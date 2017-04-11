Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 2 su 2

Discussione: PHP, passaggio dato con hidden

  Ieri, 22:31 #1
    iTuring
    Jan 2015
    PHP, passaggio dato con hidden

    Salve non comprendo il motivo del perchè il documento step1.php non mi visualizza nulla. Dovrebbe visualizzare il nome. L'esercizio chiede di non utilizzare le sessioni.


    codice:
    <html>    <head>
    <title>Login.html</title>
    </head>
    
    <body>
    <form method="POST" action="Login.php">
    <table>
        <tr>
            <td><p><b>Nome Utente</b></p></td>
            <td><input type="text" name="NomeU"></td>
        </tr>
        
        <tr>
            <td><p><b>Password</b></p></td>
            <td><input type="password" name="paw"></td>
        </tr>
        
        <tr>
            <td><input type="submit" value="Invia"> </td>
            <td><input type="reset" value="Annulla"> </td>
        </tr>
    </table>
    </form>
    </body>
</html>

    codice:
    <html>    <head>
    <title>Login.php</title>
    </head>
    
    <body>
    <form method="POST" action="step1.php">
    
    <?php
    $Nome=$_POST["NomeU"];
    
    ?>
    
    <input type="hidden" name="nomef" value="<?$Nome;?>" >


    <?php
        if($_POST["paw"]=="abc")
            print '<a href="step1.php">Login effettuato!</a>';    
        else
            print 'Login sbagliato '.$Nome;
    ?>
    </form>
    </body>
</html>
    codice:
    <html>
    <head>
    <title>step1.php</title>
    </head>
    
    <body>
    <?php
    $Nome1=$_POST['nomef'];
    print $Nome1;


    ?>
    </body>
    
</html>
    Grazie
  Oggi, 00:17 #2
    telegio
    Sep 2001
    non dovresti fare <?php echo $Nome;?>
