Discussione: [C++] Errore compilazione: LNK1120 Unresolved external

#include "stdafx.h" #include <ConsumerImplHelper/ToFCamera.h> #include <iostream> #include <iomanip> #if defined (_MSC_VER) && defined (_WIN32) // You have to delay load the GenApi libraries used for configuring the camera device. // Refer to the project settings to see how to instruct the linker to delay load DLLs. // ("Properties->Linker->Input->Delay Loaded Dlls" resp. /DELAYLOAD linker option). # pragma message( "Remember to delayload these libraries (/DELAYLOAD linker option):") # pragma message( " /DELAYLOAD:\"" DLL_NAME("GCBase") "\"") # pragma message( " /DELAYLOAD:\"" DLL_NAME("GenApi") "\"") #endif #include <GenTL/PFNC.h> #include <string> #include <fstream> #include <stdio.h> #include <cstdio> #include <sstream> using namespace GenTLConsumerImplHelper; using namespace GenApi; using namespace std; void WritePcdHeader( ostream& o, size_t width, size_t height, bool saveIntensity ) { o << "# .PCD v0.7 - Point Cloud Data file format" << endl; o << "VERSION 0.7" << endl; o << "FIELDS x y z rgb" << endl; o << "SIZE 4 4 4"; if ( saveIntensity ) o << " 4"; o << endl; o << "TYPE F F F"; if ( saveIntensity ) o << " F"; o << endl; o << "COUNT 1 1 1"; if ( saveIntensity ) o << " 1"; o << endl; o << "WIDTH " << width << endl; o << "HEIGHT " << height << endl; o << "VIEWPOINT 0 0 0 1 0 0 0" << endl; o << "POINTS " << width * height << endl; o << "DATA ASCII" << endl; } using namespace GenTLConsumerImplHelper; using namespace std; class SavePointCloud { public: int run(); bool onImageGrabbed( GrabResult grabResult , BufferParts ); private: CToFCamera m_Camera; int m_nBuffersGrabbed; }; int SavePointCloud::run() { m_nBuffersGrabbed = 0; try { // Open the first camera found, i.e., establish a connection to the camera device. m_Camera.OpenFirstCamera(); /* CToFCamera::OpenFirstCamera() is a shortcut for the following sequence: CameraList cameras = CToFCamera::EnumerateCameras(); CameraInfo camInfo = *cameras.begin(); m_Camera.Open(camInfo); If there are multiple cameras connected and you want to open a specific one, use the CToFCamera::Open( CameraInfoKey, string ) method. Example: Open a camera using its IP address CToFCamera::Open( IpAddress, "192.168.0.2" ); Instead of the IP address, any other property of the CameraInfo struct can be used, e.g., the serial number or the user-defined name: CToFCamera::Open( SerialNumber, "23167572" ); CToFCamera::Open( UserDefinedName, "Left" ); */ cout << "Connected to camera " << m_Camera.GetCameraInfo().strDisplayName << endl; // Enable 3D (point cloud) data, intensity data, and confidence data. GenApi::CEnumerationPtr ptrComponentSelector = m_Camera.GetParameter("ComponentSelector"); GenApi::CBooleanPtr ptrComponentEnable = m_Camera.GetParameter("ComponentEnable"); GenApi::CEnumerationPtr ptrPixelFormat = m_Camera.GetParameter("PixelFormat"); // Enable range data. ptrComponentSelector->FromString("Range"); ptrComponentEnable->SetValue(true); // Range information can be sent either as a 16-bit grey value image or as 3D coordinates (point cloud). For this sample, we want to acquire 3D coordinates. // Note: To change the format of an image component, the Component Selector must first be set to the component // you want to configure (see above). // To use 16-bit integer depth information, choose "Mono16" instead of "Coord3D_ABC32f". ptrPixelFormat->FromString("Coord3D_ABC32f" ); ptrComponentSelector->FromString("Intensity"); ptrComponentEnable->SetValue(true); ptrComponentSelector->FromString("Confidence"); ptrComponentEnable->SetValue(true); // Acquire images until the call-back onImageGrabbed indicates to stop acquisition. // 5 buffers are used (round-robin). m_Camera.GrabContinuous( 50, 500, this, &SavePointCloud::onImageGrabbed ); // Clean-up m_Camera.Close(); } catch ( const GenICam::GenericException& e ) { cerr << "Exception occurred: " << e.GetDescription() << endl; // After successfully opening the camera, the IsConnected method can be used // to check if the device is still connected. if ( m_Camera.IsOpen() && ! m_Camera.IsConnected() ) { cerr << "Camera has been removed." << endl; } return EXIT_FAILURE; } return EXIT_SUCCESS; } bool SavePointCloud( const BufferParts parts, const char* fileName ) { if ( parts.empty() ) { cerr << "No valid image data." << endl; return false; } // If the point cloud is enabled, the first part always contains the point cloud data. if ( parts[0].dataFormat != PFNC_Coord3D_ABC32f ) { cerr << "Unexpected data format for the first image part. Coord3D_ABC32f is expected." << endl; return false; } const bool saveIntensity = parts.size() > 1; if ( saveIntensity && parts[1].dataFormat != PFNC_Mono16 ) { cerr << "Unexpected data format for the second image part. Mono 16 is expected." << endl; return false; } ofstream o( fileName ); if ( ! o ) { cerr << "Error:\tFailed to create file "<< fileName << endl; return false; } CToFCamera::Coord3D *pPoint = (CToFCamera::Coord3D*) parts[0].pData; uint16_t *pIntensity = saveIntensity ? (uint16_t*) parts[1].pData : NULL; const size_t nPixel = parts[0].width * parts[0].height; WritePcdHeader( o, parts[0].width, parts[0].height, saveIntensity ); for ( size_t i = 0; i < nPixel; ++i ) { // Check if there are valid 3D coordinates for that pixel. if ( pPoint->IsValid() ) { o.precision( 0 ); // Coordinates will be written as whole numbers. // Write the coordinates of the next point. Note: Since the coordinate system // used by the CloudCompare tool is different from the one used by the ToF camera, // we apply a 180-degree rotation around the x-axis by writing the negative // values of the y and z coordinates. o << std::fixed << pPoint->x << ' ' << -pPoint->y << ' ' << -pPoint->z; if ( saveIntensity ) { // Save the intensity as an RGB value. uint8_t gray = *pIntensity >> 8; uint32_t rgb = (uint32_t) gray << 16 | (uint32_t) gray << 8 | (uint32_t) gray; // The point cloud library data format represents RGB values as floats. float fRgb = * (float*) &rgb; o.unsetf(ios_base::floatfield); // Switch to default float formatting o.precision(9); // Intensity information will be written with highest precision. o << ' ' << fRgb << endl; } } else { o << "nan nan nan 0" << endl; } pPoint++; pIntensity++; } o.close(); cout << "done." << endl; return true; } //bool Sample::onImageGrabbed( GrabResult grabResult, BufferParts parts ) //{ // if ( grabResult.status == GrabResult::Timeout ) // { // cerr << "Timeout occurred. Acquisition stopped." << endl; // // The timeout might be caused by a removal of the camera. Check if the camera // // is still connected. // if ( ! m_Camera.IsConnected() ) // { // cerr << "Camera has been removed." << endl; // } // // return false; // Indicate to stop acquisition // } // m_nBuffersGrabbed++; // if ( grabResult.status != GrabResult::Ok ) // { // cerr << "Image " << m_nBuffersGrabbed << "was not grabbed." << endl; // } // else // { // // Retrieve the values for the center pixel // const int width = (int) parts[0].width; // const int height = (int) parts[0].height; // const int x = (int) (0.5 * width); // const int y = (int) (0.5 * height); // CToFCamera::Coord3D *p3DCoordinate = (CToFCamera::Coord3D*) parts[0].pData + y * width + x; // uint16_t *pIntensity = (uint16_t*) parts[1].pData + y * width + x; // uint16_t *pConfidence = (uint16_t*) parts[2].pData + y * width + x; // // cout << "Center pixel of image " << setw(2) << m_nBuffersGrabbed << ": "; // cout.setf( ios_base::fixed); // cout.precision(1); // if ( p3DCoordinate->IsValid() ) // cout << "x=" << setw(6) << p3DCoordinate->x << " y=" << setw(6) << p3DCoordinate->y << " z=" << setw(6) << p3DCoordinate->z; // else // cout << "x= n/a y= n/a z= n/a"; // cout << " intensity="<< setw(5) << *pIntensity << " confidence=" << setw(5) << *pConfidence << endl; // } // return m_nBuffersGrabbed < 10; // Indicate to stop acquisition when 10 buffers are grabbed //} int main(int argc, char* argv[]) { int exitCode = EXIT_SUCCESS; try { CToFCamera::InitProducer(); SavePointCloud ; exitCode = EXIT_SUCCESS; } catch ( GenICam::GenericException& e ) { cerr << "Exception occurred: " << endl << e.GetDescription() << endl; exitCode = EXIT_FAILURE; } // Release the GenTL producer and all of its resources. // Note: Don't call TerminateProducer() until the destructor of the CToFCamera // class has been called. The destructor may require resources which may not // be available anymore after TerminateProducer() has been called. if ( CToFCamera::IsProducerInitialized() ) CToFCamera::TerminateProducer(); // Won't throw any exceptions cout << endl << "Press Enter to exit." << endl; while (cin.get() != '

'); return exitCode; }