Se salvate il codice noterete che i border dei th e td sono differenti.codice:<!DOCTYPE html><html><head> <style> * { margin: 0; padding: 0; font-family: "Segoe UI", Arial, sans-serif; } table{ width:100%; } .tbl-header{ background-color: #fff; background-color: #f5f5f6 } .tbl-content{ height:300px; overflow-x:auto; margin-top: 0px; } th{ font-weight: bold; text-align: left; font-size: 12px; color: #949494;; text-transform: uppercase; width: 20px; padding:10px; border-right: 1px solid #ebebeb; } td{ text-align: left; font-size: 12px; color: #fff; color: #949494;; border-bottom: 1px solid #ebebeb; border-right: 1px solid #ebebeb; width: 10px; padding:10px; } ::-webkit-scrollbar { width: 6px; } ::-webkit-scrollbar-track { -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0 0 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.3); } ::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb { -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0 0 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.3); } </style> </head><body> <div class="tbl-header"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th>a</th> <th>b</th> <th>c</th> <th>d</th> <th>e</th> </tr> </thead> </table> </div> <div class="tbl-content"> <table> <tbody> <tr> <td>dassd</td> <td>2123123 </td> <td>12231</td> <td>asdasdd</td> <td>sdaasd21323</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </body></html>
Come risolvo?