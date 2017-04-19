Ciao a tutti.
In un progetto su cui sto lavorando devo mandare delle notifiche FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging).
Ho seguito quanto descritto qui https://firebase.google.com/docs/clo...oncept-options e ho implementato del codice per preparare il messaggio e per inviarlo via POST.
Funziona tutto a dovere salvo il fatto che se il messaggio contiene dei caratteri speciali (tipo quelli accentati) nella notifica non sono presenti (ad esempio può risulta essere pu)
Di seguito il codice:

Questo metodo invia la POST
codice:
public NetworkResponse sendPost(String url, Object postParameters, ArrayList<HeaderProperty> headerProperties) throws ClientProtocolException, IOException {	
	    NetworkResponse postResponse = null;
		
		CloseableHttpResponse response = null;
		HttpPost httpPost = new HttpPost(url);
		
		if (postParameters != null) {
			try {
				httpPost.setEntity(new UrlEncodedFormEntity((ArrayList<NameValuePair>)postParameters));
			}
			catch (Exception e1) {
				try {
					JSONObject jsonPostParameter = (JSONObject)postParameters;
					StringEntity postingString = new StringEntity(jsonPostParameter.toString());
					httpPost.setEntity(postingString);
				}
				catch (Exception e2) {
					CommonUtilities.logDebug("sendPost -> formato parametri post non valido: "+e2.toString(), logger); 
				}
			}
		}
		
		if (headerProperties != null && headerProperties.size() > 0) {
			for (int i=0; i<headerProperties.size(); i++) {
				HeaderProperty header = headerProperties.get(i);
				httpPost.setHeader(header.getHeaderKey(), header.getHeaderValue());
			}
		}
		
		HttpClient httpClient = HttpClientBuilder.create().build();
		response = (CloseableHttpResponse) httpClient.execute(httpPost);
		
		int status = response.getStatusLine().getStatusCode();


		HttpEntity entity = response.getEntity();
		String rsp = EntityUtils.toString(entity);
		response.close();
		
		postResponse = new NetworkResponse(status, rsp);
		
		return postResponse;
	}
Questo metodo crea la notifica FCM e richiama la precedente funziona:
codice:
public static boolean sendFirebaseCloudMessagingNotification(FCMRegistrationVO userToNotify, 
														  String notificationMsg, 
														  Properties firebaseProperties, 
														  NetworkManager networkManager) {
		try {
			String serverKey = FirebaseUtils.FIREBASE_CLOUD_MESSAGING_KEY_PREFIX+firebaseProperties.getProperty(FirebaseUtils.FIREBASE_CLOUD_MESSAGING_KEY_PROPERTY);
			String firebaseCloudMessagingUrl = firebaseProperties.getProperty(FirebaseUtils.FIREBASE_CLOUD_MESSAGING_HTTP_URL_PROPERTY);
			String firebaseCloudMessagingContentType = firebaseProperties.getProperty(FirebaseUtils.FIREBASE_CLOUD_MESSAGING_CONTENT_TYPE_PROPERTY);
		
			ArrayList<HeaderProperty> headerProperties = new ArrayList<HeaderProperty>();
			HeaderProperty contentType   = new HeaderProperty(NetworkManager.CONTENT_TYPE,  firebaseCloudMessagingContentType);
			HeaderProperty authorization = new HeaderProperty(NetworkManager.AUTHORIZATION, serverKey);
			headerProperties.add(contentType);
			headerProperties.add(authorization);
			
			JSONObject jsonNotification = new JSONObject();
			jsonNotification.put(firebaseProperties.getProperty(FirebaseUtils.FIREBASE_CLOUD_MESSAGING_TITLE_PROPERTY), 
								 firebaseProperties.getProperty(FirebaseUtils.FIREBASE_CLOUD_MESSAGING_DEFAULT_TITLE_PROPERTY));
	    
			jsonNotification.put(firebaseProperties.getProperty(FirebaseUtils.FIREBASE_CLOUD_MESSAGING_BODY_PROPERTY), 
					             notificationMsg);
	    
			JSONObject jsonBody = new JSONObject();
			String to = userToNotify.getFcmRegistrationToken();
			jsonBody.put(firebaseProperties.getProperty(FirebaseUtils.FIREBASE_CLOUD_MESSAGING_TO_PROPERTY), to);
			jsonBody.put(firebaseProperties.getProperty(FirebaseUtils.FIREBASE_CLOUD_MESSAGING_NOTIFICATION_PROPERTY), 
	    		         jsonNotification);
	    			
			NetworkResponse rsp = networkManager.sendPost(firebaseCloudMessagingUrl, jsonBody, headerProperties);
			
			if (rsp.getResponseStatus() != NetworkManager.NETWORK_RESPONSE_OK) return false;
		}
		catch (Exception e) {
			return false;
		}
		
		return true;
	}
il parametro che contiene il testo con i caratteri speciali è notificationMsg

Qualcuno ha idea di come fare per inviare i caratteri speciali nella notifica?

Ciao e grazie