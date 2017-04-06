Discussione: MVC e ajax

codice:

public function getBrandNames(){ try{ $sql = "SELECT DISTINCT BrandName FROM Cars"; $stmt = $this->dbHandler->query($sql); $data = $stmt->fetch(); $result = null; $i = 0; while($data = $stmt->fetch()){ $result[$i] = $data['BrandName']; $i++; } }catch(PDOEXception $e){ print new Exception($e->getMessage()); } $this->dbHandler = NULL; return $result; } public function getCarDetails(){ $carName = $_GET; try{ $sql = "SELECT * FROM Cars WHERE BrandName = '". $carName . "'"; $stmt = $this->dbHandler->query($sql); $result = null; $i = 0; while($data = $stmt->fetch()){ $result[$i]['BrandName'] = $data['BrandName']; $result[$i]['Model'] = $data['Model']; $result[$i]['Colour'] = $data['Colour']; $i++; } }catch(PDOEXception $e){ print new Exception($e->getMessage()); } $this->dbHandler = NULL; return json_encode($result); }