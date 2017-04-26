Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 3 su 3

Discussione: Controllare se nome è già presente sul db

  #1
    max299
    max299 ora è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Jan 2006
    Messaggi
    160

    Controllare se nome è già presente sul db

    Salve ragazzi,
    Sono un programmatore alle prime armi ed avrei bisogno del vostro aiuto per un problema che non riesco a risolvere.
    Prima di inserire i dati all'interno di un db mysql vorrei effettuare una verica: controllare se un campo, nel mio caso il nome, è già presente.

    Vi allego il codice php:

    Codice PHP:

    <?php
    if($_POST){
     
            // include database connection
            include 'config/database.php';
     
        try{
         
                // insert query
                $query "INSERT INTO products SET name=:name, description=:description, price=:price, created=:created";
     
                // prepare query for execution
                $stmt $con->prepare($query);
     
                // posted values
                $name=htmlspecialchars(strip_tags($_POST['name']));
                $description=htmlspecialchars(strip_tags($_POST['description']));
                $price=htmlspecialchars(strip_tags($_POST['price']));
     
                // bind the parameters
                $stmt->bindParam(':name'$name);
                $stmt->bindParam(':description'$description);
                $stmt->bindParam(':price'$price);
             
                // specify when this record was inserted to the database
                $created=date('Y-m-d H:i:s');
                $stmt->bindParam(':created'$created);
             
                // Execute the query
                if($stmt->execute()){
                echo     "<div class='alert alert-success'>Record was saved.</div>";
            }else{
                echo     "<div class='alert alert-danger'>Unable to save record.</div>";
            }
             
        }
         
            // show error
            catch(PDOException $exception){
            die(    'ERROR: ' $exception->getMessage());
        }
    }
    ?>
  #2
    Alhazred
    Alhazred non è in linea
    Moderatore di PHP
    Registrato dal
    Oct 2003
    Messaggi
    10,354
    Prima di fare l'insert devi fare una select cercando una entry con il nome che vorresti inserire.
    Se viene trovato un risultato vuol dire che già esiste e quindi non devi eseguire l'insert.
    Guida PHP Base - Guida PHP ad oggetti - Vedo caratteri strani nel db o sulle pagine
    Niente messaggi privati tecnici, grazie.
  #3
    max299
    max299 ora è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Jan 2006
    Messaggi
    160
    Grazie Alhazred, il problema è proprio quello vorrei capire come fare per fare la verifica come impostare la query col select in modo da fare la verifica prima dell'insert
