Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 2 su 2

Discussione: Errore mysqli_query

  1. Oggi, 19:44 #1
    taicons50
    taicons50 non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Apr 2017
    Messaggi
    1

    Errore mysqli_query

    Ho installato l'ultima verisone di xampp, volevo creare una semplice pagina di login


    codice:
    <formclass="" action="http://localhost/projects/login-php/registrazione.php" method="POST"> 
  nome utente<input type="text"name="username"value=""> 
  email<input type="text" name="email"value=""> 
  password<input type="password" name="password"value=""> 
  <input type="submit" name="submit" value="registrati"> 
</form>

    codice:
    <?php
  $connection = mysqli_connect('localhost', 'root', '');
  mysqli_select_db($connection, 'utenti');
  $username = $_POST['username'];
  $email = $_POST['email'];
  $password = $_POST['password'];
  $sql = "INSERT INTO utenti (username, email, password) VALUES ('$username',  '$email', '$password')";
  mysqli_query( $sql ,'localhost');
 ?>

    Solo che dopo aver premuto il bottone registrati mi da questo errore:
    Warning: mysqli_query() expects parameter 1 to be mysqli, string given in C:\xampp\htdocs\projects\login-php\registrazione.php on line 8
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  2. Oggi, 20:11 #2
    clasku
    clasku ora è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it L'avatar di clasku
    Registrato dal
    Aug 2006
    Messaggi
    2,983
    passi i parametri sbagliati

    Codice PHP:
    // sbagliato
    mysqli_query$sql ,'localhost');

    // corretto
    $res mysqli_query($connection$sql); 
    http://php.net/manual/en/mysqli.query.php, dove parla dello stile procedurale
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
« Discussione precedente | Prossima discussione »

Permessi di invio

  • Non puoi inserire discussioni
  • Non puoi inserire repliche
  • Non puoi inserire allegati
  • Non puoi modificare i tuoi messaggi
  •  

Regole del Forum

Powered by vBulletin® Version 4.2.1
Copyright © 2017 vBulletin Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.