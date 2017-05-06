codice:

def getHwndsForPid(pid): def callback(hwnd, hwnds): if win32gui.IsWindowVisible(hwnd) and win32gui.IsWindowEnabled(hwnd): _, foundPid = win32process.GetWindowThreadProcessId(hwnd) if foundPid == pid: hwnds.append(hwnd) return True ## End def callback hwnds = [] win32gui.EnumWindows(callback, hwnds) return hwnds def getTableByPos(left, top): for proc in psutil.process_iter(): for hwnd in getHwndsForPid(proc.pid): for tblName in tblNames: tblTitle = (win32gui.GetWindowText(hwnd)).strip() if re.search(tblName, tblTitle): tblLeft, tblTop, tblRight, tblBottom = win32gui.GetWindowRect(hwnd) if tblLeft < left and tblTop < top and tblRight > left and tblBottom > top: return [hwnd, tblLeft, tblTop, tblRight, tblBottom]