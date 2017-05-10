Vorrei che gli eventi mousedown e mouseup si attivassero eccetto quando clicco sopra ai buttons dentro a ui-titlecontrols.
codice:
<div id="ui-titlebar">
<div id="ui-titleicon"></div>
<span id="ui-titletext">{{ WINDOW_TITLE }}</span>
<span id="ui-titlecontrols">
<button class="ui-btn" data-btn="minimize">
<svg x="0px" y="0px" viewBox="0 0 10.2 1"><rect x="0" y="50%" width="10.2" height="1" /></svg>
</button>
<button class="ui-btn" data-btn="maximize">
<svg viewBox="0 0 10 10"><path d="M0,0v10h10V0H0z M9,9H1V1h8V9z" /></svg>
</button>
<button class="ui-btn" data-btn="normal">
<svg viewBox="0 0 10.2 10.1"><path d="M2.1,0v2H0v8.1h8.2v-2h2V0H2.1z M7.2,9.2H1.1V3h6.1V9.2z M9.2,7.1h-1V2H3.1V1h6.1V7.1z" /></svg>
</button>
<button class="ui-btn" data-btn="close">
<svg viewBox="0 0 10 10"><polygon points="10.2,0.7 9.5,0 5.1,4.4 0.7,0 0,0.7 4.4,5.1 0,9.5 0.7,10.2 5.1,5.8 9.5,10.2 10.2,9.5 5.8,5.1" /></svg>
</button>
</span>
</div>
<script>
window.onload = function () {
// Drag window
title = document.getElementById("ui-titlebar")
title.addEventListener("mousedown", function() {
/**/
});
title.addEventListener("mouseup", function() {
/**/
});
}
</script>
Come risolvo?
Grazie