Discussione: Cliccare su un record di una tabella e recuperare un campo in una casella di input

  1. Oggi, 15:27 #1
    PAOLO58
    Jan 2006
    Cliccare su un record di una tabella e recuperare un campo in una casella di input

    Buongiorno,
    Ho questo problema che non riesco a risolvere:
    ho un form con campi di input, vicino a uno di questi ho posizionato un icona che, cliccandoci sopra, mi apre un div nel quale vengono elencati i dati recuperati tramite $.getJSON provenienti da una tabella mysql (id , cognome , nome) di miei clienti o di potenziali clienti. Dalla lista che mi si propone sono in grado di recuperare il relativo ID da me scelto. Il problema ï¿½ che non riesco (non sï¿½) come recuperare automaticamente il dato da me cliccato e inserirlo in un campo di input che deve essere esclusivamente valorizzato tramite la scelta di un nominativo inserito giï¿½ nella tabella stessa.
    Riepilogando voglio cliccare su un dato della tabella e valorizzare il relativo campo di input senza effettuare il relativo refresh.
    Ringrazio anticipatamente chi potrï¿½ e vorrï¿½ darmi qualche informazione in merito.
  2. Oggi, 16:22 #2
    Enzo SIMONELLI
    Mar 2017
    Intanto - per recuperare - potresti far già stampare da PHP il gestore d' evento ONCLICK con relativo invoco di una funzione; nel tag dell' Elemento che ti incasella questi dati.
    Nel mio esempio sono TD ma potrebbero anche essere DIV o LI ..

    Il fatto è che .innerHTML ti recupera tutto il contenuto, anche tag di formattazione se hai &lt;Paolo&gt; nella lista; no per quanto riguarda le formattazione assegnate tramite CSS (anche in-line css).
    codice:
    <script>

function recupera(dato){

document.getElementById("campo").value=dato;
}
</script>

<input id="campo">
<table border="1"><tr>
<td onclick="recupera(this.innerHTML)">01</td>
<td onclick="recupera(this.innerHTML)">Enzo</td>
<td onclick="recupera(this.innerHTML)">SIMONELLI</td>
</tr><tr>
<td onclick="recupera(this.innerHTML)">02</td>
<td onclick="recupera(this.innerHTML)">Mario</td>
<td onclick="recupera(this.innerHTML)">FERRARI</td></tr>
</table>
