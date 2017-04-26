Discussione: Controllare se nome è già presente sul db

Salve ragazzi,
Sono un programmatore alle prime armi ed avrei bisogno del vostro aiuto per un problema che non riesco a risolvere.
Prima di inserire i dati all'interno di un db mysql vorrei effettuare una verica: controllare se un campo, nel mio caso il nome, è già presente.
Vi allego il codice php:
Codice PHP:
<?php
if($_POST){
// include database connection
include 'config/database.php';
try{
// insert query
$query = "INSERT INTO products SET name=:name, description=:description, price=:price, created=:created";
// prepare query for execution
$stmt = $con->prepare($query);
// posted values
$name=htmlspecialchars(strip_tags($_POST['name']));
$description=htmlspecialchars(strip_tags($_POST['description']));
$price=htmlspecialchars(strip_tags($_POST['price']));
// bind the parameters
$stmt->bindParam(':name', $name);
$stmt->bindParam(':description', $description);
$stmt->bindParam(':price', $price);
// specify when this record was inserted to the database
$created=date('Y-m-d H:i:s');
$stmt->bindParam(':created', $created);
// Execute the query
if($stmt->execute()){
echo "<div class='alert alert-success'>Record was saved.</div>";
}else{
echo "<div class='alert alert-danger'>Unable to save record.</div>";
}
}
// show error
catch(PDOException $exception){
die('ERROR: ' . $exception->getMessage());
}
}
?>