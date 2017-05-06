Utilizzo questa mia funzione per trovare la finestra che sta "sotto" a quella sovrapposta:
codice:
def getHwndsForPid(pid):
    def callback(hwnd, hwnds):
        if win32gui.IsWindowVisible(hwnd) and win32gui.IsWindowEnabled(hwnd):
            _, foundPid = win32process.GetWindowThreadProcessId(hwnd)
            if foundPid == pid:
                hwnds.append(hwnd)
                return True
    ## End def callback
    
    hwnds = []
    win32gui.EnumWindows(callback, hwnds)
    return hwnds  

def getTableByPos(left, top):
    for proc in psutil.process_iter():
        for hwnd in getHwndsForPid(proc.pid):
            for tblName in tblNames:
                tblTitle = (win32gui.GetWindowText(hwnd)).strip()
                if re.search(tblName, tblTitle):
                    tblLeft, tblTop, tblRight, tblBottom = win32gui.GetWindowRect(hwnd)
                    if tblLeft < left and tblTop < top and tblRight > left and tblBottom > top:
                        return [hwnd, tblLeft, tblTop, tblRight, tblBottom]
Esiste già qualche metodo delle librerie win32/ctypes?