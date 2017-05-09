Did you know, that your websites speed & reliability SERIOUSLY affect
- SEO (directly and through user experience)
- Conversion rate
- Advertising costs
What you need to know about WSR to start using it now
- It will make your website perfectly fast and protected from all kinds of threats
- It has a FREE version
- It is extremely easy to use with an option "Professional manual customization"
- Both WSR and professional services are very reasonably priced and affordable for anyone
1. Speed
Our CDN is specialized in caching of DYNAMIC content.
With a good caching of pages on CDN-level each website gets 0.02-0.2sec load time in most locations.
Is your website slower than that? Just check it with here ог here, or with other services that could give a clean page-speed.
- No need to think about cache at all
- No need to install anything on your website
- Most websites could be fully cached by default
- Complex projects like e-shops could be flexibly customized to cache only specific visitors or in specific conditions (robots; visitors that didn't post comments or add anything in basket)
- Large growing network with 47 locations around the world (including rare ones that no one has)
- 100% uptime guaranteed
2. Security
- Firewall is fully customizable and has profiles for many common CMSs (including hack and brute force protection)
- The most efficient backups ever with changes control and antivirus system would let you to easily find and recover any virus or other problem
- External scanner that checks on new and suspicious script-injections, links and other aspects on HTML-level would help to detect problems even faster
- Free SSL-certificates from Lets Encrypt
- Full warranty against website malware (including with security customization)
3. Reliability
- Powerful availability monitoring
- E-mail, SMS or Telegram notifications on website downtime and security problems
- Uptime-boost even if your hosting-server goes down your website would be online with a cached copy
- Ability to make multi-server systems
Try us!
https://w.tools