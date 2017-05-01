codice:

<%if request.QueryString("IDAllenamento") = "" then%> <td class="label"><input <%If (CStr(rs("Allenamento")) = CStr("1")) Then Response.Write("checked=""checked""") : Response.Write("0")%> name="Allenamento" id="Allenamento" type="checkbox" title="ALLENAMENTO"> <script type="text/javascript"> var urlmenu = document.getElementById('Allenamento'); urlmenu.onchange = function() { window.open('gestione_campi.asp?ID=<%=ID%>&M=1&IDCategoria=<%=Kat%>&IDAllenamento=' + this.value,'_self'); }; </script> </td> <%else Allenamento = request.QueryString("IDAllenamento")%> <td class="label"><input <%If (CStr(Allenamento) = CStr("1")) Then Response.Write("checked=""checked""") : Response.Write("0")%> name="Allenamento" id="Allenamento" type="checkbox" title="ALLENAMENTO"></td> <%end if%> ' CAMPO CHE DEVE APPARIRE E SCOMPARIRE <%if rs("Allenamento") = "0" then%> <td class="label"><input type="text" name="Partita" id="Partita" required class="casellaTestoXLongRequired" size="30" value="<%=rs("Partita")%>"></td> <%elseif request.QueryString("IDAllenamento") = "on" then%> <td class="label"><input type="text" name="Partita" id="Partita" required class="casellaTestoXLongRequired" size="30" value="<%=rs("Partita")%>"></td> <%elseif Allenamento = "on" then%> <td class="label"><input type="text" name="Partita" id="Partita" required class="casellaTestoXLongRequired" size="30" value="<%=rs("Partita")%>"></td> <%elseif isnull(request.QueryString("IDAllenamento") = false) then%> <td class="label"><input type="text" name="Partita" id="Partita" required class="casellaTestoXLongRequired" size="30" value="<%=rs("Partita")%>"></td> <%else%> <td class="label"></td> <%end if%> :messner: