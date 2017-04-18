Discussione: Errore mysqli_query

Ho installato l'ultima verisone di xampp, volevo creare una semplice pagina di login
codice:
<formclass="" action="http://localhost/projects/login-php/registrazione.php" method="POST">
nome utente<input type="text"name="username"value="">
email<input type="text" name="email"value="">
password<input type="password" name="password"value="">
<input type="submit" name="submit" value="registrati">
</form>
codice:
<?php
$connection = mysqli_connect('localhost', 'root', '');
mysqli_select_db($connection, 'utenti');
$username = $_POST['username'];
$email = $_POST['email'];
$password = $_POST['password'];
$sql = "INSERT INTO utenti (username, email, password) VALUES ('$username', '$email', '$password')";
mysqli_query( $sql ,'localhost');
?>
Solo che dopo aver premuto il bottone registrati mi da questo errore:
Warning: mysqli_query() expects parameter 1 to be mysqli, string given in C:\xampp\htdocs\projects\login-php\registrazione.php on line 8