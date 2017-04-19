Discussione: Java Spring Webapp: threads non chiusi correttamente durante lo shutdown e scheduler avviati due volte

Salve a tutti.
Ho un'app spring che gira su tomcat8 e ho notato che, facendo lo stop del server rimangono appesi dei thread e devo killare il processo.
Da log vedo questi problemi legati ai thread:
1) 19-Apr-2017 12:24:03.498 WARNING [localhost-startStop-2] org.apache.catalina.loader.WebappClassLoaderBase.c learReferencesJdbc The web application [myapp] registered the JDBC driver [com.mysql.jdbc.Driver] but failed to unregister it when the web application was stopped. To prevent a memory leak, the JDBC Driver has been forcibly unregistered.
2) 19-Apr-2017 12:24:03.500 WARNING [localhost-startStop-2] org.apache.catalina.loader.WebappClassLoaderBase.c learReferencesThreads The web application [myapp] appears to have started a thread named [FirebaseDatabaseWorker] but has failed to stop it. This is very likely to create a memory leak. Stack trace of thread: sun.misc.Unsafe.park(Native Method)
3) 19-Apr-2017 12:24:03.502 WARNING [localhost-startStop-2] org.apache.catalina.loader.WebappClassLoaderBase.c learReferencesThreads The web application [myapp] appears to have started a thread named [pool-4-thread-1] but has failed to stop it. This is very likely to create a memory leak. Stack trace of thread:
sun.misc.Unsafe.park(Native Method)
4) 19-Apr-2017 12:24:03.503 WARNING [localhost-startStop-2] org.apache.catalina.loader.WebappClassLoaderBase.c learReferencesThreads The web application [myapp] appears to have started a thread named [pool-4-thread-2] but has failed to stop it. This is very likely to create a memory leak. Stack trace of thread:
java.net.PlainSocketImpl.socketConnect(Native Method)
5) 19-Apr-2017 12:24:03.504 WARNING [localhost-startStop-2] org.apache.catalina.loader.WebappClassLoaderBase.c learReferencesThreads The web application [myapp] appears to have started a thread named [MySQL Statement Cancellation Timer] but has failed to stop it. This is very likely to create a memory leak. Stack trace of thread:
java.lang.Object.wait(Native Method)
Inoltre noto che delle classi con il tag @Component ed @EnableScheduling viene avviata due volte.
I miei files di configurazione sono i seguenti:
/webapp/WEB-INF/web.xml
<web-app xmlns="http://java.sun.com/xml/ns/javaee"
xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance"
xsi:schemaLocation="http://java.sun.com/xml/ns/javaee
http://java.sun.com/xml/ns/javaee/web-app_2_5.xsd"
version="2.5">
<display-name>Server</display-name>
<servlet>
<servlet-name>mvc-dispatcher</servlet-name>
<servlet-class>
org.springframework.web.servlet.DispatcherServlet
</servlet-class>
<load-on-startup>1</load-on-startup>
</servlet>
<servlet-mapping>
<servlet-name>mvc-dispatcher</servlet-name>
<url-pattern>/</url-pattern>
</servlet-mapping>
<context-param>
<param-name>contextConfigLocation</param-name>
<param-value>/WEB-INF/mvc-dispatcher-servlet.xml</param-value>
</context-param>
<servlet-mapping>
<servlet-name>default</servlet-name>
<url-pattern>/css/*</url-pattern>
</servlet-mapping>
<servlet-mapping>
<servlet-name>default</servlet-name>
<url-pattern>/img/*</url-pattern>
</servlet-mapping>
<servlet-mapping>
<servlet-name>default</servlet-name>
<url-pattern>/js/*</url-pattern>
</servlet-mapping>
<!-- Rimosso per evitare il fatto che gli scheduler siano lanciati due volte -->
<!-- Workaround suggerito qui: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/1...xecuting-twice -->
<listener>
<listener-class>
org.springframework.web.context.ContextLoaderListe ner
</listener-class>
</listener>
</web-app>
/webapp/WEB-INF/web.xml
<beans xmlns="http://www.springframework.org/schema/beans"
xmlns:context="http://www.springframework.org/schema/context"
xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance"
xsi:schemaLocation="
http://www.springframework.org/schema/beans
http://www.springframework.org/schem...ring-beans.xsd
http://www.springframework.org/schema/context
http://www.springframework.org/schema/context/spring-context.xsd">
<context:component-scan base-package="it.telecomitalia.familyhubserver" />
<bean
class="org.springframework.web.servlet.view.Intern alResourceViewResolver">
<property name="prefix">
<value>/WEB-INF/pages/</value>
</property>
<property name="suffix">
<value>.jsp</value>
</property>
</bean>
</beans>
Provando a commentare questa parte:
<listener>
<listener-class>
org.springframework.web.context.ContextLoaderListe ner
</listener-class>
</listener>
il problema del doppio avvio della classe @Component non si verifica (soluzione trovata qui http://stackoverflow.com/questions/1...xecuting-twice) ma non vorrei che i due problemi descritti nel post siano correlati.
Ho googleggiato un pò ma non ho trovato delle spiegazioni chiare di entrambi i problemi.
Qualcuno che ne sa può illuminarmi? Mi piacerebbe una soluzione pulita per non avere il problema della doppia esecuzione e capire il problema dei threads non chiusi correttamente!
Grazie in anticipo a chi risponderà!