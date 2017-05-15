Codice PHP:

<?php



$n =(isset( $_GET [ "length" ])) ? $_GET [ "length" ] : 10 ;

$start =(isset( $_GET [ "start" ])) ? $_GET [ "start" ] : 1 ;

$draw =(isset( $_GET [ "draw" ])) ? $_GET [ "draw" ] : 1 ;

$search =(isset( $_GET [ "search" ][ "value" ])) ? $_GET [ "search" ][ "value" ] : "nulla" ;

//$order=(isset($_GET["order"])) ? $_GET["order"] : (array)0;



if(isset( $_GET [ "order" ])){



$str = "vis ordinamento" ;

}else{

$str = "NO" ;



}



$fine = $start + $n ;



$arrDati =array();



for( $i = $start ; $i <= $fine ; $i ++){

$arrDati []=array( "DT_RowId" => "row_" . $i ,

"DT_RowData" => array( "pkey" => $i ),

"first_name" => $i . "_nome" ,

"last_name" => $i . "_cognome" ,

"position" => $i . "_System Architect" ,

"office" => "London" ,

"start_date" => $search ,

"salary" => $str ,

"check" => 0

);

}



$arr =array( "draw" =>(int) $draw , "recordsTotal" => 500 , "recordsFiltered" => 500 , "data" => $arrDati );



echo json_encode ( $arr );

?>