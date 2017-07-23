Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 2 su 2

Discussione: non richiama WebMethod() in asmx jquery asp.net

    non richiama WebMethod() in asmx jquery asp.net

    Ciao a tutti, ho il problema che non mi compare nulla a vide richiamando una <WebMethod()>, ho fatto vari tentativi con percorsi e dati diversi ed altre prove (da smanettone). Questo codice è copiato da un esempio ma anche questo non funziona. La pagina è aspx ed è sotto ad una masterpage

    codice HTML:
     <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.11.3/jquery.min.js"> </script>
<div><br />sotto</div><div> <div>Your Name :<asp:TextBox ID="txtUserName" runat="server"></asp:TextBox><input id="btnGetTime" type="button" value="Show Current Time"    onclick = "Hello" /></div><Button ID="cmdSave"  title="CLICCAMI" onclick = "Hello()" class="btn"></Button></div>  <div>       <table>    <tbody>        <tr>            <th>                Value 1:            </th>            <td>                <asp:TextBox ID="txtValue1" runat="server" />            </td>        </tr>        <tr>            <th>                Value 2:            </th>            <td>                <asp:TextBox ID="txtValue2" runat="server" />            </td>        </tr>    </tbody></table></div> <asp:Button ID="btnGo" Text="Go" OnClientClick="CallService(); return false;" runat="server" /> <asp:Label ID="lblResult" Text="&nbsp;" Width="100%" runat="server" />
	<style> .loading{ background-image: url('ajax-loader.gif'); background-repeat: no-repeat;}	</style>
    <script type="text/javascript">
    function CallService() {
    $.ajax({
    type: "POST",
    url: "http://localhost:4587/asmx/Add",
    data: "{ 'value1': " + $("#txtValue1").val() + ", 'value2': " + $("#txtValue2").val() + "}",
    contentType: "application/json; charset=utf-8",
    dataType: "json",
    success: OnSuccess,
    error: OnError
    });
    }


    function OnSuccess(data, status) {
    $("#lblResult").html(data.d);
    }


    function OnError(request, status, error) {
    $("#lblResult").html(request.statusText);
    }
    </script>


    <script type="text/javascript">
    function CallService() {
    $("#lblResult").addClass("loading");
    $.ajax({
    type: "POST",
    url: "http://localhost:4587/MS.asmx/HelloWorld",
    data: "{}",
    contentType: "application/json; charset=utf-8",
    dataType: "json",
    success: Success,
    error: Error
    });
    }


    function Success(data, status) {
    $("#lblResult").removeClass("loading");
    $("#lblResult").html(data.d);
    }


    function Error(request, status, error) {
    $("#lblResult").removeClass("loading");
    $("#lblResult").html(request.statusText);
    }
    </script>
    codice:
    

    
Grazie a tutti
						
    
					
    

					
				
    
			
    
			
			
    
				
				
				
					


				
				
					
							Ho corretto  :
    
 url: "http://localhost:4587/WS.asmx/Add",
    

    
Cancellata la seconda function CallService() 
    

    
Putroppo ancora non va    
						
    
					
    

					
				
    
			
    
			
			
    
				
				
				
				
					
