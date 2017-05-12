Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 2 su 2

Discussione: [Javascript] integrazione Paypal

    delpho
    Jul 2016
    [Javascript] integrazione Paypal

    Di sotto riporto il codice che ho preso dal kit sviluppatori PayPal.
    Ho fatto la prova e funziona.
    Visto che sono una pippa in .js qualcuno mi sa dire come gli devo passare l'importo corretto?
    Grazie.

    codice:
    <div id="paypal-button-container"></div>


<script>


    // Render the PayPal button


    paypal.Button.render({


        // Set your environment


        env: 'production', // sandbox | production


        // Specify the style of the button


        style: {
            label: 'checkout', // checkout || credit
            size:  'small',    // tiny | small | medium
            shape: 'pill',     // pill | rect
            color: 'blue'      // gold | blue | silver
        },


        // PayPal Client IDs - replace with your own
        // Create a PayPal app: https://developer.paypal.com/developer/applications/create


        client: {
            sandbox:    'AZDxjDScFpQtjWTOUtWKbyN_bDt4OgqaF4eYXlewfBP4-8aqX3PiV8e1GWU6liB2CUXlkA59kJXE7M6R',
           
        },


        // Wait for the PayPal button to be clicked


        payment: function() {


            // Make a client-side call to the REST api to create the payment


            return paypal.rest.payment.create(this.props.env, this.props.client, {
                transactions: [
                    {
                        amount: { total: '0.01', currency: 'EUR' }
                    }
                ]
            });
        },


        // Wait for the payment to be authorized by the customer


        onAuthorize: function(data, actions) {
            return actions.payment.execute().then(function() {
                window.alert('Payment Complete!');
            });
        }


    }, '#paypal-button-container');
    lucavizzi
    Mar 2007
    2,798
    Se il tuo importo è contenuto in una variabile Javascript puoi sostituire la stringa '0.01' con la tua variabile (ovviamente la variabile non sarà racchiusa dagli apici).

    Se invece l'importo si trova in una variabile PHP, dovrai sempre sostituire la stringa '0.01' con '<?php echo $amount; ?>'
