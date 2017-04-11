Discussione: PHP, passaggio dato con hidden

Salve non comprendo il motivo del perchè il documento step1.php non mi visualizza nulla. Dovrebbe visualizzare il nome. L'esercizio chiede di non utilizzare le sessioni.
codice:
<html> <head>
<title>Login.html</title>
</head>
<body>
<form method="POST" action="Login.php">
<table>
<tr>
<td><p><b>Nome Utente</b></p></td>
<td><input type="text" name="NomeU"></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td><p><b>Password</b></p></td>
<td><input type="password" name="paw"></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td><input type="submit" value="Invia"> </td>
<td><input type="reset" value="Annulla"> </td>
</tr>
</table>
</form>
</body>
</html>
codice:
<html> <head>
<title>Login.php</title>
</head>
<body>
<form method="POST" action="step1.php">
<?php
$Nome=$_POST["NomeU"];
?>
<input type="hidden" name="nomef" value="<?$Nome;?>" >
<?php
if($_POST["paw"]=="abc")
print '<a href="step1.php">Login effettuato!</a>';
else
print 'Login sbagliato '.$Nome;
?>
</form>
</body>
</html>
Grazie
codice:
<html>
<head>
<title>step1.php</title>
</head>
<body>
<?php
$Nome1=$_POST['nomef'];
print $Nome1;
?>
</body>
</html>