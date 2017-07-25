Discussione: importare css da pagina html

Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 2 su 2

importare css da pagina html

    ciao voglio creare ed esportare il codice css da da questa pagina con layout di pagina.html , chi puo aiutarmi per recuperare il codice css , rispettando il fomato e il colore esiste grazie in anticipo . pagina html
    la pagina è molto semplice, questala pagina html
    ho provato online a trovare qualche applicazione, ma il condize riportato non ero corretto,grazie in anticipo
    <html>
    <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <title>index2.html</title>
    <style>
    .centro {
    margin-left: auto;
    margin-right: auto;
    width: 80%;
    }

    </style>
    </head>
    <body>
    <!-- cento -->
    <div class="centro">
    <h1 style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;">TESTO PRINCIPALE</h1>
    <h4 style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;"><big><big><big>Testo
    secondario </big></big></big></h4>
    <br>
    <span style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;">Testo contenuto </span><br>
    <br style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;">
    <span class="style1"
    style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;">|
    1<span>&nbsp;</span></span><span
    style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; display: inline ! important; float: none;"></span><a
    href="http://www.indice/indice.html"
    style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"><span
    class="style1">indice.html<span>&nbsp;</span></span></a><span
    class="style1"
    style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;">|
    | 2<span>&nbsp;</span></span><span
    style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; display: inline ! important; float: none;"></span><a
    href="http://www.indice/indice.html"
    style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"><span
    class="style1">indice.html<span>&nbsp;</span></span></a><span
    class="style1"
    style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;">|
    | 3<span>&nbsp;</span></span><span
    style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; display: inline ! important; float: none;"></span><a
    href="http://www.indice/indice.html"
    style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"><span
    class="style1">indice.html<span>&nbsp;</span></span></a><span
    class="style1"
    style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;">|
    | 4<span>&nbsp;</span></span><span
    style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; display: inline ! important; float: none;"></span><a
    href="http://www.indice/indice.html"
    style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"><span
    class="style1">indice.html<span>&nbsp;</span></span></a><span
    class="style1"
    style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;">|
    | 5<span>&nbsp;</span></span><span
    style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; display: inline ! important; float: none;"></span><a
    href="http://www.indice/indice.html"
    style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"><span
    class="style1">indice.html<span>&nbsp;</span></span></a><span
    class="style1"
    style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: &quot;Times New Roman&quot;; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"><span
    style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;">|
    |</span><br>
    <br>
    <span></span></span>
    <table style="text-align: left; width: 100%;" border="0" cellpadding="0"
    cellspacing="0">
    <tbody>
    <tr>
    <td
    style="vertical-align: top; background-color: rgb(52, 73, 94);"><br>
    </td>
    </tr>
    </tbody>
    </table>
    </div>
    </body>
    </html>
