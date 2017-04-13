Discussione: Gara auto con thread

Buonasera,
Sto credando un programma per fare una gara tra 4 auto utilizzando i thread.
solo che mi da un errore nel codice e non so come risolverlo
lerrore e in questa istruzione:
probabilmente sara anche nelle 3 istruzioni successive ho provato a usare il final ma nulla
codice:
auto auto1=new auto(bottone1,y[0]);
Grzie a presto
codice:
package gara;
import java.awt.BorderLayout;
import java.awt.EventQueue;
import java.net.MalformedURLException;
import java.net.URL;
import java.util.Random;
import javax.swing.JFrame;
import javax.swing.JPanel;
import javax.swing.border.EmptyBorder;
import javax.swing.JButton;
import javax.swing.ImageIcon;
import java.awt.Color;
import javax.swing.SwingConstants;
import java.awt.event.MouseAdapter;
import java.awt.event.MouseEvent;
import java.awt.event.ActionListener;
import java.awt.event.ActionEvent;
public class gara extends JFrame {
private JPanel contentPane;
/**
* Launch the application.
*/
public static void main(String[] args) {
EventQueue.invokeLater(new Runnable() {
public void run() {
try {
gara frame = new gara();
frame.setVisible(true);
} catch (Exception e) {
e.printStackTrace();
}
}
});
}
/**
* Create the frame.
*/
public gara() {
setDefaultCloseOperation(JFrame.EXIT_ON_CLOSE);
setBounds(100, 100, 866, 652);
contentPane = new JPanel();
contentPane.setBorder(new EmptyBorder(5, 5, 5, 5));
contentPane.setLayout(null);
setContentPane(contentPane);
String immagine="http://images.clipartpanda.com/car-top-view-clipart-red-racing-car-top-view-fe3a.png";
int y[]=new int[4];
JButton bottone1 = null;
try {
bottone1 =new JButton("Regular",new ImageIcon(new URL(immagine)));
} catch (MalformedURLException e) {
// TODO Auto-generated catch block
e.printStackTrace();
}
bottone1.setBounds(10, 11, 130, 95);
contentPane.add(bottone1);
JButton bottone2 = null;
try {
bottone2 =new JButton("Regular",new ImageIcon(new URL(immagine)));
} catch (MalformedURLException e) {
// TODO Auto-generated catch block
e.printStackTrace();
}
bottone2.setBounds(10, bottone1.getY()+130, 130, 95);
contentPane.add(bottone2);
JButton bottone3 = null;
try {
bottone3 =new JButton("Regular",new ImageIcon(new URL(immagine)));
} catch (MalformedURLException e) {
// TODO Auto-generated catch block
e.printStackTrace();
}
bottone3.setBounds(10, bottone2.getY()+130, 130, 95);
contentPane.add(bottone3);
JButton bottone4 = null;
try {
bottone4 =new JButton("Regular",new ImageIcon(new URL(immagine)));
} catch (MalformedURLException e) {
// TODO Auto-generated catch block
e.printStackTrace();
}
bottone4.setBounds(10, bottone3.getY()+130, 130, 95);
contentPane.add(bottone4);
y[0]=11;
y[1]=141;
y[2]=271;
y[3]=401;
JButton avvia = new JButton("Avvia Gara");
avvia.addActionListener(new ActionListener() {
public void actionPerformed(ActionEvent arg0) {
}
});
avvia.addMouseListener(new MouseAdapter() {
auto auto1=new auto(bottone1,y[0]);
auto auto2=new auto(bottone2,y[1]);
auto auto3=new auto(bottone3,y[2]);
auto auto4=new auto(bottone4,y[3]);
@Override
public void mouseClicked(MouseEvent arg0) {
}
});
avvia.setBounds(318, 533, 146, 69);
contentPane.add(avvia);
}
public class auto extends Thread{
JButton bottone = new JButton();
int x=10;
int nuovax=x;
int y;
public auto(JButton bottone,int y) {
super();
this.bottone = bottone;
this.y=y;
}
int distanza=470;
int spaziopercorso;
Random ran=new Random();
public void run(){
while(distanza>=0){
spaziopercorso=ran.nextInt(7);
distanza=distanza-spaziopercorso;
nuovax=nuovax+spaziopercorso;
bottone.setBounds(nuovax, y, bottone.getWidth(), bottone.getHeight());
try {
this.sleep(5);
} catch (InterruptedException e) {
// TODO Auto-generated catch block
e.printStackTrace();
}
}
//fine gara
}
void reset(){
bottone.setBounds(x, bottone.getY(), bottone.getWidth(), bottone.getHeight());
}
}
}