Salve vi chiedo aiuto perche non riesco ad individuare il virus da levare mi si aprono finestre da sole sul browser appena clicco da qualsiasi parte.Uso crome e non ho componenti aggiuntivi strani ma solo quelli essenziali di crome. Ho fatto pulizia con malwarebytes, avast e adwcleaner e mi hanno levato diversi virus. Anche con hijackthis mi ha levato dei virus ma quando ripeto la scansione c'ï¿½ un file che ï¿½ da levare ma non si leva e non riesco a capire il percorso dov'ï¿½ posizionato.Cosa faccio?....ecco la scansione grazie di hijackthis:
Logfile of Trend Micro HijackThis v2.0.5
Scan saved at 19:48:46, on 31/01/2017
Platform: Unknown Windows (WinNT 6.02.1008)
MSIE: Internet Explorer v11.0 (11.00.14393.0000)
Boot mode: Normal
Running processes:
C:\WINDOWS\system32\svchost.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\taskhostw.exe
C:\WINDOWS\explorer.exe
C:\Users\Epifanio\Downloads\HijackThis.exe
C:\Program Files\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe
C:\Program Files\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe
C:\Program Files\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe
C:\Program Files\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe
C:\Program Files\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe
C:\Program Files\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe
C:\Program Files\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe
R1 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Search Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=54896
R0 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Start Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?Link...9-565311426237
R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Default_Page_URL = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/p/?LinkId=255141
R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Default_Search_URL = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=54896
R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Search Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=54896
R0 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Start Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/p/?LinkId=255141
R0 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Search,SearchAssistant =
R0 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Search,CustomizeSearch =
R0 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Local Page = %11%\blank.htm
R0 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Toolbar,LinksFolderName =
O2 - BHO: (no name) - {13D67BB7-DB5F-48AA-884D-7A5D94168509} - (no file)
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [AvastUI.exe] "C:\Program Files\AVAST Software\Avast\AvastUI.exe" /nogui
O8 - Extra context menu item: Download all with FDM - file://C:/Program Files/FreeDownloadManager.ORG/Free Download Manager/dlall.htm
O8 - Extra context menu item: Download selected with FDM - file://C:/Program Files/FreeDownloadManager.ORG/Free Download Manager/dlselected.htm
O8 - Extra context menu item: Download with FDM - file://C:/Program Files/FreeDownloadManager.ORG/Free Download Manager/dllink.htm
O11 - Options group: [ACCELERATED_GRAPHICS] Accelerated graphics
O18 - Protocol: tbauth - {14654CA6-5711-491D-B89A-58E571679951} - C:\Windows\System32\tbauth.dll
O18 - Protocol: windows.tbauth - {14654CA6-5711-491D-B89A-58E571679951} - C:\Windows\System32\tbauth.dll
O23 - Service: Avast Antivirus (avast! Antivirus) - AVAST Software - C:\Program Files\AVAST Software\Avast\AvastSvc.exe
O23 - Service: Servizio Google Update (gupdatem) (gupdatem) - Google Inc. - C:\Program Files\Google\Update\GoogleUpdate.exe
O23 - Service: Malwarebytes Service (MBAMService) - Malwarebytes - C:\Program Files\Malwarebytes\Anti-Malware\mbamservice.exe
--
End of file - 3059 bytes