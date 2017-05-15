Salve a tutti... sto provando a capire il funzionamento di questo plugin JQUERY che funziona proprio benino se non fosse che alcune cose non riesco a dedurle dal manuale... danno troppe cose per scontato ed anche gli esempi non aiutano.
Io ho la tabella come da esempio del loro sito
codice HTML:
<table id="example" class="table table-striped table-bordered jambo_table bulk_action" width="100%" cellspacing="0">
        <thead>
            <tr class="headings">
                 <th><input type="checkbox" id="check-all" class="flat"></th>
                <th class="column-title">Name</th>
                <th class="column-title">Position</th>
                <th class="column-title">Office</th>
                <th class="column-title">Extn.</th>
                <th class="column-title">Start date</th>
                <th class="column-title no-link last">Salary</th>

            </tr>
        </thead>
        <tfoot>
            <tr class="headings">
                 <th><input type="checkbox" id="check-all" class="flat"></th>
                <th class="column-title">Name</th>
                <th class="column-title">Position</th>
                <th class="column-title">Office</th>
                <th class="column-title">Extn.</th>
                <th class="column-title">Start date</th>
                <th class="column-title no-link last">Salary</th>

            </tr>
        </tfoot>
    </table>
Da Javascript imposto le caratteristiche
Codice PHP:
var table= $('#example').DataTable( {
          "language": { "url""//cdn.datatables.net/plug-ins/9dcbecd42ad/i18n/Italian.json" },
          "scrollY":        "270px",
        "scrollCollapse"true,
        "iDisplayLength"50,
        "ordering"true,
        "info":     false,
        "processing"true,
        "serverSide"true,
        "ajax""rubrica2_server.php",
        "type""GET",
        "columns": [
            { "data""check"
              "className""dt-body-center",
              "orderable"false,
              "render": function(datatyperow){
               if(type==='display'){// alert(data);
                return '<input type="checkbox" class="editor-active">';
               }
               return data;
              }
            },
            { "data""first_name" },
            { "data""last_name" },
            { "data""position" },
            { "data""office" },
            { "data""start_date" },
            { "data""salary" }

        ],
        "columnDefs": [
                { "orderable"false"targets"}
           ]
        

    } ); 
Non riesco a togliere la possibilità di ordinare la prima riga (i checkbox) o meglio toglie la possibilità ma l'icona rimane, e se clicco ordina da un altra parte mi toglie l'icona spostandomi la colonna Sapete aiutarmi?

I dati vengono popolati da questo script che per ora genera dati da un loop (piu veloce da testare per prova)
Codice PHP:
<?php

$n=(isset($_GET["length"])) ? $_GET["length"] : 10;
$start=(isset($_GET["start"])) ? $_GET["start"] : 1;
$draw=(isset($_GET["draw"])) ? $_GET["draw"] : 1;
$search=(isset($_GET["search"]["value"])) ? $_GET["search"]["value"] : "nulla";
//$order=(isset($_GET["order"])) ? $_GET["order"] : (array)0;

if(isset($_GET["order"])){

 $str="vis ordinamento";
}else{
 $str="NO";
 
}

$fine=$start+$n;

$arrDati=array();

for($i=$start;$i<=$fine;$i++){
 $arrDati[]=array( "DT_RowId" => "row_".$i,
                   "DT_RowData" => array( "pkey" => $i ),
                   "first_name" => $i."_nome",
              "last_name" => $i."_cognome",
              "position" => $i."_System Architect",
              "office" => "London",
              "start_date" => $search,
              "salary" => $str,
              "check" => 0
                 );    
}

$arr=array("draw" =>(int)$draw "recordsTotal" => 500"recordsFiltered" =>500,"data" => $arrDati);

echo json_encode($arr);
?>
In questo modo se in cerca scrivo una cosa la vedo nella colonna start_date, ma non riesco a visualizzare nulla della sezione ordinamento. Non capisco in che forma i dati arrivano nel GET. Sapete aiutarmi?