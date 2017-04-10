Salve a tutti sono un nuovo utente del forum, ma conosco il sito da diverso tempo, scrivo per la prima volta in questo forum e vorrei scusarmi in anticipo per eventuali errori.
Io ho realizzato un programma in VB.net, premetto che non sono un programmatore ma sono riuscito ad ottenere ciï¿½ che voglio, solo che ho qualche problema, mi spiego.
Il programma che ho realizzato ï¿½ un semplice programma che invia dei comandi a un altro programma che forse qualcuno di voi conoscerï¿½, watchout un programma per gestire display.
Il programma ï¿½ strutturato in questo modo ï¿½ composto da 64 bottoni ai quali ï¿½ possibile assegnare un comando, il funzionamento ï¿½ molto semplice ogni bottone ha la sua rispettiva textbox nella quale verra inserito il comando da eseguire, e fino a qui tutto funge alla perfezione. I problemi sono sorti da quando ho voluto implemetare un monitor per visualizzare lo stato delle Timeline, per ricevere lo stato della timeline dal watchout ho usato NetworkStreamer, il quale riceve i messaggi di stato in una Richtextbox, e siccome il messaggio che riceve ï¿½ composto da tante parti che a me non interessano, ho usato la funzione text split per creare una substringa che viene visualizzata in un altra Richtextbox, (siccome ho creato 12 monitor per vedere lo stato di 12 timeline) all'interno della quale ho applicato un controllo If, cioï¿½ se la stringa che viene visualizzata nella seconda Richtextbox contiene il testo presente nella textbox usata per assegnare il nome della Timeline che deve monitorare, allora me lo mette in un altro Textbox la quale splitta di nuovo il testo e crea una nuova substringa che mi fa visualizzare lo stato della timeline, per fare cio ho creato un controllo if in quanto la stringa ricevuta ï¿½ del tipo 0 ... .... ...., a me interessa il numero iniziale della stringa che corrsiponde allo stato della timeline. Tutti questi comandi sono ripetuti per dodici volte e per ognuno ho creato le rispettive TextBox di split, le due RichTextBox sono in comune per tutti i monitor.
Quando avvio i monitor il programma va bene e i monitor rispondono bene, ma dopo che passano qualche minuto il programma diventa inusabile, i bottoni nn rispondo piï¿½ con la latenza che avevano prima cioï¿½ 0 quasi nulla, per inviare un comando ci vogliono minuti se riesce ad inviarlo e delle volte non invia niente, io ho creato un Thread per NetworkStreamer. Vorrei riuscire a capire il perchï¿½ il programma una volta che avvio il monitor il programma mi diventa instabile. Il monitor invia costantemente dei messaggi, e resta in ascolto sulla stessa porta che il programma usa per inviare i comandi. Se qualcuno da questo romanzo che ho scritto ï¿½ riuscito a capire il senso del programma e riuscirebbe ad indicarmi su cosa dovrï¿½ approfondire la mia conoscenza per poter rendere funzionale in tutto questo programma, io ho pensato che magari i problemi sono causati da problemi di memoria, o magari dovrei poter metter in pausa il monitor, spero che qualcuno riesca a fornirmi qualche consiglio per poter trovare una soluzione.
Allego il codice che ho usato per creare il programma, ï¿½ composto da una classe che ho chiamato TCPControl che si occupa della connessione e dell'invio dei messaggi, e poi nel mainform ho richiamato la classe NetworkStreamer.
Invece il main si compone cosi
codice:
Public Class TCPControl
Public Client As TcpClient
Public DataStream As StreamWriter
Public Sub New(Host As String, Port As Integer)
' CLIENT
Client = New TcpClient(Host, Port)
DataStream = New StreamWriter(Client.GetStream)
End Sub
Public Sub Send(Data As String)
DataStream.Write(Data & vbCrLf)
DataStream.Flush()
End Sub
End Class
codice:
Imports System.ComponentModel
Imports System.IO
Imports System.Net.Sockets
Imports System.Text
Public Class Form1
Public Client As TCPControl
Private Sub Form1_Load(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles MyBase.Load
End Sub
Private Sub Button1_Click(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles Button1.Click
Client = New TCPControl(ip.Text, port.Text)
If Client.Client.Connected = True Then
TextBox1.Text = "Connesso"
CheckForIllegalCrossThreadCalls = False
Threading.ThreadPool.QueueUserWorkItem(AddressOf ReceiveMessages)
End If
End Sub
Private Sub SendMessage()
If Client.Client.Connected = True Then Client.Send(btn1.Text)
End Sub
Private Sub SendMessage2()
If Client.Client.Connected = True Then Client.Send(btn2.Text)
End Sub
Private Sub Button2_Click(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles Button2.Click
send.Text = "run" & " " & cmd.Text
End Sub
Private Sub Button5_Click(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles Button5.Click
send.Text = "gotoControlCue" & " " & cue.Text & "false" & " " & cmd.Text & " " & "false"
End Sub
Private Sub RadioButton1_CheckedChanged(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles RadioButton1.CheckedChanged
If RadioButton1.Checked = True Then
btn1.Text = send.Text
send.Text = ""
cmd.Text = ""
cue.Text = ""
End If
End Sub
Private Sub RadioButton2_CheckedChanged(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles RadioButton2.CheckedChanged
If RadioButton2.Checked = True Then
btn2.Text = send.Text
send.Text = ""
cmd.Text = ""
cue.Text = ""
End If
End Sub
Private Sub Button3_Click(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles Button3.Click
sendmessage3()
End Sub
Private Sub sendmessage3()
If Client.Client.Connected = True Then Client.Send(sndsts.Text)
End Sub
Private Sub Button4_Click(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles Button4.Click
SendMessage2()
End Sub
Private Sub Button6_Click(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles Button6.Click
sendmessage3()
End Sub
Private Sub ReceiveMessages(state As Object)
Try
While True
Dim ns As NetworkStream = Client.Client.GetStream()
Dim toReceive(100000) As Byte
ns.Read(toReceive, 0, toReceive.Length)
Dim txt As String = Encoding.ASCII.GetString(toReceive)
If txtstatus.TextLength > 0 Then
txtstatus.Text &= vbNewLine & txt & vbLf
txtstatus.SelectionStart = 0
' ns.Write =
Else
txtstatus.Text = txt
End If
End While
Catch ex As Exception
MsgBox(ex.Message)
End Try
End Sub
Private Sub txtstatus_TextChanged(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles txtstatus.TextChanged
Dim s As String = txtstatus.Text
Dim words As String() = s.Split(New Char() {":"c})
Dim word As String
For Each word In words
container.Text = word
Next
End Sub
Private Sub statxt_TextChanged(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles statxt.TextChanged
Dim s As String = statxt.Text
Dim words As String() = s.Split(New Char() {" "c})
Dim word As String
For Each word In words
status1.Text = word
Next
End Sub
Private Sub RichTextBox1_TextChanged(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles status1.TextChanged
status1.Text = status1.Text.TrimStart
End Sub
Private Sub container_TextChanged(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles container.TextChanged
If container.Text.Contains(txtsts.Text) Then
statxt.Text = container.Text
Label6.Text = txtsts.Text
Dim s1 As String = statxt.Text
Dim words1 As String() = s1.Split(New Char() {""""c})
Dim word1 As String
For Each word1 In words1
status1.Text = word1
Next
End If
If container.Text.Contains(txtsts2.Text) Then
Label7.Text = txtsts2.Text
End If
Dim s As String = statxt.Text
Dim words As String() = s.Split(New Char() {""""c})
Dim word As String
For Each word In words
status1.Text = word
Next
End Sub
Private Sub TextBox2_TextChanged(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles timeline.TextChanged
End Sub
Private Sub RadioButton3_CheckedChanged(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles RadioButton3.CheckedChanged
If RadioButton3.Checked = True Then
txtsts.Text = timeline.Text
sndsts.Text = "getStatus 1" & " " & """" & "TaskList:mItemList:mItems:TimelineTask \" & """" & txtsts.Text & """" & "\" & """"
sendmessage3()
timeline.Text = ""
sndsts.Text = ""
End If
End Sub
Private Sub RadioButton4_CheckedChanged(sender As Object, e As EventArgs) Handles RadioButton4.CheckedChanged
If RadioButton4.Checked = True Then
txtsts2.Text = timeline.Text
sndsts.Text = "getStatus 1" & " " & """" & "TaskList:mItemList:mItems:TimelineTask \" & """" & txtsts2.Text & """" & "\" & """"
sendmessage3()
timeline.Text = ""
sndsts.Text = ""
End If
End Sub
End Class