codice:

public NetworkResponse sendPost(String url, Object postParameters, ArrayList<HeaderProperty> headerProperties) throws ClientProtocolException, IOException { NetworkResponse postResponse = null; CloseableHttpResponse response = null; HttpPost httpPost = new HttpPost(url); if (postParameters != null) { try { httpPost.setEntity(new UrlEncodedFormEntity((ArrayList<NameValuePair>)postParameters)); } catch (Exception e1) { try { JSONObject jsonPostParameter = (JSONObject)postParameters; StringEntity postingString = new StringEntity(jsonPostParameter.toString()); httpPost.setEntity(postingString); } catch (Exception e2) { CommonUtilities.logDebug("sendPost -> formato parametri post non valido: "+e2.toString(), logger); } } } if (headerProperties != null && headerProperties.size() > 0) { for (int i=0; i<headerProperties.size(); i++) { HeaderProperty header = headerProperties.get(i); httpPost.setHeader(header.getHeaderKey(), header.getHeaderValue()); } } HttpClient httpClient = HttpClientBuilder.create().build(); response = (CloseableHttpResponse) httpClient.execute(httpPost); int status = response.getStatusLine().getStatusCode(); HttpEntity entity = response.getEntity(); String rsp = EntityUtils.toString(entity); response.close(); postResponse = new NetworkResponse(status, rsp); return postResponse; }