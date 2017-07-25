Discussione: importare css da pagina html

ciao voglio creare ed esportare il codice css da da questa pagina con layout di pagina.html , chi puo aiutarmi per recuperare il codice css , rispettando il fomato e il colore esiste grazie in anticipo . pagina html
la pagina è molto semplice, questala pagina html
ho provato online a trovare qualche applicazione, ma il condize riportato non ero corretto,grazie in anticipo
===
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>index2.html</title>
<style>
.centro {
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
width: 80%;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<!-- cento -->
<div class="centro">
<h1 style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;">TESTO PRINCIPALE</h1>
<h4 style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;"><big><big><big>Testo
secondario </big></big></big></h4>
<br>
<span style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;">Testo contenuto </span><br>
<br style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;">
<span class="style1"
style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;">|
1<span> </span></span><span
style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; display: inline ! important; float: none;"></span><a
href="http://www.indice/indice.html
"
style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"><span
class="style1">indice.html<span> </span></span></a><span
class="style1"
style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;">|
| 2<span> </span></span><span
style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; display: inline ! important; float: none;"></span><a
href="http://www.indice/indice.html
"
style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"><span
class="style1">indice.html<span> </span></span></a><span
class="style1"
style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;">|
| 3<span> </span></span><span
style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; display: inline ! important; float: none;"></span><a
href="http://www.indice/indice.html
"
style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"><span
class="style1">indice.html<span> </span></span></a><span
class="style1"
style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;">|
| 4<span> </span></span><span
style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; display: inline ! important; float: none;"></span><a
href="http://www.indice/indice.html
"
style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"><span
class="style1">indice.html<span> </span></span></a><span
class="style1"
style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;">|
| 5<span> </span></span><span
style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; display: inline ! important; float: none;"></span><a
href="http://www.indice/indice.html
"
style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"><span
class="style1">indice.html<span> </span></span></a><span
class="style1"
style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"><span
style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;">|
|</span><br>
<br>
<span></span></span>
<table style="text-align: left; width: 100%;" border="0" cellpadding="0"
cellspacing="0">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td
style="vertical-align: top; background-color: rgb(52, 73, 94);"><br>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
</body>
</html>
==