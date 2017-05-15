Salve a tutti... sto provando a capire il funzionamento di questo plugin JQUERY che funziona proprio benino se non fosse che alcune cose non riesco a dedurle dal manuale... danno troppe cose per scontato ed anche gli esempi non aiutano.
Io ho la tabella come da esempio del loro sito
Da Javascript imposto le caratteristiche
codice HTML:
<table id="example" class="table table-striped table-bordered jambo_table bulk_action" width="100%" cellspacing="0">
<thead>
<tr class="headings">
<th><input type="checkbox" id="check-all" class="flat"></th>
<th class="column-title">Name</th>
<th class="column-title">Position</th>
<th class="column-title">Office</th>
<th class="column-title">Extn.</th>
<th class="column-title">Start date</th>
<th class="column-title no-link last">Salary</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tfoot>
<tr class="headings">
<th><input type="checkbox" id="check-all" class="flat"></th>
<th class="column-title">Name</th>
<th class="column-title">Position</th>
<th class="column-title">Office</th>
<th class="column-title">Extn.</th>
<th class="column-title">Start date</th>
<th class="column-title no-link last">Salary</th>
</tr>
</tfoot>
</table>
Non riesco a togliere la possibilità di ordinare la prima riga (i checkbox) o meglio toglie la possibilità ma l'icona rimane, e se clicco ordina da un altra parte mi toglie l'icona spostandomi la colonna Sapete aiutarmi?
Codice PHP:
var table= $('#example').DataTable( {
"language": { "url": "//cdn.datatables.net/plug-ins/9dcbecd42ad/i18n/Italian.json" },
"scrollY": "270px",
"scrollCollapse": true,
"iDisplayLength": 50,
"ordering": true,
"info": false,
"processing": true,
"serverSide": true,
"ajax": "rubrica2_server.php",
"type": "GET",
"columns": [
{ "data": "check",
"className": "dt-body-center",
"orderable": false,
"render": function(data, type, row){
if(type==='display'){// alert(data);
return '<input type="checkbox" class="editor-active">';
}
return data;
}
},
{ "data": "first_name" },
{ "data": "last_name" },
{ "data": "position" },
{ "data": "office" },
{ "data": "start_date" },
{ "data": "salary" }
],
"columnDefs": [
{ "orderable": false, "targets": 0 }
]
} );
I dati vengono popolati da questo script che per ora genera dati da un loop (piu veloce da testare per prova)
In questo modo se in cerca scrivo una cosa la vedo nella colonna start_date, ma non riesco a visualizzare nulla della sezione ordinamento. Non capisco in che forma i dati arrivano nel GET. Sapete aiutarmi?
Codice PHP:
<?php
$n=(isset($_GET["length"])) ? $_GET["length"] : 10;
$start=(isset($_GET["start"])) ? $_GET["start"] : 1;
$draw=(isset($_GET["draw"])) ? $_GET["draw"] : 1;
$search=(isset($_GET["search"]["value"])) ? $_GET["search"]["value"] : "nulla";
//$order=(isset($_GET["order"])) ? $_GET["order"] : (array)0;
if(isset($_GET["order"])){
$str="vis ordinamento";
}else{
$str="NO";
}
$fine=$start+$n;
$arrDati=array();
for($i=$start;$i<=$fine;$i++){
$arrDati[]=array( "DT_RowId" => "row_".$i,
"DT_RowData" => array( "pkey" => $i ),
"first_name" => $i."_nome",
"last_name" => $i."_cognome",
"position" => $i."_System Architect",
"office" => "London",
"start_date" => $search,
"salary" => $str,
"check" => 0
);
}
$arr=array("draw" =>(int)$draw , "recordsTotal" => 500, "recordsFiltered" =>500,"data" => $arrDati);
echo json_encode($arr);
?>