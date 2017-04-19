Ciao a tutti.
In un progetto su cui sto lavorando devo mandare delle notifiche FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging).
Ho seguito quanto descritto qui https://firebase.google.com/docs/clo...oncept-options e ho implementato del codice per preparare il messaggio e per inviarlo via POST.
Funziona tutto a dovere salvo il fatto che se il messaggio contiene dei caratteri speciali (tipo quelli accentati) nella notifica non sono presenti (ad esempio può risulta essere pu)
Di seguito il codice:
Questo metodo invia la POST
Questo metodo crea la notifica FCM e richiama la precedente funziona:
codice:
public NetworkResponse sendPost(String url, Object postParameters, ArrayList<HeaderProperty> headerProperties) throws ClientProtocolException, IOException {
NetworkResponse postResponse = null;
CloseableHttpResponse response = null;
HttpPost httpPost = new HttpPost(url);
if (postParameters != null) {
try {
httpPost.setEntity(new UrlEncodedFormEntity((ArrayList<NameValuePair>)postParameters));
}
catch (Exception e1) {
try {
JSONObject jsonPostParameter = (JSONObject)postParameters;
StringEntity postingString = new StringEntity(jsonPostParameter.toString());
httpPost.setEntity(postingString);
}
catch (Exception e2) {
CommonUtilities.logDebug("sendPost -> formato parametri post non valido: "+e2.toString(), logger);
}
}
}
if (headerProperties != null && headerProperties.size() > 0) {
for (int i=0; i<headerProperties.size(); i++) {
HeaderProperty header = headerProperties.get(i);
httpPost.setHeader(header.getHeaderKey(), header.getHeaderValue());
}
}
HttpClient httpClient = HttpClientBuilder.create().build();
response = (CloseableHttpResponse) httpClient.execute(httpPost);
int status = response.getStatusLine().getStatusCode();
HttpEntity entity = response.getEntity();
String rsp = EntityUtils.toString(entity);
response.close();
postResponse = new NetworkResponse(status, rsp);
return postResponse;
}
il parametro che contiene il testo con i caratteri speciali è notificationMsg
codice:
public static boolean sendFirebaseCloudMessagingNotification(FCMRegistrationVO userToNotify,
String notificationMsg,
Properties firebaseProperties,
NetworkManager networkManager) {
try {
String serverKey = FirebaseUtils.FIREBASE_CLOUD_MESSAGING_KEY_PREFIX+firebaseProperties.getProperty(FirebaseUtils.FIREBASE_CLOUD_MESSAGING_KEY_PROPERTY);
String firebaseCloudMessagingUrl = firebaseProperties.getProperty(FirebaseUtils.FIREBASE_CLOUD_MESSAGING_HTTP_URL_PROPERTY);
String firebaseCloudMessagingContentType = firebaseProperties.getProperty(FirebaseUtils.FIREBASE_CLOUD_MESSAGING_CONTENT_TYPE_PROPERTY);
ArrayList<HeaderProperty> headerProperties = new ArrayList<HeaderProperty>();
HeaderProperty contentType = new HeaderProperty(NetworkManager.CONTENT_TYPE, firebaseCloudMessagingContentType);
HeaderProperty authorization = new HeaderProperty(NetworkManager.AUTHORIZATION, serverKey);
headerProperties.add(contentType);
headerProperties.add(authorization);
JSONObject jsonNotification = new JSONObject();
jsonNotification.put(firebaseProperties.getProperty(FirebaseUtils.FIREBASE_CLOUD_MESSAGING_TITLE_PROPERTY),
firebaseProperties.getProperty(FirebaseUtils.FIREBASE_CLOUD_MESSAGING_DEFAULT_TITLE_PROPERTY));
jsonNotification.put(firebaseProperties.getProperty(FirebaseUtils.FIREBASE_CLOUD_MESSAGING_BODY_PROPERTY),
notificationMsg);
JSONObject jsonBody = new JSONObject();
String to = userToNotify.getFcmRegistrationToken();
jsonBody.put(firebaseProperties.getProperty(FirebaseUtils.FIREBASE_CLOUD_MESSAGING_TO_PROPERTY), to);
jsonBody.put(firebaseProperties.getProperty(FirebaseUtils.FIREBASE_CLOUD_MESSAGING_NOTIFICATION_PROPERTY),
jsonNotification);
NetworkResponse rsp = networkManager.sendPost(firebaseCloudMessagingUrl, jsonBody, headerProperties);
if (rsp.getResponseStatus() != NetworkManager.NETWORK_RESPONSE_OK) return false;
}
catch (Exception e) {
return false;
}
return true;
}
Qualcuno ha idea di come fare per inviare i caratteri speciali nella notifica?
Ciao e grazie