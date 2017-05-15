codice:
<!DOCTYPE html><html><head>
<style>
 * {
    margin: 0;
    padding: 0;
    font-family: "Segoe UI", Arial, sans-serif;
}
table{
  width:100%;

}
.tbl-header{
  background-color: #fff;
  background-color: #f5f5f6

 }
.tbl-content{
  height:300px;
  overflow-x:auto;
  margin-top: 0px;

}
th{    

  font-weight: bold;
  text-align: left;
  font-size: 12px;
  color: #949494;;
  text-transform: uppercase;
  width: 20px;
  padding:10px;
  border-right: 1px solid #ebebeb;
}
td{

  text-align: left;
  font-size: 12px;
  color: #fff;
  color: #949494;;
  border-bottom: 1px solid #ebebeb;
  border-right: 1px solid #ebebeb;
  width: 10px;
  padding:10px;
}
::-webkit-scrollbar {
    width: 6px;
} 
::-webkit-scrollbar-track {
    -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0 0 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.3); 
} 
::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb {
    -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0 0 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.3); 
}
</style>
</head><body>

  <div class="tbl-header">
    <table>
      <thead>
        <tr>
          <th>a</th>
          <th>b</th>
          <th>c</th>
          <th>d</th>
          <th>e</th>
        </tr>
      </thead>
    </table>
  </div>
  <div class="tbl-content">
    <table>
      <tbody>
        <tr>
          <td>dassd</td>
          <td>2123123 </td>
          <td>12231</td>
          <td>asdasdd</td>
          <td>sdaasd21323</td>
        </tr>
      </tbody>
    </table>
  </div>

</body></html>
Se salvate il codice noterete che i border dei th e td sono differenti.
Come risolvo?