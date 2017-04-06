Salve ho realizzato un wbservice c# che leggendo dati da database restituisce una stringa json soltanto che la stringa restituita pur acendo la struttura json contiene intestazione xml come posso non farli comparire il codice è tipo questo sotto indicato
[WebMethod]
[ScriptMethod(ResponseFormat = ResponseFormat.Json)]
public string getData()
{
JavaScriptSerializer ser = new JavaScriptSerializer();
var jsonData = new
{
total = 1, // we'll implement later
page = 1,
records = 3, // implement later
rows = new[]{
new {id = 1, cell = new[] {"1", "-7", "aa", "bb"}},
new {id = 2, cell = new[] {"2", "15", "cc", "dd"}},
new {id = 3, cell = new[] {"3", "23", "ff", "gg"}}
}
};
return ser.Serialize(jsonData); //products.ToString();
}
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8" ?>
<string mlns="http://tempuri.org/">
{
"total":1,
"page":1,
"records":3,
"rows":
[
{"id":1,"cell":["1","-7","aa","bb"]},
{"id":2,"cell":["2","15","cc","dd"]},
{"id":3,"cell":["3","23","ff","gg"]}
]
}
</string>