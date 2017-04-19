Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 1 su 1

Discussione: C++ stringhe vuote

    cristina1996
    Apr 2017
    C++ stringhe vuote

    Ciao a tutti, mi sono appena registrata sul forum.
    Ho scritto un programma in C++, che salva dei dati letti da file in variabili inizializzate in una classe tramite una funzione di tipo 'set' ad esempio. Le variabili sono sia stringhe che interi e float. Se nella funzione che setta le variabili inserisco una stampa per controllare che la copia sia avvenuta, la stampa è corretta. Se, invece, dichiaro una nuova funzione specifica, di tipo 'print', per verificare il contenuto delle variabili, i valori numerici sono corretti, ma le stringhe sono vuote.
    Questo problema mi era già successo e non riesco a capire perchè: forse sbaglio a copiare il contenuto delle stringhe?
    Ho provato ad allegare lo zip ma è troppo grande, carico il file da leggere, se avete voglia di dare un'occhiata sareste gentilissimi.

    La descrizione del programma è la seguente.
    Si legge un file (studentInfo.txt) in cui ogni riga contiene un nome, un cognome e un certo numero di interi; per ogni persona chiamo una classe (vettManipClass) che calcola massimo, minimo, deviazione standard e media del gruppo di interi relativi a quella persona. Nel main, ho controllato che i valori calcolati sono corretti. Poi, vorrei memorizzare ogni nome, cognome e valori calcolati, utilizzando due classi composte: Student, che contiene i 4 valori, nome e cognome, e Register, che contiene un vettore di classi Student.
    Nel main c'è una sorta di menù che permette all'utente di scegliere cosa stampare a video (nome, cognome e media relativa, etc...)
    Nel'output, ogni volta che provo a stampare le stringhe nomi e cognomi, sono vuote.

    main.cpp
    codice:
    #include <iostream>
#include <stdlib.h>
#include <fstream>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include "C:/Users/vettManipClass.hpp"
#include "Student.hpp"
#include "Register.hpp"
using namespace std;


int main()
{
    string file_name; string line; string name; string surname; int n_exams; int val[20]; int i; int opt=0; int cont=0;
    string out_name; string new_name, new_surname; int voto; int flag;


    cout << "Insert the file name: ";
    cin >> file_name;


    ifstream myfile;
    myfile.open(file_name.c_str());


    if(!myfile) {
        cerr << "Error! The file " << file_name  << " doesn't exist.";
        exit(EXIT_FAILURE);
    }
    while(getline (myfile, line)) {
        istringstream is;
        is.str(line);
        is >> name >> surname >> n_exams;
        is.clear();


        getline (myfile, line);
        is.str(line);
        for(i=0; i<n_exams; i++) {
            is >> val[i];
        }
        is.clear();




        vettManipClass vettManipObject;
        vettManipObject.setNumAndVett(n_exams, val);


        Register registro;
        registro.add_student(name, surname, vettManipObject.maxFunct(), vettManipObject.minFunct(), vettManipObject.averageFunct(), vettManipObject.devFunct(), cont);


        cont++;




        }
    myfile.close();


    while(opt!=4) {
        cout << endl << "Please choose one of the following options :" << endl << "[1] Simple report" << endl << "[2] Detailed report" << endl << "[3] Check student" << endl << "[4] Quit" << endl;
        cin >> opt;
        switch (opt)         // THIS IS A MENU WHERE THE USER CHOOSES THE OUTPUT
        {
        case 1 : {


            Register registro;
            registro.print_student(cont);
            break; }


        case 2 : {


            cout << "Insert output file name: "; cin >> out_name;
            Register registro;
            registro.print_file(out_name);
            break; }


        case 3 : {
            cout << "Insert name surname grade : ";
            cin >> new_name >> new_surname >> voto;


            Register registro;
            flag = registro.ricerca(new_name, new_surname, voto);
            switch (flag)
            {
            case 0:
                cout << endl << "ERROR : no student named " << new_name << ' ' << new_surname << " was found !" << endl;
                break;
            case 1:
                cout << endl << "no" << endl;
                break;
            case 2:
                cout << endl << "ok" << endl;
                break;
            }
            break; }




        }
    }


    cout << endl << "END OF THE PROGRAM" << endl;
    return 0;
}

    Register.hpp

    codice:
    #define REGISTER_H#define MAX_STUDENTS 50
#include "Student.hpp"
using namespace std;


class Register
{
    public:
        Register();
        virtual ~Register();


        void add_student(string, string, int, int, float, float, int);
        void print_student(int);
        void print_file(string);
        int ricerca(string, string, int);


    protected:
    private:
        Student vett[MAX_STUDENTS];
        int j; int lim; string _out_name;
        int _flag; string _new_name; string _new_surname; int _voto;
};


#endif // REGISTER_H

    Register.cpp

    codice:
    #include "Register.hpp"#include "Student.hpp"
#include <string>
#include <iostream>
using namespace std;


Register::Register()
{
    //ctor
}


Register::~Register()
{
    //dtor
}
void Register::add_student(string _nome, string _cognome, int _massimo, int _minimo, float _media, float _deviazione, int _cont)
{
    vett[_cont] = Student(_nome, _cognome, _massimo, _minimo, _media, _deviazione);
    //cout << endl << "cont = " << _cont << ' ' << _nome << ' ' << _cognome << ' ' << _massimo << ' ' << _minimo << ' ' << _media << ' ' << _deviazione << endl;
}
void Register::print_student(int lim)
{
    for(j=0; j<lim; j++)
        vett[j].Student::print();
}
void Register::print_file(string _out_name)
{
    for(j=0; j<lim; j++)
        vett[j].Student::printOnFile(_out_name);
}
int Register::ricerca(string _new_name, string _new_surname, int _voto)
{
    _flag = 0;
    for(j=0; j<lim && _flag==0; j++) {
        _flag = vett[j].Student::controllo(_flag, _new_name, _new_surname, _voto);
    }
    return _flag;
}

    Student.hpp

    codice:
    #ifndef STUDENT_H#define STUDENT_H
#include <string>
using namespace std;


class Student
{
    public:
        Student();
        Student(string, string, int, int, float, float);
        virtual ~Student();


        void print();
        void printOnFile(string);
        int controllo(int, string, string, int);


        string nome; string cognome; int massimo; int minimo; float media; float deviazione;


    protected:
    private:


        int k; char c;
        string _out_name;
        int FLAG; string NAME; string SURNAME; int VOTO;


};


#endif // STUDENT_H

    Student.cpp

    codice:
    #include "Student.hpp"#include <string>
#include <iostream>
#include <iomanip>
#include <ctype.h>
#include <fstream>
using namespace std;


Student::Student()
{
    //ctor
}


Student::~Student()
{
    //dtor
}
Student::Student(string _nome, string _cognome, int _massimo, int _minimo, float _media, float _deviazione)
{
    nome = _nome;
    cognome = _cognome;
    massimo = _massimo;
    minimo = _minimo;
    media = _media;
    deviazione = _deviazione;
}
void Student::print()
{
    cout << endl;


    for(k=0; nome[k]!='\0'; k++) {
        c = toupper(nome[k]);
        cout << c;
    }
    cout << ' ';
    for(k=0; cognome[k]!='\0'; k++) {
        c = toupper(cognome[k]);
        cout << c;
    }
    cout << ' ';
    cout << setprecision(4) << media << endl;


}
void Student::printOnFile(string _out_name)
{
    ofstream fout;
    fout.open(_out_name.c_str(), ios::app);
    fout << nome << ' ' << cognome << ' ' << massimo << ' ' << minimo << ' ' << media << ' ' << setprecision(3) << deviazione << endl;
    fout.close();


}
int Student::controllo(int FLAG, string NAME, string SURNAME, int VOTO)
{
    if(nome==NAME && cognome==SURNAME) {
        FLAG = 1;
        if(VOTO<=media)
            FLAG = 2;
    }
    return FLAG;
}
