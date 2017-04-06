Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 2 su 2

Discussione: MVC e ajax

    leaf
    MVC e ajax

    Ciao, mi sto avvicinando a PHP OOP, MVC e Ajax ma ho un problema.
    In una delle mie view c'e una select e in base alla selezione voglio fare una chiamata ad un metodo php e mostrare i dati. ma mi sono perso da qualche parte e non riesco a capire quale sia il percorso giusto che deve fare il codice. Credo sia abbastanza semplice da risolvere ma non capisco che metodo chiamare nella richiesta ajax e soprattutto se mi serve un nuovo metodo nel controller o no.
    Questa e la mia view

    codice:
    <!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <title>Load Cars By Choice</title>
    <script type="text/javascript" src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-latest.js"></script>
    <script type="text/javascript">
    $(document).ready(function (){
        $('#select').change(function (){

                //debug
                var model = $(this).val();

                var str = "";

                $("select option:selected").each(function(){
                    str += "<br/><div><b>Company Name: </b>" + $(this).text() + "</div><br/>";

                    var selection = $(this).text();

                    var carModelUrl = ".../my_mvc/index.php/loadCarsByChoice";

                    $.getJSON(carModelUrl, selection, function(json){
                        console.log("JSON: ", json);
                        str += "<table>";

                        for (var i = 0; i < json.length; i++) {
                            str += "<tr><td>" + (i+1) + " - " + json[i].BrandName +
                            "</td><td>" + json[i].Model +
                            "</td><td>" + json[i].Colour +
                            "</td><td><img src='../assets/" + json[i].BrandName + ".jpg'></img></td></tr>";
                        }

                        str += "</table>";

                        document.getElementById("placeholder").innerHTML=str;

                    });
                });
            });
})
</script>
</head>
<body>
    <h1>Choose a car to see details</h1>
    <form>
        <select id="select">
            <?php
            for ($i=0; $i < count($data); $i++) { 
                echo "<option value='".$data[$i]."'>".$data[$i]."</option>";
            }
            ?>
        </select>
    </form>

    <div id="placeholder"></div>
</body>
</html>
    questo e il controller

    codice:
        function loadCarsByChoice(){
        $data = $this->model->getBrandNames();
        $this->load->view('loadCarsByChoice', $data);
    }
    e questi sono due metodi che ho nel model (il primo getBrandNames() serve per mostrare i dati nella select, il secondo deve ricevere la richiesta ajax con il valore selezionato e ritornare i dati)

    codice:
    public function getBrandNames(){

        try{

            $sql = "SELECT DISTINCT BrandName FROM Cars";
            $stmt = $this->dbHandler->query($sql);
            
            $data = $stmt->fetch();

            $result = null;

            $i = 0;


            while($data = $stmt->fetch()){
                $result[$i] = $data['BrandName'];
                $i++;
            }

        }catch(PDOEXception $e){
            print new Exception($e->getMessage());
        }

        $this->dbHandler = NULL;

        return $result;

    }

    public function getCarDetails(){
        
        $carName = $_GET;

        try{

            $sql = "SELECT * FROM Cars WHERE BrandName = '". $carName . "'";
            $stmt = $this->dbHandler->query($sql);

            $result = null;
            $i = 0;

            while($data = $stmt->fetch()){
                $result[$i]['BrandName'] = $data['BrandName'];
                $result[$i]['Model'] = $data['Model'];
                $result[$i]['Colour'] = $data['Colour'];

                $i++;
            }

        }catch(PDOEXception $e){
            print new Exception($e->getMessage());
        }

        $this->dbHandler = NULL;

        return json_encode($result);
    }
    Alhazred
    Stai usando CodeIgniter?

    Comunque, il giro da fare è: ajax chiama il metodo del controller, il controller chiama il metodo nel model, il model restituisce al controller i dati recuperati dal db opportunamente formattati (un array JSON va bene), il controller finisce con un echo dei dati ricevuti dal model, non con la chiamata di una view.

    Affinché AJAX riceva dei dati utilizzabili, questi vanno stampati con un echo, non devi chiamare nessuna view, perché resti su quella che ha effettuato la chiamata, AJAX si usa proprio per evitare di ricaricare la pagina.
