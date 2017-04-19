Discussione: C++ stringhe vuote

codice:

#include <iostream> #include <stdlib.h> #include <fstream> #include <sstream> #include <string> #include "C:/Users/vettManipClass.hpp" #include "Student.hpp" #include "Register.hpp" using namespace std; int main() { string file_name; string line; string name; string surname; int n_exams; int val[20]; int i; int opt=0; int cont=0; string out_name; string new_name, new_surname; int voto; int flag; cout << "Insert the file name: "; cin >> file_name; ifstream myfile; myfile.open(file_name.c_str()); if(!myfile) { cerr << "Error! The file " << file_name << " doesn't exist."; exit(EXIT_FAILURE); } while(getline (myfile, line)) { istringstream is; is.str(line); is >> name >> surname >> n_exams; is.clear(); getline (myfile, line); is.str(line); for(i=0; i<n_exams; i++) { is >> val[i]; } is.clear(); vettManipClass vettManipObject; vettManipObject.setNumAndVett(n_exams, val); Register registro; registro.add_student(name, surname, vettManipObject.maxFunct(), vettManipObject.minFunct(), vettManipObject.averageFunct(), vettManipObject.devFunct(), cont); cont++; } myfile.close(); while(opt!=4) { cout << endl << "Please choose one of the following options :" << endl << "[1] Simple report" << endl << "[2] Detailed report" << endl << "[3] Check student" << endl << "[4] Quit" << endl; cin >> opt; switch (opt) // THIS IS A MENU WHERE THE USER CHOOSES THE OUTPUT { case 1 : { Register registro; registro.print_student(cont); break; } case 2 : { cout << "Insert output file name: "; cin >> out_name; Register registro; registro.print_file(out_name); break; } case 3 : { cout << "Insert name surname grade : "; cin >> new_name >> new_surname >> voto; Register registro; flag = registro.ricerca(new_name, new_surname, voto); switch (flag) { case 0: cout << endl << "ERROR : no student named " << new_name << ' ' << new_surname << " was found !" << endl; break; case 1: cout << endl << "no" << endl; break; case 2: cout << endl << "ok" << endl; break; } break; } } } cout << endl << "END OF THE PROGRAM" << endl; return 0; }