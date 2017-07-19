Discussione: Servlet che legge da blob Oracle e mostra file all'utente

codice:

protected void doGet(HttpServletRequest request, HttpServletResponse response) throws ServletException, IOException { //get upload id from URL's parameters int uploadId = Integer.parseInt(request.getParameter("id")); Connection conn = null; // connection to the database try { //connects to the database conn = OracleJDBCConn.creaConnessione(); //queries the database String sql = "SELECT * FROM test_blob_file WHERE upload_id = ?"; PreparedStatement statement = conn.prepareStatement(sql); statement.setInt(1, uploadId); ResultSet result = statement.executeQuery(); if (result.next()) { // gets file name and file blob data String fileName = result.getString("file_name"); Blob blob = result.getBlob("file_data"); InputStream inputStream = blob.getBinaryStream(); int fileLength = inputStream.available(); System.out.println("fileLength = " + fileLength); ServletContext context = getServletContext(); // sets MIME type for the file download String mimeType = context.getMimeType(fileName + ".txt"); if (mimeType == null) { mimeType = "application/octet-stream"; } // set content properties and header attributes for the response response.setContentType(mimeType); response.setContentLength(fileLength); String headerKey = "Content-Disposition"; String headerValue = String.format("attachment; filename=\"%s\"", fileName + ".txt"); response.setHeader(headerKey, headerValue); // writes the file to the client OutputStream outStream = response.getOutputStream(); byte[] buffer = new byte[BUFFER_SIZE]; int bytesRead = -1; int offset = 0; while ((bytesRead = inputStream.read(buffer)) != -1) { outStream.write(buffer, offset, bytesRead); //offset += BUFFER_SIZE; } inputStream.close(); outStream.close(); } else { // no file found response.getWriter().print("File not found for the id: " + uploadId); } } catch (SQLException ex) { ex.printStackTrace(); response.getWriter().print("SQL Error: " + ex.getMessage()); } catch (IOException ex) { ex.printStackTrace(); response.getWriter().print("IO Error: " + ex.getMessage()); } finally { if (conn != null) { // closes the database connection try { conn.close(); } catch (SQLException ex) { ex.printStackTrace(); } } } }