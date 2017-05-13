Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 2 su 2

Discussione: Slot machine

  1. Oggi, 11:14 #1
    Gabri1997
    Gabri1997 non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    May 2017
    Messaggi
    1

    Slot machine

    Salve , devo creare una slot machine per scuola , il problema che ho riscontrato e che quando schiaccio il bottone gioca i numeri iniziano a girare ma per poterli fermare devo schiarire un altro bottone (ferma) vorrei sapere come fare per avere solo il pulsante gioca e che là slot smetta di girare da sola.

    Grazie per l'aiuto. (:

    Qui di seguito vi posto il mio codice:





    <!DOCTYPE HTML>
    <html>
    <head>

    <title>SLOT MACHINE</title>
    <style>

    #pulsante{
    display: inline-block;
    text-align: center;
    border-width: 1px;
    line-height: 1.1;
    font-weight: normal;
    font-family: sans-serif;
    color: black;
    font-size: 12px;
    background-color: #693F73;
    border-radius: 24px;
    }

    #pulsante1{
    display: inline-block;
    text-align: center;
    border-width: 1px;
    line-height: 1.1;
    font-weight: normal;
    font-family: sans-serif;
    color: black;
    font-size: 12px;
    background-color: #693F73;
    border-radius: 24px;
    }

    button {
    display:block;
    width:138px;
    height:33px;
    margin:22px 62px;
    cursorointer;
    }

    #bordo {
    border-style: solid;
    }

    #border {
    width: 750px;
    adding: 11px;
    margin: 320px;
    }

    .testo {
    text-align:center;
    }

    .contenitore {
    margin:0 auto;
    width:265px;
    align:left;
    }

    .slotmachine {
    width:85px;
    height:70px;
    float:right;
    border:1px ;
    background-position:100px;
    }

    body {
    background: url('immagine.jpg');
    background-repeat: no.repeat;
    background-position 0 0;
    -moz-background-size: cover;
    -webkit-background-size: cover;
    background-size: cover;
    }


    </style>

    <script>
    var gira;
    function run(){
    var immagini = new Array();
    immagini = ['1.gif', '2.gif', '3.gif', '4.gif', '5.gif'];
    var loop = Math.floor(Math.random()*5);
    document.images.uno.src = immagini[loop];

    var immagini = new Array();
    immagini = ['1.gif', '2.gif', '3.gif', '4.gif', '5.gif'];
    var loop = Math.floor(Math.random()*5);
    document.images.due.src = immagini[loop];

    var immagini = new Array();
    immagini = ['1.gif', '2.gif', '3.gif', '4.gif', '5.gif'];
    var loop = Math.floor(Math.random()*5);
    document.images.tre.src = immagini[loop];


    gira = setTimeout('run()', 10);
    }

    function stop(){
    clearTimeout(gira);
    }
    </script>

    </head>

    <body background="immagine.jpg">

    <div class="testo" id="border">


    <div class="contenitore">

    <div id="bordo" class="slotmachine"><img id = "uno" src = "1.gif"></div>
    <div id="bordo" class="slotmachine"><img id = "due" src = "2.gif"></div>
    <div id="bordo" class="slotmachine"><img id = "tre" src = "3.gif"></div>

    <div class="clear"></div>
    </div>

    <div><button id="pulsante" type = "buttom" onclick = "run()">GIRA</button></div>
    <div><button id="pulsante1" type = "button" onclick = "stop()">STOP</button></div>
    </div>

    </div>
    </body>
    </html>
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  2. Oggi, 12:37 #2
    KillerWorm
    KillerWorm non è in linea
    Moderatore di CSS L'avatar di KillerWorm
    Registrato dal
    Apr 2004
    Messaggi
    3,511
    Ciao e benvenuto.

    Doverosa premessa: la richiesta di risoluzione di esercizi scolastici non è ben vista qui sul forum. Chiaramente, essendo per te argomento di studio, sarebbe controproducente se ti si fornisse una "soluzione copiaincolla". Ad ogni modo non ti si possono negare dei consigli ma (per la natura di carattere didattico degli argomenti trattati) sia chiaro che il forum non può farti da tutor. Le nozioni fondamentali puoi trovarle anche consultando opportune guide e tutorial.

    Qui, giusto qualche consiglio:

    In linea di massima dovrai impostare un timer che sia attivato nel momento in cui premi il pulsante "GIRA" e che vada a richiamare "autonomamente" la funzione stop().

    Il principio è lo stesso che già stai utilizzando con la variabile gira alla quale hai impostato, appunto, un setTimeout() per richiamare ricorsivamente la funzione run().

    In questo caso dovrai semplicemente definire un'ulteriore variabile impostandogli un suo setTimeout(), presumibilmente random (analogamente a ciò che hai già fatto), al quale dovrai passare, come callback, la tua funzione stop().

    Ovviamente è più facile a farsi che a dirsi ma, dal momento che per te è argomento di studio, è meglio se fai tu stesso qualche prova così da cercare di capire il meccanismo e i concetti di base.





    PS: L'argomento è prevalentemente JavaScript (avresti dovuto postare sul relativo forum); segnalo di spostare eventualmente la discussione.
    Inoltre, occhio a quando posti del codice sul forum; dai uno sguardo al regolamento di sezione (tra le discussioni in evidenza su ogni sezione del forum) per sapere come fare.
    Prima di postare considera che tra i link utili puoi trovare il 75% delle risposte alle tue domande; il 15% tra i post del forum; il 9% sul web.
    Ti resta l1% ... usalo bene!
    Le cattive domande sono quelle che non meritano risposta, le buone domande sono quelle che non hanno risposta
    L'Itailano non e nu'opnioine. E' improntate uslaro correattemtne sul froum. Garize!
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
« Discussione precedente | Prossima discussione »

Permessi di invio

  • Non puoi inserire discussioni
  • Non puoi inserire repliche
  • Non puoi inserire allegati
  • Non puoi modificare i tuoi messaggi
  •  

Regole del Forum

Powered by vBulletin® Version 4.2.1
Copyright © 2017 vBulletin Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.