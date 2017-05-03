Salve, sono giorni che esco pazzo!!!
Spero intanto che sia argomento di questo forum perchè poteva andare anche in HTML5 e PHP.
Devo leggere con il PHP due variabili che vengono create con un javascrip.
Ho letto comunque per fare questo l'unico metodo è quello di passare con metodo POST le variabili dal file che contiene il javascript al file PHP che le legge.
il mio file è fatto cosi....
"get_gps.html"
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en-US">
<head>
<title>SPACE-O :: Get Visitor Location using HTML5</title>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.4/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
if (navigator.geolocation) {
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(showLocat ion);
} else {
$('#location').html('Geolocation is not supported by this browser.');
}
});
function showLocation(position) {
var latitude = position.coords.latitude;
var longitude = position.coords.longitude;
$.ajax({
type:'POST',
url:'getLocation.php',
data:'latitude='+latitude+'&longitude='+longitude,
success:function(msg){
if(msg){
$("#location").html(msg);
}else{
$("#location").html('Not Available');
}
}
});
}
</script>
<style type="text/css">
p{ border: 2px dashed #009755; width: auto; padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; border-radius: 5px; color: #FF7361;}
span.label{ font-weight: bold; color: #000;}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<p><span class="label">Your Geo-location:</span> <span id="location"></span></p>
</body>
</html>
mentre il file php "getLocation.php"
<?php
if(!empty($_POST['latitude']) && !empty($_POST['longitude'])){
//Send request and receive json data by latitude and longitude
$url = 'http://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/json?latlng='.trim($_POST['latitude']).','.trim($_POST['longitude']).'&sensor=true';
$json = @file_get_contents($url);
$data = json_decode($json);
$status = $data->status;
if($status=="OK"){
//Get address from json data
$location = $data->results[0]->formatted_address;
}else{
$location = '';
}
// dipslay address
echo $location;
}
?>
Praticamente il primo file non apre il secondo perchè?
o c'è un altro modo per farlo?
Grazie Alberto