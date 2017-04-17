Discussione: Lista di stringhe

codice:

void insertTVSeries(PlayList* pl, TVS* t){ TVS *tmp_prev, *tmp_next; if(pl==NULL){//lista vuota tmp_prev = NULL; tmp_next = NULL; } else //ricerca della posizione in cui inserire(tmp_prev e tmp_next sono due puntatori d'appoggio) tmp_prev = NULL; tmp_next = pl->top; while(tmp_next != NULL && strcmp(tmp_next->title, t->title)<=0){ tmp_prev = tmp_next; tmp_next = tmp_next->next; } if(tmp_next->next=NULL){ strcpy(pl->name, t->title); pl->top->prev = pl->top; pl->top = t; pl->top->next = NULL; } else if(tmp_prev == NULL && tmp_next == NULL){ pl->top = t; pl->top->next = NULL; pl->top->prev = NULL; } else