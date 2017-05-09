Did you know, that your websites speed & reliability SERIOUSLY affect


What you need to know about WSR to start using it now

  • It will make your website perfectly fast and protected from all kinds of threats
  • It has a FREE version
  • It is extremely easy to use with an option "Professional manual customization"
  • Both WSR and professional services are very reasonably priced and affordable for anyone

1. Speed

Our CDN is specialized in caching of DYNAMIC content.
With a good caching of pages on CDN-level each website gets 0.02-0.2sec load time in most locations.

Is your website slower than that? Just check it with here ог here, or with other services that could give a clean page-speed.

  • No need to think about cache at all
  • No need to install anything on your website
  • Most websites could be fully cached by default
  • Complex projects like e-shops could be flexibly customized to cache only specific visitors or in specific conditions (robots; visitors that didn't post comments or add anything in basket)
  • Large growing network with 47 locations around the world (including rare ones that no one has)
  • 100% uptime guaranteed

2. Security

  • Firewall is fully customizable and has profiles for many common CMSs (including hack and brute force protection)
  • The most efficient backups ever with changes control and antivirus system would let you to easily find and recover any virus or other problem
  • External scanner that checks on new and suspicious script-injections, links and other aspects on HTML-level would help to detect problems even faster
  • Free SSL-certificates from Lets Encrypt
  • Full warranty against website malware (including with security customization)

3. Reliability

  • Powerful availability monitoring
  • E-mail, SMS or Telegram notifications on website downtime and security problems
  • Uptime-boost  even if your hosting-server goes down your website would be online with a cached copy
  • Ability to make multi-server systems

Try us!
