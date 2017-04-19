Discussione: C++ stringhe vuote

Ciao a tutti, mi sono appena registrata sul forum.
Ho scritto un programma in C++, che salva dei dati letti da file in variabili inizializzate in una classe tramite una funzione di tipo 'set' ad esempio. Le variabili sono sia stringhe che interi e float. Se nella funzione che setta le variabili inserisco una stampa per controllare che la copia sia avvenuta, la stampa è corretta. Se, invece, dichiaro una nuova funzione specifica, di tipo 'print', per verificare il contenuto delle variabili, i valori numerici sono corretti, ma le stringhe sono vuote.
Questo problema mi era già successo e non riesco a capire perchè: forse sbaglio a copiare il contenuto delle stringhe?
Ho provato ad allegare lo zip ma è troppo grande, carico il file da leggere, se avete voglia di dare un'occhiata sareste gentilissimi.
La descrizione del programma è la seguente.
Si legge un file (studentInfo.txt) in cui ogni riga contiene un nome, un cognome e un certo numero di interi; per ogni persona chiamo una classe (vettManipClass) che calcola massimo, minimo, deviazione standard e media del gruppo di interi relativi a quella persona. Nel main, ho controllato che i valori calcolati sono corretti. Poi, vorrei memorizzare ogni nome, cognome e valori calcolati, utilizzando due classi composte: Student, che contiene i 4 valori, nome e cognome, e Register, che contiene un vettore di classi Student.
Nel main c'è una sorta di menù che permette all'utente di scegliere cosa stampare a video (nome, cognome e media relativa, etc...)
Nel'output, ogni volta che provo a stampare le stringhe nomi e cognomi, sono vuote.
main.cpp
codice:
#include <iostream>
#include <stdlib.h>
#include <fstream>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include "C:/Users/vettManipClass.hpp"
#include "Student.hpp"
#include "Register.hpp"
using namespace std;
int main()
{
string file_name; string line; string name; string surname; int n_exams; int val[20]; int i; int opt=0; int cont=0;
string out_name; string new_name, new_surname; int voto; int flag;
cout << "Insert the file name: ";
cin >> file_name;
ifstream myfile;
myfile.open(file_name.c_str());
if(!myfile) {
cerr << "Error! The file " << file_name << " doesn't exist.";
exit(EXIT_FAILURE);
}
while(getline (myfile, line)) {
istringstream is;
is.str(line);
is >> name >> surname >> n_exams;
is.clear();
getline (myfile, line);
is.str(line);
for(i=0; i<n_exams; i++) {
is >> val[i];
}
is.clear();
vettManipClass vettManipObject;
vettManipObject.setNumAndVett(n_exams, val);
Register registro;
registro.add_student(name, surname, vettManipObject.maxFunct(), vettManipObject.minFunct(), vettManipObject.averageFunct(), vettManipObject.devFunct(), cont);
cont++;
}
myfile.close();
while(opt!=4) {
cout << endl << "Please choose one of the following options :" << endl << "[1] Simple report" << endl << "[2] Detailed report" << endl << "[3] Check student" << endl << "[4] Quit" << endl;
cin >> opt;
switch (opt) // THIS IS A MENU WHERE THE USER CHOOSES THE OUTPUT
{
case 1 : {
Register registro;
registro.print_student(cont);
break; }
case 2 : {
cout << "Insert output file name: "; cin >> out_name;
Register registro;
registro.print_file(out_name);
break; }
case 3 : {
cout << "Insert name surname grade : ";
cin >> new_name >> new_surname >> voto;
Register registro;
flag = registro.ricerca(new_name, new_surname, voto);
switch (flag)
{
case 0:
cout << endl << "ERROR : no student named " << new_name << ' ' << new_surname << " was found !" << endl;
break;
case 1:
cout << endl << "no" << endl;
break;
case 2:
cout << endl << "ok" << endl;
break;
}
break; }
}
}
cout << endl << "END OF THE PROGRAM" << endl;
return 0;
}
Register.hpp
codice:
#define REGISTER_H#define MAX_STUDENTS 50
#include "Student.hpp"
using namespace std;
class Register
{
public:
Register();
virtual ~Register();
void add_student(string, string, int, int, float, float, int);
void print_student(int);
void print_file(string);
int ricerca(string, string, int);
protected:
private:
Student vett[MAX_STUDENTS];
int j; int lim; string _out_name;
int _flag; string _new_name; string _new_surname; int _voto;
};
#endif // REGISTER_H
Register.cpp
codice:
#include "Register.hpp"#include "Student.hpp"
#include <string>
#include <iostream>
using namespace std;
Register::Register()
{
//ctor
}
Register::~Register()
{
//dtor
}
void Register::add_student(string _nome, string _cognome, int _massimo, int _minimo, float _media, float _deviazione, int _cont)
{
vett[_cont] = Student(_nome, _cognome, _massimo, _minimo, _media, _deviazione);
//cout << endl << "cont = " << _cont << ' ' << _nome << ' ' << _cognome << ' ' << _massimo << ' ' << _minimo << ' ' << _media << ' ' << _deviazione << endl;
}
void Register::print_student(int lim)
{
for(j=0; j<lim; j++)
vett[j].Student::print();
}
void Register::print_file(string _out_name)
{
for(j=0; j<lim; j++)
vett[j].Student::printOnFile(_out_name);
}
int Register::ricerca(string _new_name, string _new_surname, int _voto)
{
_flag = 0;
for(j=0; j<lim && _flag==0; j++) {
_flag = vett[j].Student::controllo(_flag, _new_name, _new_surname, _voto);
}
return _flag;
}
Student.hpp
codice:
#ifndef STUDENT_H#define STUDENT_H
#include <string>
using namespace std;
class Student
{
public:
Student();
Student(string, string, int, int, float, float);
virtual ~Student();
void print();
void printOnFile(string);
int controllo(int, string, string, int);
string nome; string cognome; int massimo; int minimo; float media; float deviazione;
protected:
private:
int k; char c;
string _out_name;
int FLAG; string NAME; string SURNAME; int VOTO;
};
#endif // STUDENT_H
Student.cpp
codice:
#include "Student.hpp"#include <string>
#include <iostream>
#include <iomanip>
#include <ctype.h>
#include <fstream>
using namespace std;
Student::Student()
{
//ctor
}
Student::~Student()
{
//dtor
}
Student::Student(string _nome, string _cognome, int _massimo, int _minimo, float _media, float _deviazione)
{
nome = _nome;
cognome = _cognome;
massimo = _massimo;
minimo = _minimo;
media = _media;
deviazione = _deviazione;
}
void Student::print()
{
cout << endl;
for(k=0; nome[k]!='\0'; k++) {
c = toupper(nome[k]);
cout << c;
}
cout << ' ';
for(k=0; cognome[k]!='\0'; k++) {
c = toupper(cognome[k]);
cout << c;
}
cout << ' ';
cout << setprecision(4) << media << endl;
}
void Student::printOnFile(string _out_name)
{
ofstream fout;
fout.open(_out_name.c_str(), ios::app);
fout << nome << ' ' << cognome << ' ' << massimo << ' ' << minimo << ' ' << media << ' ' << setprecision(3) << deviazione << endl;
fout.close();
}
int Student::controllo(int FLAG, string NAME, string SURNAME, int VOTO)
{
if(nome==NAME && cognome==SURNAME) {
FLAG = 1;
if(VOTO<=media)
FLAG = 2;
}
return FLAG;
}