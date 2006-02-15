Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 1 su 1

Discussione: Script JS

  1. Oggi, 14:24 #1
    Eduadie
    Eduadie ora è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    May 2012
    Messaggi
    164

    Script JS

    Sto provando ad utilizzare uno script JS per creare una sorta di slideshow.
    Funziona bene su di un div ma se lo provo ad applicare più div contemporaneamente mi da problemi...Come posso risolvere?

    codice:
    /*    Image Cross Fade Redux
    Version 1.0
    Last revision: 02.15.2006
    steve@slayeroffice.com


    Rewrite of old code found here: http://slayeroffice.com/code/imageCrossFade/index.html
*/


window.addEventListener?window.addEventListener('load',so_init,false):window.attachEvent('onload',so_init);


var d=document, imgs = new Array(), zInterval = null, current=0, pause=false;


function so_init()
{
    if(!d.getElementById || !d.createElement)return;


    css = d.createElement('link');
    css.setAttribute('href','uploads/slideshow2.css');
    css.setAttribute('rel','stylesheet');
    css.setAttribute('type','text/css');
    d.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(css);


    imgs = d.getElementById('slideshow').getElementsByTagName('img');
    for(i=1;i<imgs.length;i++) imgs[i].xOpacity = 0;
    imgs[0].style.display = 'block';
    imgs[0].xOpacity = .99;


    setTimeout(so_xfade,3000);
}


function so_xfade()
{
    cOpacity = imgs[current].xOpacity;
    nIndex = imgs[current+1]?current+1:0;
    nOpacity = imgs[nIndex].xOpacity;


    cOpacity-=.05;
    nOpacity+=.05;


    imgs[nIndex].style.display = 'block';
    imgs[current].xOpacity = cOpacity;
    imgs[nIndex].xOpacity = nOpacity;


    setOpacity(imgs[current]);
    setOpacity(imgs[nIndex]);


    if(cOpacity<=0)
    {
        imgs[current].style.display = 'none';
        current = nIndex;
        setTimeout(so_xfade,3000);
    }
    else
    {
        setTimeout(so_xfade,50);
    }


    function setOpacity(obj)
    {
        if(obj.xOpacity>.99)
        {
            obj.xOpacity = .99;
            return;
        }


        obj.style.opacity = obj.xOpacity;
        obj.style.MozOpacity = obj.xOpacity;
        obj.style.filter = 'alpha(opacity=' + (obj.xOpacity*100) + ')';
    }
}
    codice:
    #slideshow {    border: 1px solid #000;
    overflow: hidden;
    margin: 50px auto 10px;
    position: relative;
    width: 400px;
    height: 300px;
}


#slideshow img {
    width: 400px;
    height: 300px;
}
    codice HTML:
    <!DOCTYPE html><html><head>  <title></title>  <link rel="stylesheet" href='slideshow.css' type="text/css" />    <script type="text/javascript" src="xfade2.js"></script></head><body>

<div id="slideshow">    <img src="1.jpg" />    <img src="2.jpg" />               <img src="3.jpg" /></div>
<div id="slideshow">    <img src="1.jpg" />    <img src="2.jpg" />               <img src="3.jpg" /></div>
</body></html>
    Se volete vedere una prova guardate qui: http://leopardicalcio.altervista.org/prova.html

    Sicuramente si tratta che non possono esserci due id identici nella stessa pagina dovrei farlo con una class ma non ci sono riuscito se modifico tutto con una classe...qualcuno potrebbe aiutarmi?
    Ultima modifica di Eduadie; Oggi a 14:27
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
« Discussione precedente | Prossima discussione »

Permessi di invio

  • Non puoi inserire discussioni
  • Non puoi inserire repliche
  • Non puoi inserire allegati
  • Non puoi modificare i tuoi messaggi
  •  

Regole del Forum

Powered by vBulletin® Version 4.2.1
Copyright © 2017 vBulletin Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.