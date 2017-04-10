codice:

Imports System.ComponentModel Imports System.IO Imports System.Net.Sockets Imports System.Text Public Class Form1 Public Client As TCPControl Private Sub Form1_Load(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles MyBase.Load End Sub Private Sub Button1_Click(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles Button1.Click Client = New TCPControl(ip.Text, port.Text) If Client.Client.Connected = True Then TextBox1.Text = "Connesso" CheckForIllegalCrossThreadCalls = False Threading.ThreadPool.QueueUserWorkItem(AddressOf ReceiveMessages) End If End Sub Private Sub SendMessage() If Client.Client.Connected = True Then Client.Send(btn1.Text) End Sub Private Sub SendMessage2() If Client.Client.Connected = True Then Client.Send(btn2.Text) End Sub Private Sub Button2_Click(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles Button2.Click send.Text = "run" & " " & cmd.Text End Sub Private Sub Button5_Click(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles Button5.Click send.Text = "gotoControlCue" & " " & cue.Text & "false" & " " & cmd.Text & " " & "false" End Sub Private Sub RadioButton1_CheckedChanged(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles RadioButton1.CheckedChanged If RadioButton1.Checked = True Then btn1.Text = send.Text send.Text = "" cmd.Text = "" cue.Text = "" End If End Sub Private Sub RadioButton2_CheckedChanged(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles RadioButton2.CheckedChanged If RadioButton2.Checked = True Then btn2.Text = send.Text send.Text = "" cmd.Text = "" cue.Text = "" End If End Sub Private Sub Button3_Click(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles Button3.Click sendmessage3() End Sub Private Sub sendmessage3() If Client.Client.Connected = True Then Client.Send(sndsts.Text) End Sub Private Sub Button4_Click(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles Button4.Click SendMessage2() End Sub Private Sub Button6_Click(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles Button6.Click sendmessage3() End Sub Private Sub ReceiveMessages(state As Object) Try While True Dim ns As NetworkStream = Client.Client.GetStream() Dim toReceive(100000) As Byte ns.Read(toReceive, 0, toReceive.Length) Dim txt As String = Encoding.ASCII.GetString(toReceive) If txtstatus.TextLength > 0 Then txtstatus.Text &= vbNewLine & txt & vbLf txtstatus.SelectionStart = 0 ' ns.Write = Else txtstatus.Text = txt End If End While Catch ex As Exception MsgBox(ex.Message) End Try End Sub Private Sub txtstatus_TextChanged(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles txtstatus.TextChanged Dim s As String = txtstatus.Text Dim words As String() = s.Split(New Char() {":"c}) Dim word As String For Each word In words container.Text = word Next End Sub Private Sub statxt_TextChanged(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles statxt.TextChanged Dim s As String = statxt.Text Dim words As String() = s.Split(New Char() {" "c}) Dim word As String For Each word In words status1.Text = word Next End Sub Private Sub RichTextBox1_TextChanged(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles status1.TextChanged status1.Text = status1.Text.TrimStart End Sub Private Sub container_TextChanged(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles container.TextChanged If container.Text.Contains(txtsts.Text) Then statxt.Text = container.Text Label6.Text = txtsts.Text Dim s1 As String = statxt.Text Dim words1 As String() = s1.Split(New Char() {""""c}) Dim word1 As String For Each word1 In words1 status1.Text = word1 Next End If If container.Text.Contains(txtsts2.Text) Then Label7.Text = txtsts2.Text End If Dim s As String = statxt.Text Dim words As String() = s.Split(New Char() {""""c}) Dim word As String For Each word In words status1.Text = word Next End Sub Private Sub TextBox2_TextChanged(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles timeline.TextChanged End Sub Private Sub RadioButton3_CheckedChanged(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles RadioButton3.CheckedChanged If RadioButton3.Checked = True Then txtsts.Text = timeline.Text sndsts.Text = "getStatus 1" & " " & """" & "TaskList:mItemList:mItems:TimelineTask \" & """" & txtsts.Text & """" & "\" & """" sendmessage3() timeline.Text = "" sndsts.Text = "" End If End Sub Private Sub RadioButton4_CheckedChanged(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles RadioButton4.CheckedChanged If RadioButton4.Checked = True Then txtsts2.Text = timeline.Text sndsts.Text = "getStatus 1" & " " & """" & "TaskList:mItemList:mItems:TimelineTask \" & """" & txtsts2.Text & """" & "\" & """" sendmessage3() timeline.Text = "" sndsts.Text = "" End If End Sub End Class