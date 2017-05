codice:

Dim myArray myArray = Array("fish","cat","dog","fish","bob","blue","green","red","yeller","fish","dog","weasel","snake","george") Dim myDict, elem Set myDict = Server.CreateObject("Scripting.Dictionary") For Each elem In myArray If Not myDict.Exists(elem) Then myDict.Add elem, elem Next Response.Write "Dictionary Values" For Each elem in myDict.Items Response.Write "" & elem & "" Next Response.Write ""