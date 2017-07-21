codice:

int Sample::run(){ int j; const size_t nBuffers = 1; // Number of buffers to be used for grabbing. const size_t nImagesToGrab = 4; // Number of images to grab. size_t nImagesGrabbed = j = 0; try { // // Open and parameterize the camera. // setupCamera(); // // Grab and process images // // Let the camera class use our allocator. // When the application doesn't provide an allocator, a default one that allocates memory buffers // on the heap will be used automatically. m_Camera.SetBufferAllocator( new CustomAllocator(), true); // m_Camera takes ownership and will clean-up allocator. // Allocate the memory buffers and prepare image acquisition. m_Camera.PrepareAcquisition( nBuffers ); // Enqueue all buffers to be filled with image data. for ( size_t i = 0; i < nBuffers; ++i ) { m_Camera.QueueBuffer( i ); } // Start the acquisition engine. m_Camera.StartAcquisition(); // Now, the acquisition can be started on the camera. m_Camera.IssueAcquisitionStartCommand(); // The camera continuously sends data now. // Enter the grab loop do { GrabResult grabResult; // Wait up to 1000 ms for the next grabbed buffer available in the // acquisition engine's output queue. m_Camera.GetGrabResult( grabResult, 1000 ); // Check whether a buffer has been grabbed successfully. if ( grabResult.status == GrabResult::Timeout ) { cerr << "Timeout occurred." << endl; // The timeout might be caused by a removal of the camera. Check if the camera // is still connected. if ( ! m_Camera.IsConnected() ) { cerr << "Camera has been removed." << endl; } break; // exit loop } if ( grabResult.status != GrabResult::Ok ) { cerr << "Failed to grab image." << endl; break; // exit loop } nImagesGrabbed++; j++; // We can process the buffer now. The buffer will not be overwritten with new data until // it is explicitly placed in the acquisition engine's input queue again. SavePointCloud( grabResult, j ); // We finished processing the data, put the buffer back into the acquisition // engine's input queue to be filled with new image data. m_Camera.QueueBuffer( grabResult.hBuffer ); } while ( nImagesGrabbed < nImagesToGrab ); // Stop the camera m_Camera.IssueAcquisitionStopCommand(); // Stop the acquisition engine and release memory buffers and other resources used for grabbing. m_Camera.FinishAcquisition(); // Close the connection to the camera m_Camera.Close(); } catch ( const GenICam::GenericException& e ) { cerr << "Exception occurred: " << e.GetDescription() << endl; // After successfully opening the camera, the IsConnected method can be used // to check if the device is still connected. if ( m_Camera.IsOpen() && ! m_Camera.IsConnected() ) { cerr << "Camera has been removed." << endl; } return EXIT_FAILURE; } return nImagesGrabbed == nImagesToGrab ? EXIT_SUCCESS : EXIT_FAILURE; }