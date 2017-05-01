Buon pomeriggio! E' la prima volta che scrivo su questo forum!
Sono qui per chiedervi una mano su un progetto in HTML dove devo inserire degli Javascript:
Praticamente ho una tabella di una fattura dove ho Prodotto, Prezzo per unità e Importo.. Devo fare in modo che inserendo manualmente la quantità del prodotto, nella relativa cella "Importo" ottengo il prezzo totale. Inoltre, devo fare in modo che mi calcoli il 22% di ogni prodotto e che alla fine mi faccia la somma di tutti gli importi...
codice:
<html> <head>
<table border="1" width="750px" hight="407px" align="center" cellspacing="0">
<tr>
<td align="left" width="110px" hight="37px">Codice</td>
<td align="left" width="300px" hight="37px">Descrizione</td>
<td align="left" width="50px" hight="37px">u.m.</td>
<td align="left" width="70px" hight="37px">Quantitá</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">Prezzo</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">Importo</td>
<td align="left" width="40px" hight="37px">c.Iva</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<font size="-1">
<td align="left" width="110px" hight="37px">0440901300N5010</td>
<td align="left" width="300px" hight="37px">Lastra di cartongesso</td>
<td align="left" width="50px" hight="37px">MQ</td>
<td align="left" width="70px" hight="37px">
<input type="text" name="quantità" id="quantità" size="20">
</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px"></td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">Importo</td>
<td align="left" width="40px" hight="37px">22</td>
</font>
</tr>
<tr>
<font size="-1">
<td align="left" width="110px" hight="37px">0065370254M2340</td>
<td align="left" width="300px" hight="37px">Montanti per cartongesso</td>
<td align="left" width="50px" hight="37px">M/L</td>
<td align="left" width="70px" hight="37px">
<input type="text" name="quantità" id="quantità" size="20">
</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">1,25</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">Importo</td>
<td align="left" width="40px" hight="37px">22</td>
</font>
</tr>
<tr>
<font size="-1">
<td align="left" width="110px" hight="37px">00346237647J5430</td>
<td align="left" width="300px" hight="37px">Pannello di fibra di legno</td>
<td align="left" width="50px" hight="37px">MQ</td>
<td align="left" width="70px" hight="37px">
<input type="text" name="quantità" id="quantità" size="20">
</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">4,50</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">Importo</td>
<td align="left" width="40px" hight="37px">22</td>
</font>
</tr>
<tr>
<font size="-1">
<td align="left" width="110px" hight="37px">0043812668K2357</td>
<td align="left" width="300px" hight="37px">Pannello di fibra di vetro</td>
<td align="left" width="50px" hight="37px">MQ</td>
<td align="left" width="70px" hight="37px">
<input type="text" name="quantità" id="quantità" size="20">
</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">3,00</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">Importo</td>
<td align="left" width="70px" hight="37px">22</td>
</font>
</tr>
<tr>
<font size="-1">
<td align="left" width="110px" hight="37px">0075832145D7424</td>
<td align="left" width="300px" hight="37px">Pannello di lana di roccia</td>
<td align="left" width="50px" hight="37px">MQ</td>
<td align="left" width="70px" hight="37px">
<input type="text" name="quantità" id="quantità" size="20">
</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">3,20</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">Importo</td>
<td align="left" width="70px" hight="37px">22</td>
</font>
</tr>
<tr>
<font size="-1">
<td align="left" width="110px" hight="37px">0087345123B1296</td>
<td align="left" width="300px" hight="37px">Estrattore aria mono</td>
<td align="left" width="50px" hight="37px">Pz.</td>
<td align="left" width="70px" hight="37px">
<input type="text" name="quantità" id="quantità" size="20">
</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">200,00</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">Importo</td>
<td align="left" width="40px" hight="37px">22</td>
</font>
</tr>
<tr>
<font size="-1">
<td align="left" width="110px" hight="37px">0081236478S2448</td>
<td align="left" width="300px" hight="37px">Estrattore aria smart</td>
<td align="left" width="50px" hight="37px">Pz.</td>
<td align="left" width="70px" hight="37px">
<input type="text" name="quantità" id="quantità" size="20">
</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">250,00</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">Importo</td>
<td align="left" width="40px" hight="37px">22</td>
</font>
</tr>
<tr>
<font size="-1">
<td align="left" width="110px" hight="37px">0032568492Q8421</td>
<td align="left" width="300px" hight="37px">Ingresso aria a muro</td>
<td align="left" width="50px" hight="37px">Pz.</td>
<td align="left" width="70px" hight="37px">
<input type="text" name="quantità" id="quantità" size="20">
</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">90,00</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">Importo</td>
<td align="left" width="40px" hight="37px">22</td>
</font>
</tr>
<tr>
<font size="-1">
<td align="left" width="110px" hight="37px">0032679475R6543</td>
<td align="left" width="300px" hight="37px">Ingresso aria a cassonetto</td>
<td align="left" width="50px" hight="37px">Pz.</td>
<td align="left" width="70px" hight="37px">
<input type="text" name="quantità" id="quantità" size="20">
</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">50,00</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">Importo</td>
<td align="left" width="40px" hight="37px">22</td>
</font>
</tr>
<tr>
<font size="-1">
<td align="left" width="110px" hight="37px">0043812668K2357</td>
<td align="left" width="300px" hight="37px">Macchina scambio di calore</td>
<td align="left" width="50px" hight="37px">Pz.</td>
<td align="left" width="70px" hight="37px">
<input type="text" name="quantità" id="quantità" size="20">
</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">1800,00</td>
<td align="left" width="90px" hight="37px">Importo</td>
<td align="left" width="70px" hight="37px">22</td>
</font>
</tr>
</table>
E' possibile una cosa di questo genere??