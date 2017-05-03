Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 1 su 1

Discussione: Problemi PHPMailer

  1. Ieri, 23:50 #1
    curzio.maria
    curzio.maria non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Apr 2017
    Messaggi
    8

    Problemi PHPMailer

    Salve a tutti,

    ho guardato i post attinenti questo problema esistenti nel forum, ma nessuna delle soluzioni
    indicate ha risolto il mio problema.

    Probabilmente ï¿½ un problema legato alla configurazione del mio server locale :
    EASY PHP 1.6.1.1 - PHP 5.6.19.

    Questo e' il pezzo di PHP.ini che credo sia d'interesse :


    [mail function]
    ; For Win32 only.
    ; http://php.net/smtp
    SMTP = localhost
    ; http://php.net/smtp-port
    smtp_port = 25






    Ho provato utilizzando un sorgente fornito con la libreria modificando solo i parametri
    delle email ma ricevo sempre lo stesso errore :


    SERVER -> CLIENT: 220 smtp.gmail.com ESMTP y126sm63055wmg.29 - gsmtp
    CLIENT -> SERVER: EHLO localhost
    SERVER -> CLIENT: 250-smtp.gmail.com at your service, [5.170.10.21]250-SIZE 35882577250-8BITMIME250-STARTTLS250-ENHANCEDSTATUSCODES250-PIPELINING250 SMTPUTF8
    CLIENT -> SERVER: STARTTLS
    SERVER -> CLIENT: 220 2.0.0 Ready to start TLS
    SMTP Error: Could not connect to SMTP host.
    CLIENT -> SERVER: QUIT

    Questo e' il sorgente :

    <php>

    date_default_timezone_set('Etc/UTC');

    require '../PHPMailerAutoload.php';


    $mail = new PHPMailer;

    $mail->isSMTP();

    $mail->SMTPDebug = 2;


    $mail->Debugoutput = 'html';


    $mail->Host = gethostbyname('smtp.gmail.com');


    $mail->Port = 587;



    $mail->SMTPSecure = 'tls';


    $mail->SMTPAuth = true;


    $mail->Username = "mark.xxxxxxx@gmail.com";




    $mail->Password = "xxxxxxxxxx";




    $mail->setFrom('mark.xxxxxxxx@gmail.com', 'First Last');




    $mail->addReplyTo('mauro.xxxxxxxx@libero.it', 'First Last');




    $mail->addAddress('sixxxxxxxx@gmail.com', 'John Doe');




    $mail->Subject = 'PHPMailer GMail SMTP test';




    $mail->msgHTML(file_get_contents('contents.html'), dirname(__FILE__));




    $mail->AltBody = 'This is a plain-text message body';




    // questo l'ho bloccato per la prova
    // $mail->addAttachment('images/phpmailer_mini.png');
    //



    if (!$mail->send()) {
    echo "Mailer Error: " . $mail->ErrorInfo;
    } else {
    echo "Message sent!";
    }
    ?>


    ... ribadisco che il codice e' esattamente quello fornito con la libreria di mio non c'e' nulla
    ... ecco perche' e' strano che non funzioni...
    Ultima modifica di curzio.maria; Ieri a 23:54 Motivo: Ho cercato di inserire il tag <php>
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
« Discussione precedente | Prossima discussione »

Tag per questa discussione

Permessi di invio

  • Non puoi inserire discussioni
  • Non puoi inserire repliche
  • Non puoi inserire allegati
  • Non puoi modificare i tuoi messaggi
  •  

Regole del Forum

Powered by vBulletin® Version 4.2.1
Copyright © 2017 vBulletin Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.