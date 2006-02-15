Discussione: Script JS

codice:

/* Image Cross Fade Redux Version 1.0 Last revision: 02.15.2006 steve@slayeroffice.com Rewrite of old code found here: http://slayeroffice.com/code/imageCrossFade/index.html */ window.addEventListener?window.addEventListener('load',so_init,false):window.attachEvent('onload',so_init); var d=document, imgs = new Array(), zInterval = null, current=0, pause=false; function so_init() { if(!d.getElementById || !d.createElement)return; css = d.createElement('link'); css.setAttribute('href','uploads/slideshow2.css'); css.setAttribute('rel','stylesheet'); css.setAttribute('type','text/css'); d.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(css); imgs = d.getElementById('slideshow').getElementsByTagName('img'); for(i=1;i<imgs.length;i++) imgs[i].xOpacity = 0; imgs[0].style.display = 'block'; imgs[0].xOpacity = .99; setTimeout(so_xfade,3000); } function so_xfade() { cOpacity = imgs[current].xOpacity; nIndex = imgs[current+1]?current+1:0; nOpacity = imgs[nIndex].xOpacity; cOpacity-=.05; nOpacity+=.05; imgs[nIndex].style.display = 'block'; imgs[current].xOpacity = cOpacity; imgs[nIndex].xOpacity = nOpacity; setOpacity(imgs[current]); setOpacity(imgs[nIndex]); if(cOpacity<=0) { imgs[current].style.display = 'none'; current = nIndex; setTimeout(so_xfade,3000); } else { setTimeout(so_xfade,50); } function setOpacity(obj) { if(obj.xOpacity>.99) { obj.xOpacity = .99; return; } obj.style.opacity = obj.xOpacity; obj.style.MozOpacity = obj.xOpacity; obj.style.filter = 'alpha(opacity=' + (obj.xOpacity*100) + ')'; } }