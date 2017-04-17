Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 1 su 1

Discussione: Lista di stringhe

    Lista di stringhe

    Sto facendo un programma che gestisce una lista di stringhe(un pseudo catalogo di serie tv) e ho dei problemi con la funzione che cerca la posizione in ordine alfabeticale e inserisce in ordine nella lista

    codice:
    void insertTVSeries(PlayList* pl, TVS* t){
    TVS *tmp_prev, *tmp_next;
    if(pl==NULL){//lista vuota
        tmp_prev = NULL;
        tmp_next = NULL;
    }
    else
        //ricerca della posizione in cui inserire(tmp_prev e tmp_next sono due puntatori d'appoggio)
        tmp_prev = NULL;
        tmp_next = pl->top;
        while(tmp_next != NULL && strcmp(tmp_next->title, t->title)<=0){
            tmp_prev = tmp_next;
            tmp_next = tmp_next->next;
        }
        if(tmp_next->next=NULL){
            strcpy(pl->name, t->title);
            pl->top->prev = pl->top;
            pl->top = t;
            pl->top->next = NULL;
        }
        else if(tmp_prev == NULL && tmp_next == NULL){
                pl->top = t; 
                pl->top->next = NULL;
                pl->top->prev = NULL;
            }
            else
    Finora ho fatto questo ma credo che sia pieno di errori e non so come andare avanti
    Le strutture usate sono queste
    codice:
    struct tvs
{
    char title[DIM_TITLE];
    char genre[DIM_GENRE];
    int num_episodes;
    struct tvs* prev;
    struct tvs* next;
};
 
typedef struct tvs TVS;
 
struct playlist
{
    char name[DIM_NAME];
    TVS* top;
};
 
typedef struct playlist PlayList;
