Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 2 su 2

Discussione: [jquery] Datatable: errore con sDom

  1. Oggi, 10:36 #1
    Svipla
    Svipla non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it L'avatar di Svipla
    Registrato dal
    Dec 2012
    Messaggi
    74

    [jquery] Datatable: errore con sDom

    Ciao a tutti
    Utilizzo il template metronic per un pannello di controllo.
    In una pagina utilizzo un datatable e voglio invertire il campo di ricerca e il campo numero elementi per pagina.
    Ho trovato questo codice:
    "sDom": '<"pull-left"f><"pull-right"l>tip',

    Quando visualizzo la pagina i 2 campi vengono invertiti, ma ricevo questo errore:
    TypeError: an is undefined
    in
    /Metronic/plugins/data-tables/jquery.dataTables.js
    e non carica i dati.

    Quì il codice utilizzato:
    codice:
     oTable = $('#dtElenco').dataTable({                
                "oLanguage": {
                    "sUrl": "/Metronic/plugins/data-tables/language/it-IT.txt"
                },
                "aoColumns": [
                  { "bSortable": false, "sClass": "txt-center" },
                  { "bSortable": false, "sClass": "txt-center" },
                  null,
                  null,
                  { "sClass": "txt-center" },
                  { "bSortable": false, "sClass": "txt-center" }
                ],
                "aaSorting": [[2, "asc"]],
                "aLengthMenu": [
                    [20, 50, 100],
                    [20, 50, 100] // change per page values here
                ],
                // set the initial value
                "iDisplayLength": 20,
                "sDom": '<"pull-left"f><"pull-right"l>tip',
                "sPaginationType": "bootstrap",
                "aoColumnDefs": [
                    { 'bSortable': false, 'aTargets': [0] },
                    { "bSearchable": false, "aTargets": [0] }
                ],
                "bProcessing": true,
                "bServerSide": true,
                "sAjaxSource": "/Handler/Utenti/utentiTable.ashx",
                "fnServerData": function (sSource, aoData, fnCallback) {
                    ...
                },
            });
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  2. Oggi, 11:23 #2
    badaze
    badaze non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it L'avatar di badaze
    Registrato dal
    Jun 2002
    residenza
    Lyon
    Messaggi
    4,769
    Sicuro di avere potato tutto ? non c'è an nel codice.
    Ridatemi i miei 1000 posts persi !!!!
    Non serve a nulla ottimizzare qualcosa che non funziona.
    Cerco il manuale dell'Olivetti LOGOS 80B
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
« Discussione precedente | Prossima discussione »

Permessi di invio

  • Non puoi inserire discussioni
  • Non puoi inserire repliche
  • Non puoi inserire allegati
  • Non puoi modificare i tuoi messaggi
  •  

Regole del Forum

Powered by vBulletin® Version 4.2.1
Copyright © 2017 vBulletin Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.