codice:

Try Dim data As Byte() = IO.File.ReadAllBytes("C:\Test\a.zip") Dim request As HttpWebRequest = HttpWebRequest.Create("Http://10.0.1.250:42580/") request.Method = "PUT" request.Credentials = System.Net.CredentialCache.DefaultCredentials request.ContentType = "application/octet-stream" request.ContentLength = data.Length Dim stream As IO.Stream = request.GetRequestStream() stream.Write(data, 0, data.Length) stream.Close() Dim response As HttpWebResponse = request.GetResponse Dim reader As New IO.StreamReader(response.GetResponseStream) Dim temp As String = reader.ReadToEnd reader.Close() Catch ex As Exception End Try