve vedere il contenuto di una specifica cartella su wordpress, deve riuscire ad esplorare e aprire i file eventualmente contenuti.
Ho scaricato questo script: https://www.abeautifulsite.net/php-file-tree e l'ho inserito nella cartella htdocs con xampp per vedere se localmente mi funziona.
L'esito ï¿½ negativo, mi appare sï¿½, la struttura ad albero dei file, ma non si puï¿½ fare il collapse, cioï¿½ non posso chiudere ed aprire le cartelle in quanto risultano giï¿½ tutte aperte. Inoltre mi appare una serie di errori:
Undefined variable: php_file_tree in H:\xampp\htdocs\Tree\php_file_tree.php on line 73
Undefined variable: code in H:\xampp\htdocs\Tree\php_file_tree.php on line 24
La cartella dello script ï¿½ composta dai seguenti file:
- demo_jquery.php
- php_file_tree.php
- php_file_tree_jquery.js
Il contenuto di demo_jquery.php ï¿½ questo:
<?php// PHP File Tree Demo
// For documentation and updates, visit http://abeautifulsite.net/notebook.php?article=21
// Main function file
include("php_file_tree.php");
?>
<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.1//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml11/DTD/xhtml11.dtd">
<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
<head>
<title>PHP File Tree Demo</title>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html;charset=utf-8" />
<link href="styles/default/default.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" media="screen" />
<!-- Makes the file tree(s) expand/collapsae dynamically -->
<script src="jquery-1.3.2" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="php_file_tree_jquery.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
</head>
<body>
<h1>PHP File Tree with jQuery</h1>
<p>
This entire list was generated with one line of code:
</p>
<pre> echo php_file_tree($_SERVER['DOCUMENT_ROOT'], "javascript:alert('You clicked on [link]');");</pre>
<p>
The dynamic effects are enabled by including the jQuery library and one small JavaScript file:
</p>
<pre> <script src="jquery.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="php_file_tree_jquery.js" type="text/javascript"></script></pre>
<p>
<a href="http://abeautifulsite.net/2007/06/php-file-tree/">Visit the project page</a>
</p>
<hr />
<h2>Browing...</h2>
<?php
// This links the user to http://example.com/?file=filename.ext
//echo php_file_tree($_SERVER['DOCUMENT_ROOT'], "http://example.com/?file=[link]/");
// This links the user to http://example.com/?file=filename.ext and only shows image files
//$allowed_extensions = array("gif", "jpg", "jpeg", "png");
//echo php_file_tree($_SERVER['DOCUMENT_ROOT'], "http://example.com/?file=[link]/", $allowed_extensions);
// This displays a JavaScript alert stating which file the user clicked on
echo php_file_tree("demo/", "javascript:alert('You clicked on [link]');");
?>
</body>
</html>
Il contenuto di php_file_tree.php ï¿½ questo:
<?php
/*
== PHP FILE TREE ==
Let's call it...oh, say...version 1?
== AUTHOR ==
Cory S.N. LaViska
http://abeautifulsite.net/
== DOCUMENTATION ==
For documentation and updates, visit http://abeautifulsite.net/notebook.php?article=21
*/
function php_file_tree($directory, $return_link, $extensions = array()) {
// Generates a valid XHTML list of all directories, sub-directories, and files in $directory
// Remove trailing slash
if( substr($directory, -1) == "/" ) $directory = substr($directory, 0, strlen($directory) - 1);
$code .= php_file_tree_dir($directory, $return_link, $extensions);
return $code;
}
function php_file_tree_dir($directory, $return_link, $extensions = array(), $first_call = true) {
// Recursive function called by php_file_tree() to list directories/files
// Get and sort directories/files
if( function_exists("scandir") ) $file = scandir($directory); else $file = php4_scandir($directory);
natcasesort($file);
// Make directories first
$files = $dirs = array();
foreach($file as $this_file) {
if( is_dir("$directory/$this_file" ) ) $dirs[] = $this_file; else $files[] = $this_file;
}
$file = array_merge($dirs, $files);
// Filter unwanted extensions
if( !empty($extensions) ) {
foreach( array_keys($file) as $key ) {
if( !is_dir("$directory/$file[$key]") ) {
$ext = substr($file[$key], strrpos($file[$key], ".") + 1);
if( !in_array($ext, $extensions) ) unset($file[$key]);
}
}
}
if( count($file) > 2 ) { // Use 2 instead of 0 to account for . and .. "directories"
$php_file_tree = "<ul";
if( $first_call ) { $php_file_tree .= " class=\"php-file-tree\""; $first_call = false; }
$php_file_tree .= ">";
foreach( $file as $this_file ) {
if( $this_file != "." && $this_file != ".." ) {
if( is_dir("$directory/$this_file") ) {
// Directory
$php_file_tree .= "<li class=\"pft-directory\"><a href=\"#\">" . htmlspecialchars($this_file) . "</a>";
$php_file_tree .= php_file_tree_dir("$directory/$this_file", $return_link ,$extensions, false);
$php_file_tree .= "</li>";
} else {
// File
// Get extension (prepend 'ext-' to prevent invalid classes from extensions that begin with numbers)
$ext = "ext-" . substr($this_file, strrpos($this_file, ".") + 1);
$link = str_replace("[link]", "$directory/" . urlencode($this_file), $return_link);
$php_file_tree .= "<li class=\"pft-file " . strtolower($ext) . "\"><a href=\"$link\">" . htmlspecialchars($this_file) . "</a></li>";
}
}
}
$php_file_tree .= "</ul>";
}
return $php_file_tree;
}
// For PHP4 compatibility
function php4_scandir($dir) {
$dh = opendir($dir);
while( false !== ($filename = readdir($dh)) ) {
$files[] = $filename;
}
sort($files);
return($files);
}
Invece il contenuto di php_file_tree_jquery.js ï¿½ questo:
$(document).ready( function() {
// Hide all subfolders at startup
$(".php-file-tree").find("UL").hide();
// Expand/collapse on click
$(".pft-directory A").click( function() {
$(this).parent().find("UL:first").slideToggle("medium");
if( $(this).parent().attr('className') == "pft-directory" ) return false;
});
});
Considerando che mi trovo in difficoltï¿½ in quanto non ho mai programmato, chiedo il vostro aiuto per riuscire a far funzionare questa cosa.
Ringrazio tutti coloro che mi risponderanno!